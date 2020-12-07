Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc (von GBC AG): BUY




07.12.20 10:31
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest plc



Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest plc


ISIN: MT0000580101



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 3.20 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



9 Months 2020: MGI continues on a clear growth course, expansion of mobile


gaming activities opens up additional high revenue potential; company


guidance raised again; increase of forecasts and target price



On 30 November 2020, Media and Games Invest plc (MGI) announced its Q3


business figures and 9-month business figures respectively.

On the basis of


these published figures, the company was again able to increase revenues in


the third quarter by 29.0% year on year to EUR 35.00 million (Q3 2019: EUR


27.2 million), thus continuing on its growth path. At the adjusted EBITDA


level, the company achieved an EBITDA increase of 61.0% to EUR 6.40 million


(Q3 2019: EUR 4.00 million), thus increasing its earnings power


disproportionately.



In the third quarter, the company recorded revenues of EUR 18.00 million in


its core business area of gaming, which were slightly below the


extraordinarily strong second quarter (Q2 2020: EUR 18.80 million) due to


seasonal effects and lower corona restriction effects. The very positive


business development in the gaming segment during the year was


characterised by significant organic growth overall (16.0% organic growth


in the first nine months of 2020). In terms of segment earnings, adjusted


EBITDA in the third quarter amounted to EUR 5.00 million (Q2 2020: EUR 5.50


million).



The second business segment, Media, recorded a significant 49.0% jump in


revenues to EUR 17.00 million in the third quarter compared to the previous


quarter (Q2 2020: EUR 11.20 million). This development was mainly driven by


increased mobile gaming advertising campaigns with Zynga and other gaming


companies. Compared to the previous quarter (Q2 2020: EUR 1.20 million),


adjusted EBITDA increased significantly by 13.0% to EUR 1.40 million due to


a higher advertising business volume.



On a strategic level, MGI took an important step towards further expanding


the particularly high-growth mobile gaming business by acquiring the mobile


gaming company freenet Digital GmbH at the end of the third quarter. As a


result, mobile gaming revenues are expected to increase significantly from


the current fourth quarter onwards. According to its own statements, the


company sees significant potential for organic growth in this area, e.g. by


expanding the existing games portfolio to mobile devices as well or by


introducing new licensed mobile games. The targeted dynamic growth in the


mobile games segment is also to be supported substantially by the company's


own advertising division, which also has extensive know-how in the


marketing of mobile games, through efficient user acquisition.



In the first nine months of the current financial year, MGI generated sales


revenues of EUR 91.50 million, which represents an increase of 64.0%


compared to the same period of the previous year. This increase was driven


by strong organic and inorganic growth. At earnings level, adjusted EBITDA


of EUR 19.00 million was achieved, representing an increase of 54.0% over


the same period of the previous year. Net income (after minorities) after


the first nine months amounted to EUR 0.70 million, almost on a par with


the previous year (Q1-Q3 2019: EUR 0.90 million).



In view of the very dynamic business development in the third quarter and


the positive expectations for the fourth quarter, the MGI management has


again raised the issued corporate guidance for the current financial year.


The company now expects consolidated sales revenues in a range of EUR 125


million to EUR 135 million and EBITDA of between EUR 23 million and EUR 26


million. The company is optimistic about the current fourth quarter due to


what is traditionally the strongest quarter in terms of revenue and the


many planned gaming activities as well as game releases and updates.



In view of the raised corporate guidance, we have also adjusted our


previous revenue and earnings forecasts upwards. For the current financial


year, we now expect revenues of EUR 133.25 million (previously: EUR 118.16


million) and EBITDA of EUR 25.02 (previously: EUR 21.74 million). For the


following year 2021, we expect revenues of EUR 145.62 million (previously:


EUR 139.28 million) and an EBITDA of EUR 28.88 million (previously: EUR


26.98 million). In the following financial year 2022, revenue should


increase again to EUR 163.05 million (previously: EUR 162.12 million) and


EBITDA of EUR 33.90 million (previously: EUR 32.34 million) should be


achieved.



Based on our raised estimates and lowered cost of capital, we have used our


DCF model to calculate a fair value of EUR 3.20 per share, thereby raising


our previous target price (EUR 2.95 per share). The recent significant


capital increase has further improved the company's risk profile and led to


a reduction in our cost of capital due to a beta reduction. (note: an even


stronger increase in our target price was counteracted by the dilution


effect of the capital increase). In view of the current share price level,


we continue to assign a BUY rating and see significant upside potential.



All in all, we believe that the company is in a very good position to


continue its successful growth strategy at a very dynamic pace. The


intensified expansion of mobile gaming activities in combination with the


Media division's increasing focus on target customers with online-based


business models (such as gaming or e-commerce companies) should provide an


additional boost to future revenue development. In addition, the company's


high level of cash opens up the possibility of further increasing the pace


of growth of the company through targeted M&As.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/21924.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Date (Time) completion: 07/12/2020 (09:19 am)


Date (Time) first distribution: 07/12/2020 (10:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
417% Hot Stock will 8,56 Mrd $ Lithium Resources um Faktor 4 steigern
Offtake Agreement mit Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)?


Noram Ventures Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,65 € 1,465 € 0,185 € +12,63% 07.12./11:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
MT0000580101 A1JGT0 1,66 € 0,70 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,63 € +10,14%  11:26
Xetra 1,65 € +12,63%  11:16
Berlin 1,64 € +11,95%  10:55
Frankfurt 1,655 € +10,33%  11:15
Stuttgart 1,59 € +7,07%  10:36
Düsseldorf 1,515 € +3,06%  10:31
München 1,525 € +0,66%  09:26
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Palladium Hot Stock meldet erstklassige 5,1 g/t Palladium über 5m. Palladium Ressource soll von 1,22 Mrd. $ auf 4,66 Mrd. $ steigen

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
384 Blockescence PLC Chance mit . 03.12.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...