Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc (von GBC AG): BUY

Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest plc


ISIN: MT0000580101



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 5.15 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



FY 2020 closed with significant revenue and earnings growth; extensive


growth pipeline and KingsIsle M&A ensure further dynamic growth;


optimisation of the media business and the advertising division's strong


focus on digital advertising support the group's profitable growth path;


confirmation of our price target & rating



Turnover and earnings development 2020



On 25 February 2021, Media and Games Invest plc (MGI) announced its


preliminary business figures for the past financial year 2020. According to


these figures, the MGI Group was able to continue its dynamic growth course


in the past financial year with an increase in turnover of 67.1% to


EUR140.22 million (previous year: EUR83.89 million). The high growth rate


was primarily due to a fast-growing fourth quarter (revenue Q4 2019:


EUR28.17 million vs.

revenue Q4 2020: EUR48.69 million), which was the


strongest in terms of revenue and earnings in the company's history to


date.



On an EBITDA basis, an increase of around 71.0% to EUR26.55 million


(previous year: EUR15.54 million) was achieved in the past financial year.


EBITDA adjusted for one-off effects (e.g. special and restructuring costs


from M&A transactions) increased by 60.8% to EUR29.10 million (previous


year: EUR18.10 million) compared to the previous year. The adjusted EBITDA


margin was 21.0%. The high margin level of the previous year (PY: 22.0%)


was thus almost confirmed.



The significant increase in group revenue was driven in particular by the


gaming segment. In this business segment, the company achieved a jump in


turnover of 74.5% to EUR 75.20 million (previous year: EUR 43.10 million).


In addition to positive effects from the 'Corona stay-at-home policy', game


updates and expansions as well as M&A measures also contributed to this


positive development. It should be mentioned here that the players acquired


in the course of the ongoing Corona situation have considerably expanded


the existing player base and, due to their traditionally high player


loyalty, have also considerably increased the previous 'revenue base'.



Furthermore, the media division also made a significant contribution to the


increase in Group turnover with a significant increase in turnover of 59.3%


to EUR 65.0 million (previous year: EUR 40.80 million). In addition to


revenue increases from organic growth, this business segment also benefited


from the positive effects from completed M&A measures (e.g. acquisition of


the main assets of Verve Wireless; acquisition of Platform 161, increase in


shares in ReachHero). In our opinion, the organic growth of this business


segment was primarily driven by the fact that the company's advertising


division with its various digital advertising formats (incl. services)


focused very strongly on customers from the fast-growing gaming and e-


commerce sector (revenue share GBCe: approx. 80%).



Furthermore, the MGI Group has announced that after now well over 10


acquisitions in the media sector, this advertising division (Verve Group)


is one of the few players in the digital programmatic advertising market


that can offer a fully integrated programmatic advertising platform from


the demand side to the supply side. Thus, in 2020, all media platforms were


interconnected, resulting in significant synergies on the cost side


combined with strong revenue synergies.



In addition, the company has reported that within this division, the focus


and revenue distribution has shifted significantly from more personalized


services such as influencers and affiliate business to programmatic


software-as-a-service media and gaming infrastructure services. At this


point, it is worth highlighting that programmatic advertising is considered


by media experts to be one of the fastest growing segments in the digital


advertising market. According to the company, Verve's Open Exchange is now


one of the top 10 programmatic marketplaces worldwide.



Forecasts and evaluation



The preliminary figures published by MGI for the 2020 financial year are


significantly above our previous forecasts and also above management's


guidance. Consequently, we have moderately raised our previous estimates


for this financial period in terms of revenue to EUR 140.22 million


(previously: EUR 133.25 million) and EBITDA to EUR 26.55 million


(previously: EUR 25.02 million).



In view of the very good company performance and the well-filled organic


growth pipeline and the recent promising acquisition (KingsIsle) within the


gaming division, we confirm our previous estimates. For the current


financial year 2021, we expect revenues of EUR 173.55 million and EBITDA of


EUR 47.42 million. For the following year 2022, we continue to expect


revenues of EUR 199.88 million and an EBITDA of EUR 55.92 million.



Upon the implementation of some growth-specific projects within the gaming


division at the beginning of the year, we also expect significant growth


for the media division. In addition to the strong focus on the growth area


of digital advertising, this division should also be able to benefit


significantly from recovery effects in the 'post-Corona phase' in classic


sectors (e.g. the tourism and hotel industry) due to a rebound in


advertising business.



In addition, we believe that the advertising division has now reached a


critical size in the recent past through organic and inorganic growth and


increased synergy effects and has also significantly strengthened its


market position to be able to grow significantly more profitably than


before. In the future, this division should benefit from a significantly


improved cost base and be able to increase its profitability


disproportionately through the expected economies of scale.



Overall, we continue to see the MGI Group well positioned to continue to


grow dynamically in both high-growth business areas through the good market


positioning of the two divisions and to exploit considerable synergy


effects between the two complementary business areas. The optimization


measures carried out within the media business should have significantly


strengthened this division and made it more efficient, thus enabling


significantly more profitable growth in the future. In addition, the high


level of cash on hand (cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2020: EUR


46.30 million) continues to offer the company the opportunity to further


strengthen the group through targeted acquisitions and thereby increase the


pace of growth once again.



Within the framework of our DCF valuation model, we have confirmed our


previous price target of EUR 5.15 per share based on our retained estimates


for the 2021 and 2022 financial years. In view of the current price level,


we thus continue to assign a Buy rating and see significant price


potential.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22196.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion of german version: 11/03/2021 (12:37 pm)


Date (time) of first distribution of german version: 11/03/2021 (13:30 pm)


Date (time) of completion of English version: 11/03/2021 (12:52 pm)


Date (time) of first distribution of English version: 11/03/2021 (13:30 pm)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



