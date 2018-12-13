Original-Research: Rock Tech Lithium Inc (von GBC AG): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



Core asset Georgia Lake delivers the fuel for the e-mobility megatrend;


Georgia Lake deposit has rich lithium reserves and represents a promising


investment in the growth market of lithium; Holdings of 13.3 million tonnes


of lithium resources and thus the necessary amount for the economic


production of the raw material; Using the preliminary economic assessment


(PEA), another important step towards lithium mining was taken; PEA report


values the main area of the core project in Georgia Lake at around CAD


312.0 million (NPV) with an IRR of 62.2%



The current environment for Rock Tech is still very promising.

Falling


lithium-ion battery prices, increased regulation in the automotive industry


(e-car sales quotas, higher emissions limits, etc.), pending bans on


conventional motor vehicles, planned departure in certain countries from


classic drive technology in motor vehicles, increasing environmental


protection (sustainability) and government subsidies are boosting demand


for electric vehicles and thus the demand for lithium, as vast quantities


of this metal are used in key individual components (batteries) in electric


cars.



The market for electric vehicles is a relatively young market and has


recently shown dynamic growth. We expect that the electric vehicle market


will continue its strong growth in the future and secure a significant


market share in the overall automobile market in the long term. Automobile


research institutes, such as the CAM, are acting on the assumption that


electric cars will account for around 25.0% to 40.0% of sales on the entire


automobile market in 2030. Against the backdrop of what we expect to be the


long-term establishment of electric mobility, we expect increased demand


for lithium from the automotive industry for many years to come.



However, the demand for lithium is not only influenced by the automobile


sector. Other growth markets, such as the e-bikes market and the energy


storage market require larger quantities of lithium for batteries. These


markets are also proven growth markets that have performed extremely


strongly in recent years. We also expect continued significant growth for


these sectors in the long term, which should, in parallel, also reflect in


strong demand for lithium. These new markets will therefore, in our view,


provide added impetus for lithium demand.



The increasing demand for lithium is also already being reflected in the


market price for lithium carbonate (the most used type of lithium). The


price has exploded between 2014 and today increasing by almost 200.0% to


around USD 14,000/tonne. Due to the continuing increase in demand for


lithium from various sectors and a continuing limited supply of lithium, we


expect the lithium price to remain at a very high level over the long term.



Due to the excellent conditions on the market and the attractive market


environment, Rock Tech has put suitable strategic measures in place to


benefit from this positive market trend in the area of lithium. Against


this background, Georgia Lake, which was purchased in 2009, was


significantly developed. In doing so, the historical resource estimates


were converted to NI-43-101-compliant resource estimates and were thus


confirmed or even substantially increased. In addition, other key steps,


such as the preparation of the PEA report, were taken towards lithium


production.



Building on the expanded NI-compliant resource base totalling 13.3 million


tonnes (Li2O grade: 1.09%) a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) was


carried out. This assessment resulted in a valuation of the core asset


Georgia Lake at CAD 312.0 million (MPV) with an IRR of 62.2%.The results of


the analysis therefore show great economic potential for the Georgia Lake


area and thus attractive potential returns for investors.



Rock Tech's core business is to further develop promising commodity assets


(in particular in lithium) that are still at an early stage, acquire them


and promote them further. In our opinion, the company's primary aim is not


to mine commodities themselves, although it can be an option in individual


cases, in order to achieve the best shareholder return.



Based on the current 13.3 million tonnes in NI-compliant lithium resources


and the excellent framework conditions (e-mobility megatrend, strong


increase in the price of lithium), according to our DCF model, we regard


the current fair value of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. to be CAD 4.05 or EUR 2.71


(previously: CAD 4.00 or EUR 2.56). The change in stock price target


results from slight dilution effects and an adjusted cost of capital due to


a change in risk-free interest rates.



Based on the current price level, there is still great share price


potential and thus the BUY rating remains unchanged. In light of the


burgeoning e-mobility sector and the further development of the core asset


Georgia Lake towards lithium production, we see a good chance that Rock


Tech could be acquired by a company from the direct or indirect e-mobility


sector (battery corporation, commodity corporation or automobile


corporation) in the medium term or start cooperation with such a company.



Bitte warten...