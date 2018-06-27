Original-Research: Rock Tech Lithium Inc (von GBC AG): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Rock Tech Lithium Inc - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Rock Tech Lithium Inc



Unternehmen: Rock Tech Lithium Inc


ISIN: CA77273P2017



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 4.00 CAD


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



Updated resource estimate for the core asset Georgia Lake - significant


increase in the lithium-bearing resource deposit and improved resource


categories; target price hugely increased after revaluation; Buy rating


confirmed



Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

(Rock Tech) announced on 20 March 2018 that the


company has entrusted DMT GmbH & Co. KG ('DMT'), a division of German


certification body TÜV NORD GROUP, with the next steps (valuation of


resources, PEA, etc.) in the development of their Georgia Lake lithium


project. According to company information, DMT provides a comprehensive


range of services in areas such as resource definition, mining, processing,


engineering and geotechnical expertise. In addition, this renowned mining


service provider has competent staff with global project experience and in-


depth knowledge of international environmental, technical and financial


requirements for the evaluation of mineral projects.



As part of the project development plan, DMT is expected to support the


further expansion of the core asset Georgia Lake. Over the past few months,


this partner has undertaken a revision of the existing NI-43-101-compliant


resource estimate published in 2012, and, in doing so, has also taken into


account all the work that Rock Tech has undertaken in the past 18 months.


On 27/06/2018, Rock Tech published the result of this resource check. The


new NI-43-101-compliant report, which estimated 13.29 million tonnes of


lithium-bearing rock, therefore revealed a significant increase in the


previously estimated deposit (previously: 9.50 million tonnes) and an


adjustment of the resource categories.



According to the new resource update by DMT, the company has a measured


resource for the first time. Experts now make the following estimates on


the basis of their extensive examinations: 1.89 million tonnes (1.04%) for


'measured resource', 4.68 million tonnes (1.00%) for 'indicated resource'


and 6.72 million tonnes (1.16%) for 'inferred resource'. This corresponds


to an equivalent of around 145,000 tonnes of lithium oxide (previously:


approx. 98,000 tonnes Li2O) or 360,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate


equivalent (LCE). For classification: over 7.0 million Tesla Model S


batteries can be manufactured with this.



In addition, Rock Tech announced on 4 June 2018 that the company has


commissioned DMT to carry out a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on


the Georgia Lake lithium concession area. The revaluation of resources by


DMT forms a good basis for the preliminary economic assessment that Rock


Tech have already started.



Against the backdrop of the new NI-compliant report by DMT, we have also


adjusted our assumptions and estimates for our DCF valuation model. On the


basis of the now larger total lithium deposit and the improved resource


categories, the fair value is currently CAD 4.00 or EUR 2.56 per share, in


accordance with our valuation model. In comparison to our previous estimate


(previously: CAD 2.15 or EUR 1.47 per share), the fair value per share has


seen a huge increase. Possible dilutive effects from warrants and options


are also taken into consideration in our new valuation. Against the


backdrop of the current price level, we continue to see a very high price


potential and confirm our BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/16685.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Bitte warten...