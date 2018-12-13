Original-Research: Rock Tech Lithium Inc (von GBC AG): Buy

^

Original-Research: Rock Tech Lithium Inc - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Rock Tech Lithium Inc

Unternehmen: Rock Tech Lithium Inc

ISIN: CA77273P2017

Anlass der Studie: Research report (Anno)

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 4.05 CAD

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

Core asset Georgia Lake delivers the fuel for the e-mobility megatrend;

Georgia Lake deposit has rich lithium reserves and represents a promising

investment in the growth market of lithium; Holdings of 13.3 million tonnes

of lithium resources and thus the necessary amount for the economic

production of the raw material; Using the preliminary economic assessment

(PEA), another important step towards lithium mining was taken; PEA report

values the main area of the core project in Georgia Lake at around CAD

312.0 million (NPV) with an IRR of 62.2%

The current environment for Rock Tech is still very promising.



Falling

lithium-ion battery prices, increased regulation in the automotive industry

(e-car sales quotas, higher emissions limits, etc.), pending bans on

conventional motor vehicles, planned departure in certain countries from

classic drive technology in motor vehicles, increasing environmental

protection (sustainability) and government subsidies are boosting demand

for electric vehicles and thus the demand for lithium, as vast quantities

of this metal are used in key individual components (batteries) in electric

cars.

The market for electric vehicles is a relatively young market and has

recently shown dynamic growth. We expect that the electric vehicle market

will continue its strong growth in the future and secure a significant

market share in the overall automobile market in the long term. Automobile

research institutes, such as the CAM, are acting on the assumption that

electric cars will account for around 25.0% to 40.0% of sales on the entire

automobile market in 2030. Against the backdrop of what we expect to be the

long-term establishment of electric mobility, we expect increased demand

for lithium from the automotive industry for many years to come.

However, the demand for lithium is not only influenced by the automobile

sector. Other growth markets, such as the e-bikes market and the energy

storage market require larger quantities of lithium for batteries. These

markets are also proven growth markets that have performed extremely

strongly in recent years. We also expect continued significant growth for

these sectors in the long term, which should, in parallel, also reflect in

strong demand for lithium. These new markets will therefore, in our view,

provide added impetus for lithium demand.

The increasing demand for lithium is also already being reflected in the

market price for lithium carbonate (the most used type of lithium). The

price has exploded between 2014 and today increasing by almost 200.0% to

around USD 14,000/tonne. Due to the continuing increase in demand for

lithium from various sectors and a continuing limited supply of lithium, we

expect the lithium price to remain at a very high level over the long term.

Due to the excellent conditions on the market and the attractive market

environment, Rock Tech has put suitable strategic measures in place to

benefit from this positive market trend in the area of lithium. Against

this background, Georgia Lake, which was purchased in 2009, was

significantly developed. In doing so, the historical resource estimates

were converted to NI-43-101-compliant resource estimates and were thus

confirmed or even substantially increased. In addition, other key steps,

such as the preparation of the PEA report, were taken towards lithium

production.

Building on the expanded NI-compliant resource base totalling 13.3 million

tonnes (Li2O grade: 1.09%) a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) was

carried out. This assessment resulted in a valuation of the core asset

Georgia Lake at CAD 312.0 million (MPV) with an IRR of 62.2%.The results of

the analysis therefore show great economic potential for the Georgia Lake

area and thus attractive potential returns for investors.

Rock Tech's core business is to further develop promising commodity assets

(in particular in lithium) that are still at an early stage, acquire them

and promote them further. In our opinion, the company's primary aim is not

to mine commodities themselves, although it can be an option in individual

cases, in order to achieve the best shareholder return.

Based on the current 13.3 million tonnes in NI-compliant lithium resources

and the excellent framework conditions (e-mobility megatrend, strong

increase in the price of lithium), according to our DCF model, we regard

the current fair value of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. to be CAD 4.05 or EUR 2.71

(previously: CAD 4.00 or EUR 2.56). The change in stock price target

results from slight dilution effects and an adjusted cost of capital due to

a change in risk-free interest rates.

Based on the current price level, there is still great share price

potential and thus the BUY rating remains unchanged. In light of the

burgeoning e-mobility sector and the further development of the core asset

Georgia Lake towards lithium production, we see a good chance that Rock

Tech could be acquired by a company from the direct or indirect e-mobility

sector (battery corporation, commodity corporation or automobile

corporation) in the medium term or start cooperation with such a company.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/17409.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Jörg Grunwald

Vorstand

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm

+++++++++++++++

Datum (Zeitpunkt)Fertigstellung: 13.12.18 (10:19 Uhr)

Datum (Zeitpunkt) erste Weitergabe: 13.12.18 (11:00 Uhr)

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°