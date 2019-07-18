Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Mynaric":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Original-Research: Mynaric AG (von GBC AG): Buy




18.07.19 10:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Mynaric AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Mynaric AG



Unternehmen: Mynaric AG


ISIN: DE000A0JCY11



Anlass der Studie: Research report (Anno)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 95.47 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



Financial year 2018 completed with significantly higher total output and


full implementation of important strategic steps; Serial production of air


terminals planned for the current FY making us the sole provider of a


modularised system in the air sector; Growth market for laser-based


communication networks offers enormous growth potential and whose form is


just starting to crystallise; Target price: EUR 95.47; Rating: Buy



Mynaric specialises in the development and production of laser-based


products for use in laser-supported communications networks in the


aerospace sector.

The target market is still quite young, but this sector


is starting to accelerate and its form is just starting to crystallise.


Market experts expect a long-term market potential in the multi-billion US


dollar range for this growth sector.



Mynaric's previous financial year in 2018 was characterized primarily by


the continuing development of the air terminal, development of the space


terminal and the start of serial production of ground stations. From a


financial standpoint, the technology company was able to more than double


its total output in the past financial year by EUR 4.41m to EUR 7.38m year-


on-year (previous year: EUR 2.97m). A negative EBITDA and a net loss of EUR


-6.25m and EUR -6.66m were achieved, respectively, due to the still


relatively low total output and the high investments in the further


development of the product range and expansion of the company.



In the past, Mynaric has focused strongly on the development of laser-based


communications solutions and has already developed initial market-ready


products (ground stations). These were also moved into serial production.


Now additional communication products, such as the air terminal, are to


move gradually into serial production. The air terminal is currently


undergoing further development, and is to go into serial production during


the second half of 2019.



Given this background, Mynaric currently finds itself in a transition phase


from a technology-oriented prototype developer to a customer-oriented


product supplier, to enable it to also meet the expected future demand for


laser communication technology for the implementation of large-scale


communication products. According to market experts, laser communication


technology represents a key technology for the successful implementation of


the planned major projects. To underpin this new, customer-oriented


approach, Mynaric changed its management in early 2019. This means that


Bulent Altan, who had previously managed the satellite development at


SpaceX, and Hubertus von Janecek, who has extensive experience selling


high-tech products, were appointed to the Mynaric Management Board.



To support further stages of growth, Mynaric made a cash increase in


capital of EUR 11.0m (gross issue proceeds) in early 2019. The cash


increase in capital was subscribed by one of the main shareholders in a


Mynaric customer in the satellite business, who is planning to develop a


major satellite network. Mynaric had already announced the signature of a


memorandum of understanding (MoU) in relation to a planned satellite


constellation with this potential major customer in October 2018. After a


first demo mission, this satellite network will require probably more than


1,000 laser communication terminals.



In the past, Mynaric created a good structural foundation and established a


promising market position allowing it to profit significantly from the


expected dynamic growth in the laser-based communications networks in the


aerospace sector. For the current financial year of 2019, we are expecting


total output for Mynaric of EUR 14.79m and EBITDA of EUR -5.13m. By


transferring additional product groups into serial production, the break-


even threshold for operations should be reached in 2020 and, at this point


total output is set to increase to EUR 42.99 m. For the subsequent business


years, we expect a strong rise in operating results (EBITDA) on the basis


of a dynamic growth in total output and the arrival of economies of scale.


As a result, double-digit EBITDA margins should be achievable in the long


term.



It is on this basis that we have valued this technology company using our


DCF model and arrived at a fair value of EUR 95.47 (previously: EUR


108.50). Our reduction in the target share price is the result of a


downward correction to total output forecasts, which also led to an


adjustment in our previous earnings forecasts. In addition, the current


roll-over effect (target stock price is now based on the next financial


year 2020) has counteracted a sharper target price reduction. Against the


background of the current share price, this still results in a BUY rating.


In the past, Mynaric has created a good launch pad, particularly with its


further upgraded product range, the cooperation agreements in place, the


signed declaration of intent for a satellite constellation, and the newly


appointed management to be able to profit significantly from the expected


dynamic growth in the laser-based communication networks sector.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/18467.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Datum (Zeitpunkt)Fertigstellung: 17.07.19 (18:14 Uhr)


Datum (Zeitpunkt) erste Weitergabe: 18.07.19 (10:00 Uhr)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Neuer 407% Pot Hot Stock startet Produktion auf 5,2 Mio. Quadratfuß
57 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis und 77 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
42,00 € 41,90 € 0,10 € +0,24% 18.07./12:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0JCY11 A0JCY1 58,50 € 30,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		42,00 € -0,94%  12:07
Hamburg 41,50 € +4,27%  08:09
München 42,00 € +1,94%  12:10
Düsseldorf 41,00 € +0,99%  12:06
Berlin 41,20 € +0,73%  12:10
Xetra 42,00 € +0,24%  10:39
Frankfurt 41,50 € 0,00%  17.07.19
Stuttgart 41,30 € -1,67%  12:30
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Pot Hot Stock meldet Einstieg von Börsenstar. 1.105% Cannabis Aktientip nach 50.000% mit Aurora und 294.900% mit Canopy

The Yield Growth Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
64 IPO 02.07.19
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...