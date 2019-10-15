Original-Research: Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

Unternehmen: Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

ISIN: CA75339A1012

Anlass der Studie: Aufnahme der Coverage

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 15.10.2019

Kursziel: CAD 1,80

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Hasler

An Innovative Drug Delivery Platform

We are initiating research coverage of Rapid Dose Therapeutics with a Buy

recommendation and a CAD 1.80 price target.



Our target price is based on a

discounted cash flow entity model.

Founded in 2017, Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (RDT) is a Canadian life

science company that provides an innovative, proprietary drug delivery

platform. The company has developed an IP protected non-invasive, fast-

dissolving and oral dispersible film product infused with micronized active

ingredients such as pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, or cannabis. While the

strip is dissolved in the mouth, the active ingredients are transferred

across the mucosal layers or sublingually into the blood stream. With the

pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and the cannabis market, RDT has formed

three main business divisions so far, with more to follow in the next

years, according to the company.

We evaluate RDT using a three-stage DCF entity model (primary evaluation

methodology). After a detailed planning period (2022/23e), we model an

eleven-year transition period, which is followed by the terminal value at

the end of the financial year 2032/33e. Our DCF valuation yields an equity

value of CAD 142.4 million (CAD 1.80 per share) which we consider the base

case scenario. In a Monte Carlo sensitivity analysis, we have determined a

value of equity of CAD 113.8 million (CAD 1.40) in a bear case scenario and

of CAD 227.6 million (CAD 2.80 per share) in a bull case scenario.

