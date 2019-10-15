Original-Research: Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen


Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.



Unternehmen: Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.


ISIN: CA75339A1012



Anlass der Studie: Aufnahme der Coverage


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 15.10.2019


Kursziel: CAD 1,80


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Hasler



An Innovative Drug Delivery Platform



We are initiating research coverage of Rapid Dose Therapeutics with a Buy


recommendation and a CAD 1.80 price target.

Our target price is based on a


discounted cash flow entity model.



Founded in 2017, Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (RDT) is a Canadian life


science company that provides an innovative, proprietary drug delivery


platform. The company has developed an IP protected non-invasive, fast-


dissolving and oral dispersible film product infused with micronized active


ingredients such as pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, or cannabis. While the


strip is dissolved in the mouth, the active ingredients are transferred


across the mucosal layers or sublingually into the blood stream. With the


pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and the cannabis market, RDT has formed


three main business divisions so far, with more to follow in the next


years, according to the company.



We evaluate RDT using a three-stage DCF entity model (primary evaluation


methodology). After a detailed planning period (2022/23e), we model an


eleven-year transition period, which is followed by the terminal value at


the end of the financial year 2032/33e. Our DCF valuation yields an equity


value of CAD 142.4 million (CAD 1.80 per share) which we consider the base


case scenario. In a Monte Carlo sensitivity analysis, we have determined a


value of equity of CAD 113.8 million (CAD 1.40) in a bear case scenario and


of CAD 227.6 million (CAD 2.80 per share) in a bull case scenario.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/19185.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



