Original-Research: Pro Kapital Grupp AS (von BankM - Repräsentanz der FinTec...

16.11.18 15:01
Original-Research: Pro Kapital Grupp AS - von BankM - Repräsentanz der FinTech Group Bank AG



Einstufung von BankM - Repräsentanz der FinTech Group Bank AG zu Pro Kapital Grupp AS



Unternehmen: Pro Kapital Grupp AS


ISIN: EE3100006040



Anlass der Studie: Bericht H1/2018, Basisstudie


Empfehlung: Kaufen


seit: 16.11.2018


Kursziel: EUR 1,97


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: Keine


Analyst: Dr. Roger Becker, CEFA und Enid Omerovic



Baltic Real Estate as an Opportunity



Pro Kapital Grupp AS (PKG; ISIN EE3100006040, Open Market, 17E GF) is a


developer of large-scale retail and residential real estate in the Baltic


countries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The group can look back on a


long-term track record in planning, building and selling large real estate


projects in different asset classes and enjoys an extensive network among


the Baltics with dedicated local management teams. As the company's


performance is dependent on the completion and sale of development


projects, sales and earnings figures as well as cash flows are inherently


volatile.



Despite the high interest expenses, PKG's financial structure indicates no


excessive indebtedness. As at the end of Q2 2018, all liabilities in the


amount of EUR88.6 mln were collateralized with properties and pledged shares


in the amount of EUR181 mln (loan-to-value (LTV) ~ 49%). This in turn has two


important implications: Firstly, PKG's current debt level is far away from


its debt capacity enabling the company to raise more funds to realize


further development projects. Secondly, as the risks for banks providing


PKG with loans are quite low (LTV below 50%), terms for additional secured


bank loans should still be favorable.



In the first half of 2018, PKG significantly improved net income from a


loss of EUR2.6 mln in H1/2017 to a profit of EUR2.8 mln due to a notable rise


in revenues from sale of real estate (+258%). Accordingly, gross profit was


at EUR5.0 mln, +185% higher compared to previous period. Based on information


available in PKG's financial statements we anticipate continuing completion


activity of residential development projects leading to a significant


expansion of revenues from sale of real estate in the coming years.



Currently PKG's largest single-project is the T1 shopping and entertainment


center in Tallinn with a total investment value of EUR78.1 mln. Up to now


construction of T1 increased PKG's debt burden considerably. In November


2018 T1 started operations and should significantly contribute to top and


bottom line. Furthermore, PKG's risk-return profile is expected to improve


as risky revenues related to development projects are complemented by


stable and recurring revenue streams from T1 letting activity. This should


not only yield steady operating profits in the coming years but also enable


the company to pay a dividend on a regular basis.



Our fundamental DCF analysis returns a fair value of EUR1.97 per share. In


light of the current share price we rate the stock as 'Buy'.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/17209.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


http://www.bankm.de/webdyn/141_cs_Research%20Reports%20Disclaimer.html.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


BankM - Repräsentanz der biw Bank für Investments und Wertpapiere AG


Mainzer Landstraße 61, 60329 Frankfurt


Tel. +49 69 71 91 838-46


Fax +49 69 71 91 838-50


roger.becker@bankm.de



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



