Original-Research: Mynaric AG (von GBC AG): Buy

Growth market for laser-based communication networks offers enormous growth

potential; Research cooperation with Leti boosts technological leadership;

Target price: EUR95.00; Rating: Buy

Mynaric specialises in the development and production of laser-based

products for use in laser-supported communications networks.



This business

segment is still a young, relatively under-developed market, however, in

our opinion, it is beginning to 'clearly pick up speed slowly'. For this

segment, we are expecting very dynamic market growth and believe that, over

the long term, market volume in the double-digit millions range will be

possible.

In the past, Mynaric has mainly concentrated on the development of pre-

series products, so as to use them with potential customers for testing and

demonstration purposes. As a result, total output has still not been

achieved and with rising R&D expenses, the technology company has not yet

achieved an operating profit. The performance of the products developed so

far has been demonstrated successfully in customer tests, where two world

records have been achieved. In addition, as a result of the research

cooperation with the renowned Leti CEA Tech Research Institute, the

performance of the products will be further improved, so that technological

advances in the field of laser communications can be expanded. In addition

to this, the cost structure of the products will be optimised further,

thereby increasing benefits for the customer.

Mynaric has continued to expand its previous product portfolio in the

current financial year. As developments in the air sector have been the

main focus up till now, the development of terminals for the space sector

has now been stepped up. A ground station for this segment has already been

developed and will be tested by the first customer in the 2018 financial

year. The development of the space laser terminal is expected to be

completed at the beginning of 2019, so that it can be delivered in the same

year for use on satellites. Initial tests with electronic components of

this terminal are already planned for this year.

Last August, Mynaric announced the conclusion of a design and manufacturing

contract with the US company, Airborne Wireless Network. Under the terms of

this contract, comprehensive tests should be conducted on the company's

laser technologies this year. Up to 20 aircraft will be fitted with Mynaric

laser technology in order to support a laser-based communications network.

As a result of this cooperation a further important step has been taken on

the way to the series production that the company is striving for. The

financial resources required for this were raised by a successful initial

public offering (gross issue proceeds: EUR27.3 million).

In the past, Mynaric achieved a good basis to profit significantly from the

expected dynamic growth in the future laser-based communications networks

market. In the current financial year, 2018, we are expecting total output

for Mynaric of EUR12.20 million and EBITDA of EUR-3.56 million. With the

start of series production, the profit threshold should be reached at

operational level in the following year, 2019, and, as a result of this,

the total output is set to increase to EUR37.34 million. For the subsequent

financial years, we expect a strong rise in operating results (EBITDAs)

based on a dynamic total output trend and economies of scale. As a

consequence of this, double-digit EBITDA margins should be achievable in

the long term.

It is on this basis that we have evaluated the technology company using our

DCF model and calculated a fair value of EUR95.00. Based on the current

share price, our recommendation is to BUY. We hereby confirm our previous

assessment of the company (target price/rating: EUR95.00/Buy).

