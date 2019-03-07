Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Rock Tech Lithium Inc (von GBC AG): Managementinterview




07.03.19
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Rock Tech Lithium Inc - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Rock Tech Lithium Inc



Unternehmen: Rock Tech Lithium Inc


ISIN: CA77273P2017



Anlass der Studie: Managementinterview


Empfehlung: Managementinterview


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



25/02/2019 - GBC Management Interview with Dirk Harbecke, Chairman of the


Supervisory Board of Rock Tech Lithium Inc.



'Significant steps have been taken to begin mining lithium in the near


future in order to benefit from the e-mobility megatrend.'



Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (Rock Tech) is a Canadian exploration company under


German management. The aim of its business is the development of commodity


assets. The company has focused specifically on commodity assets in the


lithium segment. With the core asset Georgia Lake area in Canada (Ontario),


Rock Tech has an area spanning approximately 93.0 km² in which lithium has


already been found and mined, and further explorations for lithium reserves


are being carried out. The company operates in an international market


environment, where the trend for several years has been increasingly


towards electric cars (e-mobility). Industry analysts predict that in 2025,


more than 25% of newly sold vehicles will be electric cars, which means a


large increase in the demand for batteries and therefore battery metals.



Following an eventful financial year 2018 that has just ended, we took the


opportunity to conduct a management interview with Mr Dirk Harbecke,


Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rock Tech Lithium Inc., with a


particular focus on the current e-mobility sector and developments in the


lithium market, as well as financial year 2019 that has just begun.



GBC: Mr Harbecke, the e-mobility sector is beginning to pick up speed,


particularly as a result of increased regulation and the pioneering success


of Tesla. Following the sales successes of Tesla, as well as others such as


Renault/Nissan, leading car manufacturers such as Volkswagen are launching


product campaigns in the field of electric cars (beginning with the VW


I.D.). What developments do you expect to see for the electric car market


in the coming years?



Mr Harbecke: At the moment, we are seeing a pace of growth that no one


would have considered possible around two years ago. VW alone will bring


several electric cars to the market in 2019, with a wide range offered at


reasonable prices. E-models from Porsche, Jaguar and other providers are


already completely sold out until the end of the year. The new vehicles


will win over consumers through their driving experience and quality.



GBC: Against the backdrop of this increased demand for electric cars, is


demand for batteries and thus battery metals such as lithium also growing?


What does the current supply situation look like for car manufacturers in


terms of lithium-containing batteries and what changes do you anticipate in


the future?



Mr Harbecke: I think that car manufacturers are underestimating the risks


that will arise from an imminent shortage of lithium. There are currently


around 60 new gigafactories being planned and built that will each produce


at least 10 gigawatt hours (GWh) of battery capacity - for comparison, the


Tesla Gigafactory is the size of 60 football fields and currently produces


around 20 GWh per year. The producers of the battery cells almost all come


from Asia - Panasonic (Japan), LG Chem and Samsung (Korea), and above all


the new major Chinese producers such as CATL, who are also leading the way


by constructing a future battery factory in Thuringia, Germany. At the


moment, German car manufacturers are saying: we have our supply contracts


with Asian companies; we will get our battery cells. But what happens if


the Chinese cannot produce as many batteries as planned because they cannot


obtain enough raw materials, or for any other reason? I assume that in that


situation, priority would be given to supplying Chinese car manufacturers,


which are already leading the industry, causing German manufacturers to


suffer. Car manufacturers would do well to ensure that they have their own


supplies of raw materials and to develop their own battery production


expertise.



GBC: In addition to electric vehicles, lithium-containing batteries can


also be used, for example, as power storage for buildings with solar


facilities or for power grids that store renewably-produced energy. How are


these alternative areas of application currently progressing and what


subsequent developments do you expect from these sectors going forward?



Mr Harbecke: Growth in these areas is also rapid, albeit starting from a


smaller base. While the car industry will within a few short years need


more than 1,000 GWh of battery capacity per year, power storage for


networks and households is likely to reach only around a tenth of that. But


with the growth in the production of alternative energies, there is no


alternative - a great deal of power storage will be needed, as there is no


other way of ensuring the stability of the network. While coal-fired power


plants can increase or decrease output based on current energy


requirements, the sun and the wind cannot be managed in the same way.



GBC: Against the backdrop of the increasing demand for lithium,


particularly spurred on by the ambitious e-mobility sector, and the


challenging lithium supply situation, the current price of lithium (lithium


carbonate) is continuing to reach new highs at around USD 15,000/tonne.


What changes do you expect to see in the price of battery metal lithium in


the coming years?



Mr Harbecke: Although there has been a slight drop recently, we


nevertheless expect prices to continue to rise and reach new highs. The


supply situation is becoming more and more dramatic. The lithium brine


projects in Latin America are proving very slow to launch and are


considerably behind everyone's expectations, and the new producers in hard


rock projects in Australia are already reaching their limits. In the coming


years, only a small number of new producers will join the approximately 10


producers currently in operation. At the same time, demand is growing


enormously. At Rock Tech, we are making every effort to join the market as


a producer by the beginning of 2021 at the latest in order to benefit from


the increasing prices.



GBC: In view of the current structural changes in the global car industry


towards e-mobility, governments are increasingly becoming 'players'. What


role do governments play in terms of lithium supplies within their domestic


car industries?



Mr Harbecke: This varies greatly. The Chinese are intervening very heavily


in their car and battery industries in order to provide support, which


explains why the Chinese are leading the global market in the field of e-


mobility. Just think about it - in Shenzhen, 16,000 buses are already


running fully electronically; in Berlin, there are only a handful! America


is undergoing a change of thinking - lithium has been added to the list of


critical materials, meaning it will soon receive massive state support.


Europe is currently experiencing the most challenging situation.


Admittedly, Germany has already promised 1 billion euros of subsidies for


the construction of a battery cell factory by German manufacturers, and


France has also promised 700 million euros. The industry, however, requires


more support, and that is certainly one of the reasons why the Chinese are


constructing battery factories in Germany, rather than VW or Bosch. This


has to change if we want to avoid a strategic dependency.



GBC: At Rock Tech, you were able to significantly increase the resource


base at your core asset, Georgia Lake, in 2018. Could you give us a summary


of the current status of available lithium-containing resources?



Mr Harbecke: We have expanded our resource base through additional drilling


and exploration work to the current amount of 13.3 million tonnes. And this


amount still represents only part of our site. We are very optimistic that


we will be able to expand the resource base further, but we are focussing


on launching production in 2021. The cash flow generated from product sales


will then allow us to finance further exploration work. In 2018, we


produced our preliminary economic assessment, which showed that we will


earn around USD 50 million per year as soon as we launch production! Per


year! Compare that with our current market capitalisation, which is around


USD 30 million. I believe this valuation to be absurdly low.



GBC: What targets have you set for your company for 2019? What can we


expect from Rock Tech in the current financial year?



Mr Harbecke: We assume that we will be able to prove to the market that we


will soon go into production and start generating the expected profits. We


currently have several processes operating in parallel, e.g. authorisation


procedures, which we hope to be completed by the end of the year. In 2020,


we will then begin constructing the production facilities. We also expect


that the share price will return to a fair level as we make progress. This


will result in a good year for all stakeholders of Rock Tech Lithium, for


shareholders, future customers and also for our team.



GBC: Mr Harbecke, thank you very much for talking to us.



GBC SUMMARY: At its core asset, Georgia Lake, Rock Tech possesses a rich


lithium deposit and with 13.3 million tonnes of lithium resources at


present, it also has the necessary scale to mine the battery metal lithium


economically. The company has already taken significant steps towards


launching production in the near future and thus benefitting significantly


from the e-mobility megatrend.



