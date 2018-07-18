Original-Research: Mynaric AG (von GBC AG): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



Mynaric specialises in the development and production of laser-based


products for use in laser-supported communications networks.

This business


segment is still a young, relatively under-developed market, however, in


our opinion, it is beginning to 'clearly pick up speed slowly'. For this


segment, we are expecting very dynamic market growth and believe that, over


the long term, market volume in the double-digit millions range will be


possible.



In the past, Mynaric has mainly concentrated on the development of pre-


series products, so as to use them with potential customers for testing and


demonstration purposes. As a result, total output has still not been


achieved and with rising R&D expenses, the technology company has not yet


achieved an operating profit. The performance of the products developed so


far has been demonstrated successfully in customer tests, where two world


records have been achieved. In addition, as a result of the research


cooperation with the renowned Leti CEA Tech Research Institute, the


performance of the products will be further improved, so that technological


advances in the field of laser communications can be expanded. In addition


to this, the cost structure of the products will be optimised further,


thereby increasing benefits for the customer.



Mynaric has continued to expand its previous product portfolio in the


current financial year. As developments in the air sector have been the


main focus up till now, the development of terminals for the space sector


has now been stepped up. A ground station for this segment has already been


developed and will be tested by the first customer in the 2018 financial


year. The development of the space laser terminal is expected to be


completed at the beginning of 2019, so that it can be delivered in the same


year for use on satellites. Initial tests with electronic components of


this terminal are already planned for this year.



Last August, Mynaric announced the conclusion of a design and manufacturing


contract with the US company, Airborne Wireless Network. Under the terms of


this contract, comprehensive tests should be conducted on the company's


laser technologies this year. Up to 20 aircraft will be fitted with Mynaric


laser technology in order to support a laser-based communications network.


As a result of this cooperation a further important step has been taken on


the way to the series production that the company is striving for. The


financial resources required for this were raised by a successful initial


public offering (gross issue proceeds: EUR27.3 million).




In the past, Mynaric achieved a good basis to profit significantly from the


expected dynamic growth in the future laser-based communications networks


market. In the current financial year, 2018, we are expecting total output


for Mynaric of EUR12.20 million and EBITDA of EUR-3.56 million. With the


start of series production, the profit threshold should be reached at


operational level in the following year, 2019, and, as a result of this,


the total output is set to increase to EUR37.34 million. For the subsequent


financial years, we expect a strong rise in operating results (EBITDAs)


based on a dynamic total output trend and economies of scale. As a


consequence of this, double-digit EBITDA margins should be achievable in


the long term.



It is on this basis that we have evaluated the technology company using our


DCF model and calculated a fair value of EUR95.00. Based on the current


share price, our recommendation is to BUY. We hereby confirm our previous


assessment of the company (target price/rating: EUR95.00/Buy).



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/16709.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
56,70 € 58,40 € -1,70 € -2,91% 18.07./12:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0JCY11 A0JCY1 72,25 € 46,85 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		56,70 € -2,91%  12:53
Berlin 56,80 € +1,79%  08:00
Frankfurt 57,00 € +1,60%  09:37
München 56,80 € +1,07%  08:00
Hamburg 56,10 € +0,36%  08:09
Stuttgart 56,90 € -0,18%  11:58
Xetra 56,90 € -1,04%  09:58
Düsseldorf 56,00 € -1,75%  12:00
