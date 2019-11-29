Original-Research: Nexway AG (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



Unternehmen: Nexway AG


ISIN: DE000A2E3707



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 29.11.2019


Kursziel: EUR 21,80 (unverändert)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Hasler



USP through new AI-powered reseller module



More and more benefits from the merger with asknet become visible.

While


technology rationalization and synergies remain on top of the agenda,


Nexway has announced a new modular, API-based SaaS reseller module offering


the channel network a customizable AI-powered portal with specific


incentive, timesaving, and loyalty-building features in the subscription,


transaction, payment, and remittance management.



Since Monetize Reseller creates an USP, in our view, we confirm our buy


rating for the shares of Nexway AG and our price target of EUR 21.80 per


share (base case scenario) based on a three-stage DCF entity model. In a


Monte Carlo analysis, where we have used alternative revenue and earnings


scenarios, we derive best case and worst-case equity values of EUR 8.00 and


EUR 41.60 per share respectively. Based on yesterday's closing price of EUR


10.30, we expect a price potential of 111.7% over the next 24 months.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/19527.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89)74443558/ +49 (152)31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,30 € 10,30 € -   € 0,00% 29.11./11:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2E3707 A2E370 25,00 € 9,25 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,10 € 0,00%  28.11.19
Stuttgart 10,10 € +9,19%  12:45
Frankfurt 10,00 € +7,53%  08:02
München 10,00 € +6,95%  08:00
Berlin 10,40 € +0,97%  12:48
Düsseldorf 10,00 € 0,00%  12:01
Xetra 10,30 € 0,00%  28.11.19
  = Realtime
