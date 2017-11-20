Original-Research: Mynaric AG (von GBC AG):

^

GBC: The amount of data that is transferred globally over communications

networks has risen rapidly over the last few years.



What are the reasons

for this and what are your predictions for future developments?

Dr Peschko: Progressive digitisation has many different aspects - the

Internet of Things (IoT), Industry 4.0, driverless cars and artificial

intelligence, but also a wide range of consumer applications, such as

augmented reality. Almost all heavily-traded growth markets require a fast

and, above all, widespread internet connection. As a result, the number of

internet users and devices connected to the internet is growing steadily.

Today, more than 17 billion devices are already connected to the internet.

By 2021, it is estimated that over 27 billion will be so connected. At the

same time, the data needs per user and device are increasing. We are

expecting the global flood of data to triple by 2021.

GBC: Are traditional communications networks able to handle current and

future quantities of data, as well as meet the requirements of users within

reason, and what supporting role can Mynaric take on in this regard?

Dr Peschko: The current infrastructure mainly consists of international

fibre optic networks on the ground. These are increasingly reaching their

logistical and economic limits - in particular in sparsely populated and

remote areas. Our customers and diverse, international companies, such as

Facebook, Google, SpaceX and OneWeb, want to build an 'internet above the

clouds', in order to economically provide these areas with broadband

connectivity. These businesses view laser communication as a key technology

in building digital highways between the many hundreds and even thousands

of high-altitude platforms, drones and satellites which virtually make up

the backbone of these data networks above the clouds. Mynaric provides

these key technologies in the form of tested products.

GBC: How does laser communication technology from existing providers or

traditional systems differ in comparison with the technology used by

Mynaric (USP)?

Dr Peschko: Laser communication is especially suitable for digital

highways, the so-called backbone connections. Laser connections achieve

considerably higher data rates than those that are possible over radio

frequency systems. The current world record in terms of laser communication

has already surpassed the milestone of 1,000 Gbps and this is by no means

its limit. In addition, laser communication is conveniently encrypted,

since the beam is highly collimated. In contrast to radio communication,

licences for the use of this technology are not required. Compared to other

providers of laser communication, we see ourselves as a mass producer of

products that suit the economic business models of our customers. We think

on industrial scales and quantities in the three to four-digit range.

GBC: Your business is creating a completely new market with its technology.

How high do you think the market potential is for successfully establishing

your technology?

Dr Peschko: To begin with, it is not just us who single-handedly work to

form this market. In fact, our customers and large, diverse, international

companies have discovered laser communication as their technology of choice

for their data networks above the clouds. We expect a market volume similar

to that of terrestrial optical networks: that is to say, a market in the

tens of billions of dollars per year.

GBC: What are the main target groups that Mynaric is aiming for with its

laser-based communication technology and what are typical hardware

components that you plan to deliver to your customers?

Dr Peschko: We target all those businesses that would like to build

communications networks in air and space. This spans all the way from

operators of regional networks consisting of several dozen drones to global

networks comprising hundreds of satellites. We provide equipment precisely

for these types of networks so that air platforms and satellites are

networked together with high data rates. We manufacture so-called laser

terminals, which are simultaneously both receivers and senders of laser

communication connections between these network nodes. We additionally have

optical ground stations in our portfolio, which enable high-speed

connections on the ground.

GBC: What further technological developments were you able to achieve in

the past fiscal year of 2016 and what projects have already been completed

or initiated with clients?

Dr Peschko: Last year, we were able to demonstrate, on behalf of a client,

a connection with a data transmission rate of 1 Gbps between two air

platforms in the stratosphere that were 80km apart. In 2017, we

demonstrated a connection of 10 Gbps from the air to the ground - so the

data rate of our products has increased tenfold. An optical ground station

for satellite communication is currently in production.

GBC: After the successful subscription phase in the course of the IPO, your

company reaped around 27.3 million euros in investor capital. What will

these financial resources be used for?

Dr Peschko: The funds will largely be used for developing serial

production. For example, investments in measuring systems and assembly

capacities, as well as more employees, are required. In addition, the funds

should be used for the further development of our laser terminals for

satellites, as well as for the general evolution of the performance of our

products and further internationalisation.

GBC: What objectives are you going to pursue on an operational and

technological level over the coming years?

Dr Peschko: To begin with, we expect increasing quantities in the field of

laser terminals for aviation. In this respect, we shall be seeing network

demonstrations with aeroplanes or other platforms and several dozen of our

laser terminals. Following this, we then anticipate the beginning of

operational roll-outs of our products for aviation, which will be required

in three to four-digit quantities. At the same time, we will continue to

develop our laser terminals for satellites, which we started at the end of

last year and which we hope will be finished towards the end of 2018. In

2019, we plan to fly the terminal on a satellite into space for the first

time.

GBC: Where do you see the business being in five years' time?

Dr Peschko: We would like Mynaric to have established itself as a leading

business for building communications networks in the aviation and space

industries, and to reach a market capitalisation of 1 billion euros.

GBC: Dr Peschko, thank you for talking to us.

GBC's conclusion: Mynaric AG believes itself to be the only provider that

currently supplies laser-based communications technology specifically for

commercial use to a wide group of customers. This market is still in its

infancy and we predict that it will experience highly dynamic growth over

the coming years. We are confident that this market can achieve a market

volume in the double-digit billion range in the long term. With its

know-how and expertise, Mynaric should be able to achieve a significant

market share. We therefore see a ready opportunity for investors to profit

very early on from this new growth market.

