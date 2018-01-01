Original-Research: Pro Kapital Grupp AS (von BankM - Repräsentanz der FinTec...

^

Original-Research: Pro Kapital Grupp AS - von BankM - Repräsentanz der FinTech Group Bank AG

Einstufung von BankM - Repräsentanz der FinTech Group Bank AG zu Pro Kapital Grupp AS

Unternehmen: Pro Kapital Grupp AS

ISIN: EE3100006040

Anlass der Studie: Bericht H1/2018, Basisstudie

Empfehlung: Kaufen

seit: 16.11.2018

Kursziel: EUR 1,97

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: Keine

Analyst: Dr. Roger Becker, CEFA und Enid Omerovic

Baltic Real Estate as an Opportunity

Pro Kapital Grupp AS (PKG; ISIN EE3100006040, Open Market, 17E GF) is a

developer of large-scale retail and residential real estate in the Baltic

countries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.



The group can look back on a

long-term track record in planning, building and selling large real estate

projects in different asset classes and enjoys an extensive network among

the Baltics with dedicated local management teams. As the company's

performance is dependent on the completion and sale of development

projects, sales and earnings figures as well as cash flows are inherently

volatile.

Despite the high interest expenses, PKG's financial structure indicates no

excessive indebtedness. As at the end of Q2 2018, all liabilities in the

amount of EUR88.6 mln were collateralized with properties and pledged shares

in the amount of EUR181 mln (loan-to-value (LTV) ~ 49%). This in turn has two

important implications: Firstly, PKG's current debt level is far away from

its debt capacity enabling the company to raise more funds to realize

further development projects. Secondly, as the risks for banks providing

PKG with loans are quite low (LTV below 50%), terms for additional secured

bank loans should still be favorable.

In the first half of 2018, PKG significantly improved net income from a

loss of EUR2.6 mln in H1/2017 to a profit of EUR2.8 mln due to a notable rise

in revenues from sale of real estate (+258%). Accordingly, gross profit was

at EUR5.0 mln, +185% higher compared to previous period. Based on information

available in PKG's financial statements we anticipate continuing completion

activity of residential development projects leading to a significant

expansion of revenues from sale of real estate in the coming years.

Currently PKG's largest single-project is the T1 shopping and entertainment

center in Tallinn with a total investment value of EUR78.1 mln. Up to now

construction of T1 increased PKG's debt burden considerably. In November

2018 T1 started operations and should significantly contribute to top and

bottom line. Furthermore, PKG's risk-return profile is expected to improve

as risky revenues related to development projects are complemented by

stable and recurring revenue streams from T1 letting activity. This should

not only yield steady operating profits in the coming years but also enable

the company to pay a dividend on a regular basis.

Our fundamental DCF analysis returns a fair value of EUR1.97 per share. In

light of the current share price we rate the stock as 'Buy'.

