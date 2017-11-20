Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Mynaric AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Mynaric AG



Unternehmen: Mynaric AG


ISIN: DE000A0JCY11



Anlass der Studie: Executive Board interview


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



20/11/2017: Executive Board interview with Dr Wolfram Peschko, Chief


Executive Officer of Mynaric AG



GBC: The amount of data that is transferred globally over communications


networks has risen rapidly over the last few years.

What are the reasons


for this and what are your predictions for future developments?



Dr Peschko: Progressive digitisation has many different aspects - the


Internet of Things (IoT), Industry 4.0, driverless cars and artificial


intelligence, but also a wide range of consumer applications, such as


augmented reality. Almost all heavily-traded growth markets require a fast


and, above all, widespread internet connection. As a result, the number of


internet users and devices connected to the internet is growing steadily.


Today, more than 17 billion devices are already connected to the internet.


By 2021, it is estimated that over 27 billion will be so connected. At the


same time, the data needs per user and device are increasing. We are


expecting the global flood of data to triple by 2021.



GBC: Are traditional communications networks able to handle current and


future quantities of data, as well as meet the requirements of users within


reason, and what supporting role can Mynaric take on in this regard?



Dr Peschko: The current infrastructure mainly consists of international


fibre optic networks on the ground. These are increasingly reaching their


logistical and economic limits - in particular in sparsely populated and


remote areas. Our customers and diverse, international companies, such as


Facebook, Google, SpaceX and OneWeb, want to build an 'internet above the


clouds', in order to economically provide these areas with broadband


connectivity. These businesses view laser communication as a key technology


in building digital highways between the many hundreds and even thousands


of high-altitude platforms, drones and satellites which virtually make up


the backbone of these data networks above the clouds. Mynaric provides


these key technologies in the form of tested products.



GBC: How does laser communication technology from existing providers or


traditional systems differ in comparison with the technology used by


Mynaric (USP)?



Dr Peschko: Laser communication is especially suitable for digital


highways, the so-called backbone connections. Laser connections achieve


considerably higher data rates than those that are possible over radio


frequency systems. The current world record in terms of laser communication


has already surpassed the milestone of 1,000 Gbps and this is by no means


its limit. In addition, laser communication is conveniently encrypted,


since the beam is highly collimated. In contrast to radio communication,


licences for the use of this technology are not required. Compared to other


providers of laser communication, we see ourselves as a mass producer of


products that suit the economic business models of our customers. We think


on industrial scales and quantities in the three to four-digit range.


GBC: Your business is creating a completely new market with its technology.


How high do you think the market potential is for successfully establishing


your technology?



Dr Peschko: To begin with, it is not just us who single-handedly work to


form this market. In fact, our customers and large, diverse, international


companies have discovered laser communication as their technology of choice


for their data networks above the clouds. We expect a market volume similar


to that of terrestrial optical networks: that is to say, a market in the


tens of billions of dollars per year.



GBC: What are the main target groups that Mynaric is aiming for with its


laser-based communication technology and what are typical hardware


components that you plan to deliver to your customers?



Dr Peschko: We target all those businesses that would like to build


communications networks in air and space. This spans all the way from


operators of regional networks consisting of several dozen drones to global


networks comprising hundreds of satellites. We provide equipment precisely


for these types of networks so that air platforms and satellites are


networked together with high data rates. We manufacture so-called laser


terminals, which are simultaneously both receivers and senders of laser


communication connections between these network nodes. We additionally have


optical ground stations in our portfolio, which enable high-speed


connections on the ground.



GBC: What further technological developments were you able to achieve in


the past fiscal year of 2016 and what projects have already been completed


or initiated with clients?



Dr Peschko: Last year, we were able to demonstrate, on behalf of a client,


a connection with a data transmission rate of 1 Gbps between two air


platforms in the stratosphere that were 80km apart. In 2017, we


demonstrated a connection of 10 Gbps from the air to the ground - so the


data rate of our products has increased tenfold. An optical ground station


for satellite communication is currently in production.



GBC: After the successful subscription phase in the course of the IPO, your


company reaped around 27.3 million euros in investor capital. What will


these financial resources be used for?



Dr Peschko: The funds will largely be used for developing serial


production. For example, investments in measuring systems and assembly


capacities, as well as more employees, are required. In addition, the funds


should be used for the further development of our laser terminals for


satellites, as well as for the general evolution of the performance of our


products and further internationalisation.



GBC: What objectives are you going to pursue on an operational and


technological level over the coming years?



Dr Peschko: To begin with, we expect increasing quantities in the field of


laser terminals for aviation. In this respect, we shall be seeing network


demonstrations with aeroplanes or other platforms and several dozen of our


laser terminals. Following this, we then anticipate the beginning of


operational roll-outs of our products for aviation, which will be required


in three to four-digit quantities. At the same time, we will continue to


develop our laser terminals for satellites, which we started at the end of


last year and which we hope will be finished towards the end of 2018. In


2019, we plan to fly the terminal on a satellite into space for the first


time.



GBC: Where do you see the business being in five years' time?



Dr Peschko: We would like Mynaric to have established itself as a leading


business for building communications networks in the aviation and space


industries, and to reach a market capitalisation of 1 billion euros.



GBC: Dr Peschko, thank you for talking to us.



GBC's conclusion: Mynaric AG believes itself to be the only provider that


currently supplies laser-based communications technology specifically for


commercial use to a wide group of customers. This market is still in its


infancy and we predict that it will experience highly dynamic growth over


the coming years. We are confident that this market can achieve a market


volume in the double-digit billion range in the long term. With its


know-how and expertise, Mynaric should be able to achieve a significant


market share. We therefore see a ready opportunity for investors to profit


very early on from this new growth market.



http://www.more-ir.de/d/15899.pdf



Bitte warten...