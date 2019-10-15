Original-Research: Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
Original-Research: Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. - von Sphene Capital GmbH
Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.
Unternehmen: Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.
ISIN: CA75339A1012
Anlass der Studie: Aufnahme der Coverage
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 15.10.2019
Kursziel: CAD 1,80
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Hasler
An Innovative Drug Delivery Platform
We are initiating research coverage of Rapid Dose Therapeutics with a Buy
recommendation and a CAD 1.80 price target.
Our target price is based on a
discounted cash flow entity model.
Founded in 2017, Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (RDT) is a Canadian life
science company that provides an innovative, proprietary drug delivery
platform. The company has developed an IP protected non-invasive, fast-
dissolving and oral dispersible film product infused with micronized active
ingredients such as pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, or cannabis. While the
strip is dissolved in the mouth, the active ingredients are transferred
across the mucosal layers or sublingually into the blood stream. With the
pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and the cannabis market, RDT has formed
three main business divisions so far, with more to follow in the next
years, according to the company.
We evaluate RDT using a three-stage DCF entity model (primary evaluation
methodology). After a detailed planning period (2022/23e), we model an
eleven-year transition period, which is followed by the terminal value at
the end of the financial year 2032/33e. Our DCF valuation yields an equity
value of CAD 142.4 million (CAD 1.80 per share) which we consider the base
case scenario. In a Monte Carlo sensitivity analysis, we have determined a
value of equity of CAD 113.8 million (CAD 1.40) in a bear case scenario and
of CAD 227.6 million (CAD 2.80 per share) in a bull case scenario.
°