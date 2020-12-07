Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc (von GBC AG): BUY

^

9 Months 2020: MGI continues on a clear growth course, expansion of mobile

gaming activities opens up additional high revenue potential; company

guidance raised again; increase of forecasts and target price

On 30 November 2020, Media and Games Invest plc (MGI) announced its Q3

business figures and 9-month business figures respectively.



On the basis of

these published figures, the company was again able to increase revenues in

the third quarter by 29.0% year on year to EUR 35.00 million (Q3 2019: EUR

27.2 million), thus continuing on its growth path. At the adjusted EBITDA

level, the company achieved an EBITDA increase of 61.0% to EUR 6.40 million

(Q3 2019: EUR 4.00 million), thus increasing its earnings power

disproportionately.

In the third quarter, the company recorded revenues of EUR 18.00 million in

its core business area of gaming, which were slightly below the

extraordinarily strong second quarter (Q2 2020: EUR 18.80 million) due to

seasonal effects and lower corona restriction effects. The very positive

business development in the gaming segment during the year was

characterised by significant organic growth overall (16.0% organic growth

in the first nine months of 2020). In terms of segment earnings, adjusted

EBITDA in the third quarter amounted to EUR 5.00 million (Q2 2020: EUR 5.50

million).

The second business segment, Media, recorded a significant 49.0% jump in

revenues to EUR 17.00 million in the third quarter compared to the previous

quarter (Q2 2020: EUR 11.20 million). This development was mainly driven by

increased mobile gaming advertising campaigns with Zynga and other gaming

companies. Compared to the previous quarter (Q2 2020: EUR 1.20 million),

adjusted EBITDA increased significantly by 13.0% to EUR 1.40 million due to

a higher advertising business volume.

On a strategic level, MGI took an important step towards further expanding

the particularly high-growth mobile gaming business by acquiring the mobile

gaming company freenet Digital GmbH at the end of the third quarter. As a

result, mobile gaming revenues are expected to increase significantly from

the current fourth quarter onwards. According to its own statements, the

company sees significant potential for organic growth in this area, e.g. by

expanding the existing games portfolio to mobile devices as well or by

introducing new licensed mobile games. The targeted dynamic growth in the

mobile games segment is also to be supported substantially by the company's

own advertising division, which also has extensive know-how in the

marketing of mobile games, through efficient user acquisition.

In the first nine months of the current financial year, MGI generated sales

revenues of EUR 91.50 million, which represents an increase of 64.0%

compared to the same period of the previous year. This increase was driven

by strong organic and inorganic growth. At earnings level, adjusted EBITDA

of EUR 19.00 million was achieved, representing an increase of 54.0% over

the same period of the previous year. Net income (after minorities) after

the first nine months amounted to EUR 0.70 million, almost on a par with

the previous year (Q1-Q3 2019: EUR 0.90 million).

In view of the very dynamic business development in the third quarter and

the positive expectations for the fourth quarter, the MGI management has

again raised the issued corporate guidance for the current financial year.

The company now expects consolidated sales revenues in a range of EUR 125

million to EUR 135 million and EBITDA of between EUR 23 million and EUR 26

million. The company is optimistic about the current fourth quarter due to

what is traditionally the strongest quarter in terms of revenue and the

many planned gaming activities as well as game releases and updates.

In view of the raised corporate guidance, we have also adjusted our

previous revenue and earnings forecasts upwards. For the current financial

year, we now expect revenues of EUR 133.25 million (previously: EUR 118.16

million) and EBITDA of EUR 25.02 (previously: EUR 21.74 million). For the

following year 2021, we expect revenues of EUR 145.62 million (previously:

EUR 139.28 million) and an EBITDA of EUR 28.88 million (previously: EUR

26.98 million). In the following financial year 2022, revenue should

increase again to EUR 163.05 million (previously: EUR 162.12 million) and

EBITDA of EUR 33.90 million (previously: EUR 32.34 million) should be

achieved.

Based on our raised estimates and lowered cost of capital, we have used our

DCF model to calculate a fair value of EUR 3.20 per share, thereby raising

our previous target price (EUR 2.95 per share). The recent significant

capital increase has further improved the company's risk profile and led to

a reduction in our cost of capital due to a beta reduction. (note: an even

stronger increase in our target price was counteracted by the dilution

effect of the capital increase). In view of the current share price level,

we continue to assign a BUY rating and see significant upside potential.

All in all, we believe that the company is in a very good position to

continue its successful growth strategy at a very dynamic pace. The

intensified expansion of mobile gaming activities in combination with the

Media division's increasing focus on target customers with online-based

business models (such as gaming or e-commerce companies) should provide an

additional boost to future revenue development. In addition, the company's

high level of cash opens up the possibility of further increasing the pace

of growth of the company through targeted M&As.

