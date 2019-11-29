Original-Research: Nexway AG (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: Nexway AG - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Nexway AG

Unternehmen: Nexway AG

ISIN: DE000A2E3707

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 29.11.2019

Kursziel: EUR 21,80 (unverändert)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Hasler

USP through new AI-powered reseller module

More and more benefits from the merger with asknet become visible.



While

technology rationalization and synergies remain on top of the agenda,

Nexway has announced a new modular, API-based SaaS reseller module offering

the channel network a customizable AI-powered portal with specific

incentive, timesaving, and loyalty-building features in the subscription,

transaction, payment, and remittance management.

Since Monetize Reseller creates an USP, in our view, we confirm our buy

rating for the shares of Nexway AG and our price target of EUR 21.80 per

share (base case scenario) based on a three-stage DCF entity model. In a

Monte Carlo analysis, where we have used alternative revenue and earnings

scenarios, we derive best case and worst-case equity values of EUR 8.00 and

EUR 41.60 per share respectively. Based on yesterday's closing price of EUR

10.30, we expect a price potential of 111.7% over the next 24 months.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/19527.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

+49 (89)74443558/ +49 (152)31764553

peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

