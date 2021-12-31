Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc (von GBC AG): Buy




23.07.20 12:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest plc



Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest plc


ISIN: MT0000580101



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 2.85 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Dario Maugeri, Cosmin Filker



Dynamic growth and strong cash generation in FY2019



Positive impact of COVID-19 on Video Games Sales



Management successful in Optimizing the Value Chain of Games and Digital


Media



Media and Games Invest plc (formerly Blockescence plc) completed a very


successful financial year in FY 2019 and got off to an excellent start in


Q1/2020. Net sales rose by 157.2% to 83.89m in FY2019 while EBITDA


increased by 79.8% to 15.54m in FY2019. Although acquisition costs were


incurred in the media segment, the successful integration of Trion Worlds


and WildTangent led to a substantial EBITDA-increase compared to FY 2018.



The management has implemented a very successful corporate strategy over


the last years.

Since the acquisition of adspree through gamigo AG in 2016,


Mr Westermann (CEO) and Mr. Echt (CFO) have pursued a successful buy and


integrating strategy, optimizing the value chain between the two segments.


Key improvements are expected in user acquisition and advertising income.


This is in contrast to the higher risk development of new games which,


however, MGI continues to partly pursue. According to the management


statement, as not many competitors are pursuing this strategy, particularly


in the gaming sector, MGI may strike lucrative deals. Furthermore, new


technologies were implemented in 2019 (i.e. cloud database) with remarkable


cost-savings.



Since March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted MGI activities.


Although on the media side a balance has been visible between customers


pausing their budgets and others increasing their spending, the effect for


video games was a very positive one. As the population of many parts of


Europe and North America had to stay at home, gamigo experienced a strong


increase both in new registrations and in player activities. In March 2020


alone, monthly active users increased by 20% compared to January and


February 2020. Net sales in Q1/2020, therefore, doubled to EUR 26.55m (PY:


EUR 13.33m) while EBITDA grew by 40.3% to EUR 5.31m (PY: EUR 3.79m).



MGI's balance sheet has the typical structure of a technology company. Due


to completed acquisitions by the end of the FY 2019, intangible assets


reached



EUR 233.21m (74.6% of total assets), including EUR 147.34m in goodwill and


EUR 72.67m in other intangible assets. In order to finance this growth,


various bonds were issued both at the MGI and gamigo level. At the end of


December 2019 bonds on balance amounted to EUR 63.99m for the whole group.


In 2020, the company completed the acquisitions of two further media


companies strengthening its digital marketing offer. We have noted that the


interest coverage rate decreased to 3.3 in Q1/20 compared to 4.5 at the end


of 2019. However, MGI has a strong cash generation as shown by the


operative cash flows in Q1/20 to EUR 5.87m (EUR 2.48m).



The uncertainty surrounding the COVID 19 pandemic and its impact on the


world economy remains difficult to predict. Although we remain prudent,


also due to the volatility of the video-game business, based on the


positive impact in Q1/20 and expected improvement in earning quality due to


synergies and initiated cost-cutting measures, we remain positive as to the


development of MGI. Hence, we have estimated a significant revenue growth


rate of around 30% which should be followed by an increase in


profitability. The acquisitions of Verve Group and Platform 161 in the


first half of 2020 have already laid a solid foundation for inorganic


growth. We have maintained our BUY rating and accounting 92.12m shares


(18.2m more due to gamigo minority acquisition and 3.9m more due to AppLift


purchase), we came out with the target price of EUR 2.85 per share (prior:


EUR 2.10).



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/21247.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog mölicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion: 22.07.2020 (11:20 am)


Date (time) of first distribution: 23.07.2020 (12:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Neuer 598% Magnesium Hot Stock sichert sich 62,50 Mrd. $ Magnesium
22.733 mal mehr als Börsenwert


Mag One Products Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,38 € 1,35 € 0,03 € +2,22% 23.07./14:27
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
MT0000580101 A1JGT0 1,49 € 0,70 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,38 € +0,36%  13:20
Frankfurt 1,375 € +5,36%  09:47
Düsseldorf 1,38 € +2,22%  12:00
Xetra 1,38 € +2,22%  13:20
Berlin 1,375 € +1,85%  14:25
Stuttgart 1,39 € +0,72%  13:19
München 1,375 € -0,36%  09:45
  = Realtime
Aktuell
747% Lithium Hot Stock mit massivem Kaufsignal. 10,3 Mrd. $ Lithium entdeckt - Offtake Agreement mit Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)?

Noram Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
295 Blockescence PLC Chance mit . 20.07.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...