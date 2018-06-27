Original-Research: Rock Tech Lithium Inc (von GBC AG): Buy

^

Original-Research: Rock Tech Lithium Inc - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Rock Tech Lithium Inc

Unternehmen: Rock Tech Lithium Inc

ISIN: CA77273P2017

Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 4.00 CAD

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

Updated resource estimate for the core asset Georgia Lake - significant

increase in the lithium-bearing resource deposit and improved resource

categories; target price hugely increased after revaluation; Buy rating

confirmed

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.



(Rock Tech) announced on 20 March 2018 that the

company has entrusted DMT GmbH & Co. KG ('DMT'), a division of German

certification body TÜV NORD GROUP, with the next steps (valuation of

resources, PEA, etc.) in the development of their Georgia Lake lithium

project. According to company information, DMT provides a comprehensive

range of services in areas such as resource definition, mining, processing,

engineering and geotechnical expertise. In addition, this renowned mining

service provider has competent staff with global project experience and in-

depth knowledge of international environmental, technical and financial

requirements for the evaluation of mineral projects.

As part of the project development plan, DMT is expected to support the

further expansion of the core asset Georgia Lake. Over the past few months,

this partner has undertaken a revision of the existing NI-43-101-compliant

resource estimate published in 2012, and, in doing so, has also taken into

account all the work that Rock Tech has undertaken in the past 18 months.

On 27/06/2018, Rock Tech published the result of this resource check. The

new NI-43-101-compliant report, which estimated 13.29 million tonnes of

lithium-bearing rock, therefore revealed a significant increase in the

previously estimated deposit (previously: 9.50 million tonnes) and an

adjustment of the resource categories.

According to the new resource update by DMT, the company has a measured

resource for the first time. Experts now make the following estimates on

the basis of their extensive examinations: 1.89 million tonnes (1.04%) for

'measured resource', 4.68 million tonnes (1.00%) for 'indicated resource'

and 6.72 million tonnes (1.16%) for 'inferred resource'. This corresponds

to an equivalent of around 145,000 tonnes of lithium oxide (previously:

approx. 98,000 tonnes Li2O) or 360,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate

equivalent (LCE). For classification: over 7.0 million Tesla Model S

batteries can be manufactured with this.

In addition, Rock Tech announced on 4 June 2018 that the company has

commissioned DMT to carry out a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on

the Georgia Lake lithium concession area. The revaluation of resources by

DMT forms a good basis for the preliminary economic assessment that Rock

Tech have already started.

Against the backdrop of the new NI-compliant report by DMT, we have also

adjusted our assumptions and estimates for our DCF valuation model. On the

basis of the now larger total lithium deposit and the improved resource

categories, the fair value is currently CAD 4.00 or EUR 2.56 per share, in

accordance with our valuation model. In comparison to our previous estimate

(previously: CAD 2.15 or EUR 1.47 per share), the fair value per share has

seen a huge increase. Possible dilutive effects from warrants and options

are also taken into consideration in our new valuation. Against the

backdrop of the current price level, we continue to see a very high price

potential and confirm our BUY rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/16685.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Jörg Grunwald

Vorstand

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm

+++++++++++++++

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°