Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc (von GBC AG): BUY




01.02.21 10:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest plc



Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest plc


ISIN: MT0000580101



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 5.15 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



KingsIsle M&A provides leap in revenue and earnings and significantly


strengthens US business; Internationalisation of acquired games IPS and


expansion of these online games to further end devices opens up significant


revenue potential; Increase in forecasts and price target



On 18/01/2021, Media and Games Invest plc (MGI) announced the signing of an


agreement for the full acquisition of US game developer KingsIsle


(KingsIsle) Entertainment Inc.

KingsIsle, based in Austin, Texas (USA), is


a leading game developer and publisher. KingsIsle's wholly owned MMO games


Wizard101 and Pirate101 (including mobile IP rights) will be transferred to


MGI's gaming portfolio. Both online games have loyal communities and


therefore very sustainable revenues and have generated the majority of


revenues in the US market to date.



The FY2021 revenue guidance for the acquired KingsIsle includes expected


revenue of $32.0 million and expected Adjusted EBITDA of $21.0 million with


an expected EBITDA margin of 68.0%.



MGI has agreed with the KingsIsle owners on a fixed purchase price of USD


126.0 million and a performance-based purchase price component (earn out)


of up to USD 84.0 million. To finance the M&A, Oaktree Capital, which has a


high level of expertise in the media and gaming sector, has agreed to a


capital increase of EUR 25.0 million, as a result of which this company


will hold a stake of approx. 9.0% in the MGI Group in the future. In our


view, MGI has not only gained a new shareholder, but also a strategic


partner who should provide significant support for the group's further


growth course on the 'financing side'.



According to the company, taking into account the earn-out component, the


EV/EBITDA multiple from the acquisition will be in the range of 5.8x -


7.3x, depending on the growth of KingsIsle in 2021. This valuation is based


on higher revenues, which also generate higher EBITDA, and includes


additional EBITDA that may result from a higher revenue base if an earn-out


becomes due. In light of the potential multiples to be incurred or paid, we


rate the purchase price as favourable.



For us, the KingsIsle acquisition represents a very good strategic step to


once again significantly increase the growth rate in the group's gaming


division and at the same time to leverage significant synergy potentials


within the MGI group (e.g. utilisation of the large player base in North


America & EU or access to particularly efficient in-house marketing). In


addition, this will also significantly strengthen the market position of


the gaming segment in the USA.



Through the acquisition, the company acquires Wizard101 and Pirate101, two


strong online games that have so far generated revenues primarily in the


USA. We are convinced that MGI will succeed in growing significantly,


especially through the increased internationalisation of the acquired


KingsIsle games portfolio. In this context, the strong market position in


Europe with a large player base (cross-selling) should pay off for the


company in particular, opening up considerable additional business


potential. Furthermore, KingsIsle should also be able to benefit from the


cooperation with the media companies of the MGI Group with regard to


targeted and efficient advertising. Furthermore, an expansion of the games


portfolio to other end devices such as consoles or even smartphones offers


additional growth opportunities, especially in Asia.



In view of the very significant KingsIsle acquisition and the expected


positive effects (including synergy effects), we have adjusted our previous


revenue and earnings forecast for the 2021 and 2022 financial years


upwards. In addition, the increased expansion of the mobile gaming business


(e.g. recently announced licensing of the Tripe-A games 'Golf Champions'


and 'Heroes of Twilight') and the promotion of the Asian gaming business


through cooperation with local publishers (e.g. in the case of Trove,


recently launched in closed beta in South Korea) also contributed to the


positive forecast adjustment.



For the current financial year, we now expect revenues of EUR 173.55


million (previously: EUR 145.62 million) and an EBITDA of EUR 47.42 million


(previously: EUR 28.88 million). For the following year 2022, we expect


revenues of EUR 199.88 million (previously: EUR 163.05 million) and an


EBITDA of EUR 55.92 million (previously: EUR 33.90 million).



Within the framework of our DCF valuation model, we have determined a new


target price of EUR5.15 (previously: EUR3.20). In addition to the


significantly raised forecasts, a reduction of the WACC to 7.11%


(previously: 7.70%) has a target price-increasing effect. This reduction is


related to the general lowering of the risk-free interest rate in our


valuation models sine 01/01/2021 to the new lower limit of 0.25%


(previously: 1.00%). An even stronger price target increase is countered by


the dilution effect due to the completed capital increase to finance the


M&A transaction. In view of the current share price level, we continue to


assign a Buy rating and see significant upside potential.



Overall, we see the MGI Group in a good starting position to continue the


successful dynamic growth course within the growth sectors of online gaming


and digital marketing/digital media. The KingsIsle acquisition should


provide additional growth impetus within the gaming segment and also have a


clearly positive effect on the earnings situation due to the expected high


synergy effects. In addition, the Group's own media division provides a


significant competitive advantage and should additionally favour the


expansion of the market position in the gaming segment.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22036.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (Time) completion: 01/02/2021 (09:09 am)


Date (Time) first distribution: 01/02/2021 (10:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Gaming Hot Stock vor Riesendeals - 11 Mio. $ frisches Kapital
Nach 534% mit Draftkings (DKNG) und 958.600% mit Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Versus Systems Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,70 € 3,36 € 0,34 € +10,12% 01.02./12:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
MT0000580101 A1JGT0 3,73 € 0,70 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,69 € +8,21%  12:53
Xetra 3,70 € +10,12%  12:37
Düsseldorf 3,67 € +9,55%  12:30
Frankfurt 3,70 € +7,56%  11:39
Berlin 3,71 € +7,54%  11:59
München 3,44 € +0,88%  08:06
Stuttgart 3,37 € 0,00%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Hot Stock startet Ethereum-Wettbewerber - 13.207 mal günstiger. Nach 3.650% mit HIVE Blockchain (HIVE.V) und 5.100% mit DMG Blockchain (DMGI.V)

Codebase Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
471 Blockescence PLC Chance mit . 29.01.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...