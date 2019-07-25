Original-Research: Rock Tech Lithium Inc (von GBC AG): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



Rock Tech Lithium Inc


ISIN: CA77273P2017



Research Note


Buy


Kursziel: 4.26 CAD


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



Electric car market boom continues and is on verge of breakthrough; Rock


Tech in a good position to benefit from the e-mobility market; stock price


target CAD 4.26/EUR 2.90; rating still BUY



The electric car boom that began a few years ago continues unabated.


According to a market study by CAM, the number of electric vehicles sold


worldwide reached an all-time high of 2.1 million last year. The China


sales region once again proved to be the main driver of the global e-


mobility market.



According to our assessment, the worldwide demand for electric vehicles in


2018 was mainly driven by the improved product range offered by car


manufacturers (Tesla Model 3, etc.) and by more favourable purchase prices


for electric cars. In addition, regulatory factors such as electric car


sales quotas (China) or government incentive systems (e.g. purchase


premiums, tax advantages) and the expansion of charging networks have


spurred the positive market development.



The automobile research institute CAM estimates global sales of 2.7 million


electric cars in 2019, a leap in growth of 40.0% compared to the previous


year.



Market experts anticipate a strong global rise in the electric car market


from 2020 as a result of a broad electric car product offensive that is


expected to be launched by (leading) global car manufacturers, as well as


an improved charging infrastructure. In our opinion, the significant


expansion of the electric car product range planned by the automobile


manufacturers is also due to the stricter EU emission standards that are


set to apply in the future (car fleet emission quotas). Vehicle


manufacturers that breach these EU standards will face severe penalties,


which could also harm their image. According to estimates by CAM's


automotive experts, between 11 million (pessimistic scenario) and 23


million (optimistic scenario) new electric vehicles could be approved


worldwide as early as 2025.



Many automotive experts expect (battery-operated) electric drive to become


the drive form of the future for private cars, with conventional drive


forms (combustion engines, etc.) becoming less and less significant. In the


long term, market experts in the automotive sector also believe that


alternative drive forms such as fuel cells have only a small chance of


becoming established in the market. In line with this, we expect that e-


mobility will achieve a breakthrough in the near future and, as a result,


electric vehicles will gain a significant share of the global private car


market.



Recently, Rock Tech has mainly focused on expanding its resource base in


the area of its core asset, Georgia Lake. In the process, new drilling and


exploration work has allowed the lithium-containing resources to be


expanded to around 13.3 million tonnes (according to an NI-43-101-compliant


resource estimate). In our view, this has also made it possible to achieve


a 'critical mass' for the economically efficient mining of lithium as a


commodity. This is also indicated by the results of the preliminary


economic assessment (PEA) produced by commodity experts. This assessment


values the main area of the core project in Georgia Lake at around CAD


312.0 million (net present value, NPV) with an internal rate of return


(IRR) of 62.2%.



Following these major strategic steps, the company continues to work on


tapping its main asset, Georgia Lake (Canada), and plans to be ready for


production in the near future (2021). To achieve this, the company has


initiated various processes, such as authorisation procedures or studies.


Construction work is expected to begin on the production facility as early


as next year. To allow the company to implement the rest of the steps


necessary to begin production, it carried out a capital increase of USD


0.70 million (gross issue proceeds) at the start of the year. We anticipate


further financing measures in the near future, as these will be necessary


to allow us to begin production as planned (economic assessment, production


facility, etc.).



Against the backdrop of developments in the e-mobility and lithium sectors


and the existing NI-compliant resource base, we have valued Rock Tech using


our DCF valuation model and arrived at a fair value of CAD 4.26 or EUR 2.90


per share (previously: CAD 4.05 or EUR 2.71 per share). The increase in our


stock price target is due in particular to the roll-over effect (stock


price target basis now for the subsequent financial year 2020). Based on


the current price level, our previously issued BUY rating remains


unchanged. We believe that the company, with its extensive lithium deposit


and production planned to start in the near future, is in a very good


position to profit significantly from the expected e-mobility breakthrough.


Lithium as a key raw material for batteries will play an important part in


the ongoing transition to e-mobility within the automotive world.



