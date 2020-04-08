Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc (von GBC AG): Management Interview




08.04.20
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest plc



Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest plc


ISIN: MT0000580101



Anlass der Studie: GBC Management Interview


Empfehlung: Management Interview


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Dario Maugeri, Cosmin Filker



Since March 2020 the corona crisis has led to a negative impact and


uncertainty on the stock market.

As consequence, MBH Corporation's shares


have been also affected by the general decline in small cap stocks.


However, as reported in the MBH's statement of mid-March, the drop in the


share price has not impacted either the businesses or the growth through


acquisitions. The business risk is well di-versified between industries and


geographies and allows a certain balance. For example, the current slowdown


in the construction sector might be partly offset by positive impulses in


the vocational training business. GBC analyst Dario Maugeri spoke to Callum


Laing, CEO of MBH Corporation plc, about the current situation:



GBC AG: Mr Laing, the corona crisis is producing reorganization and waiting


among companies. Could you briefly give us an idea of the current situation


of your group?



Callum Laing: I think there are three different points worth noting in


relation to this crisis and how it impacts MBH.



* The companies in the group: All the Principals are very experienced and


successful entrepreneurs and have been through downturns before and are


able to draw on that experience to help them today. They have been working


very closely together, sharing ideas and resources to best help each other


through this situation. Especially when it comes to understanding some of


the government assistance in different countries. It is exactly what we


wanted to see, but it is thrilling and inspiring to see how responsive and


proactive the companies are being, both in their own companies but also to


their sister companies.



* Shareholder value as a whole. Remember something like 70% of our


shareholder base is the Principals themselves and they are very committed


to MBH. Our model is very deliberately diversified across countries and


industries to make us more resilient to challenges like this. Also, we do


have an 'unwind' clause in our contracts for companies in their first year


with us. This does give us significant protection, should those companies


run into problems that are too big for them at this time. Ultimately, we


have a buy and hold strategy. We acquire well established businesses and


businesses we believe will still be with us and successful in another 20


years. A bad quarter or even a bad year is a reality for business, but it


does not distract from the broader mission.



* The pipeline: Not every company either in our group or in our pipelines


has been negatively impacted by this situation, in fact some are poised to


have their best years ever. We have no shortage of companies in the


pipeline, but we are looking more closely at those that are impacted to


reassure ourselves that if we bring them in today, they have the resources


and the capabilities to still be performing on the other side. Some have


removed themselves from the pipeline so they can focus on today's issues


but will join us at a later stage and that is perfectly understandable.



GBC AG: Could you point out some of your businesses particularly impacted


by the corona crisis in this atypical market phase?



Callum Laing: It's certainly difficult to do construction on site when


you're not allowed to leave your house. Having said that, demand for


construction, especially amongst retail and F&B is very high whilst things


are quiet so it will be interesting to see how quickly that sector can


spring back when the restrictions are reduced.



Other sectors, like Adult Vocational Training have been hit in the short


term, but traditionally where you have a large number of redundancies


people want to retrain and we're quietly confident that there could be some


interesting upside here.



Overall, companies are figuring out ways to work more effectively with


their teams, and their clients, using technology and I think those that are


adapting quickly both in MBH and the broader market will be well poised for


growth as things start moving again.



GBC AG: In the worst case that the Corona crisis lasts longer than


expected, what effects would this have on your businesses?



Callum Laing: All the business owners within the group are working on the


assumption that there will be knock on impacts, periodic restrictions and


other significant effects on the business environment for at least 18


months and I think that is wise. There is no question this is already very


tough on them and their teams. These are good people that often have poured


a lifetime into their careers and businesses it is disconcerting to say the


least to have the ground shift so violently beneath them.



But, these are also well established entrepreneurs with a vested stake in


the future, and entrepreneurs tend to work best when there are problems to


be fixed. Some of the companies might look very different in 18 months to


what they do today. And that's not necessarily a bad thing and will be


exciting to see.



GBC AG: Mr Laing, many good small businesses are experiencing financial


difficulties these days. This also means opportunities for private equity


investments. How does your accretive acquisition pipeline looks for 2020?



Callum Laing: Sadly that is very true. And in fact those companies already


owned by typical Private Equity are most likely to fail because they have


been saddled with such high levels of commercial debt. Not a model we are


in favour of. We also do not target distressed businesses or 'turn around'


opportunities, that is not our model. We like good, well run, profitable


small businesses. Our pipeline is as full as it's ever been and of course


many of those companies are going to have a bad year this year, but as long


as we believe they have the resources and capabilities to come out of it


the other side, we would look forward to having them in the group.



GBC AG: In March, you acquired the UK based company Robinsons Caravans,


which starts the leisure division. Could you offer us an overview of its


business potential and the possible development under the agglomeration


model?



Callum Laing: Absolutely. 'Leisure' is a broad term and we have been seeing


some fantastic companies coming to us lately throughout that space.


Robinsons Caravans is a great example of the type of company we like. It


has been around for 53 years and there is no reason to believe it won't


still be helping holiday makers to explore the UK in another 53 years. More


importantly, when talking to the management they were able to show us


clearly what had happened during various downturns in the past such as


events like 9/11. They saw an initial drop off, but then business took off


very strongly. I suspect people will be nervous about travelling overseas


for a while to come and so actually a company like Robinsons Caravans could


be brilliantly placed to serve that market as the restrictions are lifted.



GBC AG: Mr Laing, thank you for the interview.



http://www.more-ir.de/d/20479.pdf



