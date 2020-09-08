Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest plc

Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest plc

ISIN: MT0000580101

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 2.95 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

Significant expansion of the mobile gaming business segment through the

planned acquisition of freenet digital GmbH; start of strategic media

cooperation with the freenet group, thus strengthening the media division

On 28 August 2020, Media and Games Invest plc (MGI) announced that it had

reached agreement on the acquisition of freenet digital GmbH as part of a

strategic partnership with the parent company freenet AG.



freenet digital

GmbH was founded in 2000 and specialises in digital mobile entertainment

content.

freenet digital GmbH distributes more than 1,500 mobile games via its own

platforms as well as other digital entertainment products. With the

acquisition of freenet digital GmbH, MGI strengthens its mobile games

offering and greatly expands its business activities towards this fast-

growing business segment. Most recently, mobile games only accounted for

1.0% of total revenues in the gaming division. It should be noted that,

according to market experts, the mobile gaming segment is the fastest

growing area of the gaming industry with double-digit growth rates and at

the same time accounts for a large part of the revenues of the global

gaming market.

According to the company, the purchase price for freenet digital GmbH is in

the upper single-digit million range and is to consist of a cash and share

component. The closing of the M&A deal is scheduled for 30 September 2020.

Besides the acquisition of the gaming and entertainment division, MGI and

freenet AG have announced that both companies intend to enter into

strategic cooperation in the media sector. In this context, MGI is to

support freenet AG in acquiring new customers by means of targeted online

and mobile marketing activities.

The MGI management expects an additional contribution to sales of EUR 13.0

to EUR 15.0 million and an additional EBITDA of EUR 2.0 to EUR 3.0 million

as a result of the takeover. We assume that this expected revenue and

earnings contribution will only be achieved after freenet digital GmbH has

been fully integrated into the group's gaming division and the organization

has been optimized. The company also anticipates additional revenue and

earnings effects from the planned media cooperation.

Through the past takeovers of Verve, Applift and PubNative in the media

segment, MGI has built up comprehensive know-how in the field of mobile

advertising and at the same time acquired a critical mass for a

comprehensive and far-reaching marketing of mobile content. Thus, MGI has

laid a good foundation for dynamic growth in the mobile games sector.

Against the background of the intended acquisition, we have adjusted our

previous sales and earnings forecasts upwards, whereby we had already

partially included M&A activities in our previous estimates from 2021

onwards. For the current financial year, we anticipate only minor effects

on our previous revenue forecast due to the expected first-time

consolidation of the business activities of freenet digital GmbH in the

fourth quarter and no positive effects on our previous earnings forecast

due to expected one-off effects. Specifically, we now expect revenues of

EUR 118.16 million (previously: EUR 116.16 million) and EBITDA of EUR 21.74

million (previously: EUR 21.74 million) for the current 2020 financial

year.

For the two subsequent years 2021 and 2022 we now expect significantly

higher sales and EBITDAs due to the expected acquisition effects.

Specifically, we expect revenues of EUR139.28 million (previously:

EUR132.28 million) and EBITDA of EUR26.98 million (previously: EUR25.87

million) for the 2021 financial year. For the 2022 financial year, which

will follow on from this, we anticipate a further increase in the

additional contribution to revenue and earnings, based on the increased use

of synergies, and are therefore forecasting revenue of EUR162.12m

(previously: EUR152.12m) and EBITDA of EUR32.34m (previously: EUR30.69m).

Based on our upwardly adjusted forecasts, we have also raised our previous

price target to EUR2.95 per share (previously: EUR2.85). In view of the

current price level, we continue to assign the BUY rating. The planned

takeover should enable MGI to significantly expand its mobile games

activities and thereby tap additional growth potential. In addition, the

media division should also be significantly strengthened by the strategic

cooperation with the freenet group and, as part of this, a new major

digital customer should be acquired.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/21563.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Jörg Grunwald

Vorstand

GBC AG

Halderstrasse 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm

+++++++++++++++

Date (Time) completion: 08/09/2020 (09:56 am)

Date (Time) first distribution: 08/09/2020 (10:30 am)

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°