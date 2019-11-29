Original-Research: Nexway AG (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
29.11.19 11:06
dpa-AFX
^
Original-Research: Nexway AG - von Sphene Capital GmbH
Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Nexway AG
Unternehmen: Nexway AG
ISIN: DE000A2E3707
Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 29.11.2019
Kursziel: EUR 21,80 (unverändert)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Hasler
USP through new AI-powered reseller module
More and more benefits from the merger with asknet become visible.
While
technology rationalization and synergies remain on top of the agenda,
Nexway has announced a new modular, API-based SaaS reseller module offering
the channel network a customizable AI-powered portal with specific
incentive, timesaving, and loyalty-building features in the subscription,
transaction, payment, and remittance management.
Since Monetize Reseller creates an USP, in our view, we confirm our buy
rating for the shares of Nexway AG and our price target of EUR 21.80 per
share (base case scenario) based on a three-stage DCF entity model. In a
Monte Carlo analysis, where we have used alternative revenue and earnings
scenarios, we derive best case and worst-case equity values of EUR 8.00 and
EUR 41.60 per share respectively. Based on yesterday's closing price of EUR
10.30, we expect a price potential of 111.7% over the next 24 months.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/19527.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (89)74443558/ +49 (152)31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de
