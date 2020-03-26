Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc (von GBC AG): Management Interview




27.03.20 13:31
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest plc



Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest plc


ISIN: MT0000580101



Anlass der Studie: GBC Management Interview


Empfehlung: Management Interview


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Dario Maugeri, Cosmin Filker



The corona crisis has caused significant upheavals on the capital markets.


The Media and Games share (MGI) was also affected by a declining share


price development, although this was moderate with a decline of -7.8%


compared to the beginning of 2020. This could be related to the fact that


the company, which holds a 98% stake in the publisher of online and mobile


games gamigo AG, can be seen as one of the profiteers of the current


development. In the most recent announcement MGI reported increase activity


in the gaming sector, which should have a positive impact on sales and


earnings. GBC analyst Dario Maugeri spoke to Remco Westermann, CEO of Media


and Games Invest, about the current situation:



GBC AG: Mr Westermann, you reported, that MGI expects a significant revenue


growth in the media sector and that the number of players and user activity


in the games has increased despite the current situation. It sounds as if


MGI is one of the profiteers of the crisis. Could you briefly describe us


this development?



Remco Westermann: It can be observed that online gaming is generally a


relatively crisis-proof and non-cyclical business. That does not apply just


for the current crisis. The more leisure time the people have, the more


time they spend playing online and therefore there is a higher activity in


the games. Furthermore, the monetization in our game portfolio is largely


achieved through micro transactions, so-called in-game purchases, where


players have to pay a relatively small amount for each transaction only. In


time of crisis such as the current, the willingness to make larger


purchases decrease and money is rather spent on minor purchases.



The media sector is also relative stable at the present situation. On the


one hand, due to our global positioning, while no budgets have yet been


relocated in South America, we are now seeing increasing expenditure in


Asia. On the other hand, we also see a shift in budgets. While customers


are reducing their budget in the travel or transportation sector, they are


ramping up in the e-commerce or gaming sector, for example.



GBC AG: Is there any of your business activity that is negatively impacted


by the Corona crisis and the associated economic downturn?



Remco Westermann: This depends on the duration of the crisis. For the


medium term, we see the possibility in the media sector that the economy


developments might have a negative impact. As it has been shown in past


crises, gaming revenues continue to develop positively in the long term


even in periods of low economic activity.



GBC AG: Even if these scenario is only theoretical for you, how flexible


could your cost structure react to possible sales drops?



Remco Westermann: I see us well positioned here. The majority of our costs


are variable, such as for instance our license, marketing and technology


costs. In the past we have invested a lot in cloud technology and thus we


have been able to convert the majority of our fixed costs into variable


costs, which currently enables us to be extremely flexible to market


changes. In addition we have some unused cost reduction potential in


connection with our last acquisition, which we will leverage as planned.


However, we are currently ramping up media budgets in the gaming sector;


because almost everybody is at home, our marketing efficiency is very high.


Since we are benefiting form that, we have increased our marketing expenses


accordingly.



GBC AG: In the last financial years the subsidiary gamigo AG realised a


large part of growth through high M&A activities. Most recently, Verve


Wireless Inc. was acquired. How do you evaluate the M&A area in the current


market phase.



Remco Westermann: We specialise in companies which, due to efficiency and


scaling problems, are struggling on their own, but which nevertheless have


some strong assets that can be operated profitably after successful


integration into our platform. We currently assume that additional


opportunities will emerge due to the crisis.



GBC AG: What is your current cash position, particularly after the further


EUR 3.0m bond placement?



Remco Westermann: In terms of liquidity we are still well equipped and,


despite the acquisition of Verve in January and the purchase of gamigo


minorities, we have more than EUR 10 million in free liquidity in the


group. At the same time, we have a strong operating cash flow that we can


use to finance additional acquisitions and organic growth.



GBC AG: Mr Westermann, thank you for the interview.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/20369.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion of German version: 26.03.2020 (09:45)


Date (time) of first distribution of German version: 26.03.2020 (11:00)


Date (time) of completion of English version: 27.03.2020 (12:35)


Date (time) of first distribution of English version: 27.03.2020 (13:30)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Bester Cannabis Hot Stock Europas
13.250 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis (ACB) und 42.150 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth (CGC)


Hemp for Health Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,08 € 1,145 € -0,065 € -5,68% 27.03./15:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
MT0000580101 A1JGT0 1,47 € 0,74 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,08 € -5,68%  14:59
Düsseldorf 1,095 € +7,35%  10:50
Stuttgart 1,055 € +2,93%  08:12
Xetra 1,12 € +0,45%  13:37
München 1,10 € 0,00%  08:00
Berlin 1,095 € -1,79%  14:25
Frankfurt 1,03 € -10,43%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Real Estate Hot Stock mit Rekordzahlen - Starkes Kaufsignal. Börsenstar steigt ein nach 5.233% mit Vivacon AG und 1.239% mit Westgrund AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
93 Blockescence PLC Chance mit . 14:02
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...