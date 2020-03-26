Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc (von GBC AG): Management Interview

^

The corona crisis has caused significant upheavals on the capital markets.





The Media and Games share (MGI) was also affected by a declining share

price development, although this was moderate with a decline of -7.8%

compared to the beginning of 2020. This could be related to the fact that

the company, which holds a 98% stake in the publisher of online and mobile

games gamigo AG, can be seen as one of the profiteers of the current

development. In the most recent announcement MGI reported increase activity

in the gaming sector, which should have a positive impact on sales and

earnings. GBC analyst Dario Maugeri spoke to Remco Westermann, CEO of Media

and Games Invest, about the current situation:

GBC AG: Mr Westermann, you reported, that MGI expects a significant revenue

growth in the media sector and that the number of players and user activity

in the games has increased despite the current situation. It sounds as if

MGI is one of the profiteers of the crisis. Could you briefly describe us

this development?

Remco Westermann: It can be observed that online gaming is generally a

relatively crisis-proof and non-cyclical business. That does not apply just

for the current crisis. The more leisure time the people have, the more

time they spend playing online and therefore there is a higher activity in

the games. Furthermore, the monetization in our game portfolio is largely

achieved through micro transactions, so-called in-game purchases, where

players have to pay a relatively small amount for each transaction only. In

time of crisis such as the current, the willingness to make larger

purchases decrease and money is rather spent on minor purchases.

The media sector is also relative stable at the present situation. On the

one hand, due to our global positioning, while no budgets have yet been

relocated in South America, we are now seeing increasing expenditure in

Asia. On the other hand, we also see a shift in budgets. While customers

are reducing their budget in the travel or transportation sector, they are

ramping up in the e-commerce or gaming sector, for example.

GBC AG: Is there any of your business activity that is negatively impacted

by the Corona crisis and the associated economic downturn?

Remco Westermann: This depends on the duration of the crisis. For the

medium term, we see the possibility in the media sector that the economy

developments might have a negative impact. As it has been shown in past

crises, gaming revenues continue to develop positively in the long term

even in periods of low economic activity.

GBC AG: Even if these scenario is only theoretical for you, how flexible

could your cost structure react to possible sales drops?

Remco Westermann: I see us well positioned here. The majority of our costs

are variable, such as for instance our license, marketing and technology

costs. In the past we have invested a lot in cloud technology and thus we

have been able to convert the majority of our fixed costs into variable

costs, which currently enables us to be extremely flexible to market

changes. In addition we have some unused cost reduction potential in

connection with our last acquisition, which we will leverage as planned.

However, we are currently ramping up media budgets in the gaming sector;

because almost everybody is at home, our marketing efficiency is very high.

Since we are benefiting form that, we have increased our marketing expenses

accordingly.

GBC AG: In the last financial years the subsidiary gamigo AG realised a

large part of growth through high M&A activities. Most recently, Verve

Wireless Inc. was acquired. How do you evaluate the M&A area in the current

market phase.

Remco Westermann: We specialise in companies which, due to efficiency and

scaling problems, are struggling on their own, but which nevertheless have

some strong assets that can be operated profitably after successful

integration into our platform. We currently assume that additional

opportunities will emerge due to the crisis.

GBC AG: What is your current cash position, particularly after the further

EUR 3.0m bond placement?

Remco Westermann: In terms of liquidity we are still well equipped and,

despite the acquisition of Verve in January and the purchase of gamigo

minorities, we have more than EUR 10 million in free liquidity in the

group. At the same time, we have a strong operating cash flow that we can

use to finance additional acquisitions and organic growth.

GBC AG: Mr Westermann, thank you for the interview.

