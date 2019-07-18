Original-Research: Mynaric AG (von GBC AG): Buy

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Mynaric":

Original-Research: Mynaric AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Mynaric AG

Unternehmen: Mynaric AG

ISIN: DE000A0JCY11

Anlass der Studie: Research report (Anno)

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 95.47 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

Financial year 2018 completed with significantly higher total output and

full implementation of important strategic steps; Serial production of air

terminals planned for the current FY making us the sole provider of a

modularised system in the air sector; Growth market for laser-based

communication networks offers enormous growth potential and whose form is

just starting to crystallise; Target price: EUR 95.47; Rating: Buy

Mynaric specialises in the development and production of laser-based

products for use in laser-supported communications networks in the

aerospace sector.



The target market is still quite young, but this sector

is starting to accelerate and its form is just starting to crystallise.

Market experts expect a long-term market potential in the multi-billion US

dollar range for this growth sector.

Mynaric's previous financial year in 2018 was characterized primarily by

the continuing development of the air terminal, development of the space

terminal and the start of serial production of ground stations. From a

financial standpoint, the technology company was able to more than double

its total output in the past financial year by EUR 4.41m to EUR 7.38m year-

on-year (previous year: EUR 2.97m). A negative EBITDA and a net loss of EUR

-6.25m and EUR -6.66m were achieved, respectively, due to the still

relatively low total output and the high investments in the further

development of the product range and expansion of the company.

In the past, Mynaric has focused strongly on the development of laser-based

communications solutions and has already developed initial market-ready

products (ground stations). These were also moved into serial production.

Now additional communication products, such as the air terminal, are to

move gradually into serial production. The air terminal is currently

undergoing further development, and is to go into serial production during

the second half of 2019.

Given this background, Mynaric currently finds itself in a transition phase

from a technology-oriented prototype developer to a customer-oriented

product supplier, to enable it to also meet the expected future demand for

laser communication technology for the implementation of large-scale

communication products. According to market experts, laser communication

technology represents a key technology for the successful implementation of

the planned major projects. To underpin this new, customer-oriented

approach, Mynaric changed its management in early 2019. This means that

Bulent Altan, who had previously managed the satellite development at

SpaceX, and Hubertus von Janecek, who has extensive experience selling

high-tech products, were appointed to the Mynaric Management Board.

To support further stages of growth, Mynaric made a cash increase in

capital of EUR 11.0m (gross issue proceeds) in early 2019. The cash

increase in capital was subscribed by one of the main shareholders in a

Mynaric customer in the satellite business, who is planning to develop a

major satellite network. Mynaric had already announced the signature of a

memorandum of understanding (MoU) in relation to a planned satellite

constellation with this potential major customer in October 2018. After a

first demo mission, this satellite network will require probably more than

1,000 laser communication terminals.

In the past, Mynaric created a good structural foundation and established a

promising market position allowing it to profit significantly from the

expected dynamic growth in the laser-based communications networks in the

aerospace sector. For the current financial year of 2019, we are expecting

total output for Mynaric of EUR 14.79m and EBITDA of EUR -5.13m. By

transferring additional product groups into serial production, the break-

even threshold for operations should be reached in 2020 and, at this point

total output is set to increase to EUR 42.99 m. For the subsequent business

years, we expect a strong rise in operating results (EBITDA) on the basis

of a dynamic growth in total output and the arrival of economies of scale.

As a result, double-digit EBITDA margins should be achievable in the long

term.

It is on this basis that we have valued this technology company using our

DCF model and arrived at a fair value of EUR 95.47 (previously: EUR

108.50). Our reduction in the target share price is the result of a

downward correction to total output forecasts, which also led to an

adjustment in our previous earnings forecasts. In addition, the current

roll-over effect (target stock price is now based on the next financial

year 2020) has counteracted a sharper target price reduction. Against the

background of the current share price, this still results in a BUY rating.

In the past, Mynaric has created a good launch pad, particularly with its

further upgraded product range, the cooperation agreements in place, the

signed declaration of intent for a satellite constellation, and the newly

appointed management to be able to profit significantly from the expected

dynamic growth in the laser-based communication networks sector.

