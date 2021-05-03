Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest plc

Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest plc

ISIN: MT0000580101

Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 7.35 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

Jump in revenue and earnings in the first quarter of 2021; the largest

growth pipeline in the company's history ensures further dynamic growth;

the expected recovery of the advertising market offers additional growth

potential for the Group's own digital advertising division, increase in

forecasts and price target

Turnover and earnings development in the first quarter of 2021

After Media and Games Invest plc (MGI) published its preliminary business

figures for 2020 at the end of February 2021, the company has now also

recently announced its business figures for the first quarter of 2021.

According to these figures, the MGI Group has continued its dynamic growth

course with a quarterly revenue increase of 96.0% year-on-year to EUR 51.90

million (Q1 2020: EUR 26.50 million) and at the same time was able to

record another record quarter.





The significant increase in turnover was based on both organic growth

(38.0%) and inorganic growth (58.0%). The latter was driven by the two most

recent acquisitions of KingsIsle and LKQD. It is worth mentioning that

KingsIsle was the largest M&A transaction in the company's history.

Accordingly, this single acquisition contributed significantly to the

increase in Group turnover in the first quarter of 2021 with approx. EUR

8.80 million (share of Group turnover: approx. 17.0%).

The significant increase in Group revenue was driven in particular by the

Gaming segment, traditionally the largest business area. In this segment,

the company achieved a jump in revenue of 97.1% to EUR 27.40 million in the

first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2020: EUR 13.90 million). In addition to the

KingsIsle acquisition, the main reasons for this positive development were

several large content updates in combination with increased user

acquisition.

In addition, the media division also made a strong contribution to the

increase in Group revenue with dynamic revenue growth of 94.4% to EUR 24.50

million (Q1 2020: EUR 12.60 million). This pleasing development was

primarily due to customer relationships with gaming companies and the media

company LKQD (provider of an advertising video platform), which was

acquired in the first quarter.

Through the acquisition of this video platform provider, the advertising

division (Verve Group), which focuses very strongly on digital advertising,

was additionally strengthened and thus has an even broader range of

advertising formats and advertising services at its disposal and can

therefore serve any customer wishes or market trends even more

comprehensively. In addition, the MGI Group expects that the advertising

division will also benefit from a significant recovery of the media market

after the foreseeable end of the pandemic.

MGI also announced that it currently has the largest organic growth

pipeline in the company's history. This includes several projects and

products in both the games and media sectors. Specifically, this includes

the launch of the games Heroes of Twilight and Skydome as well as the

market entry of the advertising division (Verve) in Japan, the third

largest advertising market in the world.

In the course of the published quarterly figures, the company also

announced that it expects strong growth for both the gaming and media

divisions in the current financial year compared to the previous year. This

outlook is thus also in line with the medium-term targets announced by the

company, which envisage an average revenue growth rate of 25.0% to 30.0%

(CAGR) and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.0% to 30.0% as well as an

adjusted EBIT margin of 15.0% to 20.0%.

Parallel to the rapid development of turnover, a dynamic development of

earnings was also achieved. In the first quarter of 2021, EBITDA increased

by around 128.0% to EUR 12.10 million (Q1 2020: EUR 5.30 million) compared

to the same period of the previous year. EBITDA adjusted for one-off

effects (e.g. special and restructuring costs from M&A transactions) also

increased significantly by around 129.0% to EUR 13.50 million (Q1 2020: EUR

5.90 million) compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The

adjusted EBITDA margin amounted to 26.0% and was thus also significantly

expanded compared to the same quarter of the previous year (Q1 2020:

22.0%).

Forecasts and evaluation

MGI's first-quarter 2021 results were well above our expectations. In view

of the very good performance at the start of the year and the largest

growth pipeline in the company's history announced by the company and the

expected strong recovery of the advertising market, we have raised our

previous estimates significantly.

For the current financial year 2021, we now expect revenues of EUR 202.30

million (previously: EUR 173.55 million) and an EBITDA of EUR 52.81 million

(previously: EUR 47.42 million). For the following financial year 2022, we

also calculate with significantly higher revenues and expect a further

increase in revenues to EUR 255.10 million (previously: EUR 199.88 million)

and an EBITDA of EUR 69.90 million (previously:

EUR 55.92 million). For the following year 2023, which we have included in

the concrete estimation period for the first time, we expect revenues of

EUR 319.39 million and an EBITDA of EUR 92.94 million.

Our forecast increases for the 2022 and 2023 financial periods are also

based on two other factors. Firstly, the increase in estimates for the 2021

financial year results in a higher starting point for the subsequent years.

In addition, our previous estimates were always below the corporate outlook

and thus had a significantly more conservative character. In view of the

fact that our previous forecasts were regularly significantly exceeded, we

are now moving much closer to the corporate guidance (see above medium-term

planning of the MGI Group).

Within the framework of our DCF valuation model, we have determined a new

price target of EUR 7.35 per share based on our raised estimates for the

2021 and 2022 financial years and the first-time inclusion of the 2023

financial year in our detailed estimation period, thus significantly

raising our previous price target (previously: EUR 5.15 per share). In view

of the current share price level, we continue to assign a Buy rating and

see significant upside potential.

Overall, we continue to see the company in a good strategic position to

continue its dynamic growth course in both high-growth business segments

(gaming, digital advertising). In particular, the group's own advertising

division should be able to benefit not only from the growth in digital

advertising, but also from the growth potential resulting from the expected

recovery of the advertising market in the 'post-Corona phase'. In addition,

the MGI Group's high cash reserves (end of March 2021: EUR 51.70 million)

put it in a position to further increase the pace of growth through

targeted acquisitions and thereby additionally strengthen the Group's

profitability.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/22393.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Jörg Grunwald

Vorstand

GBC AG

Halderstrasse 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

Date (time) of completion: 03/05/2021 (16:44 pm)

Date (time) of first distribution: 04/05/2021 (10:00 am)

