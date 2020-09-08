Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



08.09.20 12:31
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest plc



Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest plc


ISIN: MT0000580101



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 2.95 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



Significant expansion of the mobile gaming business segment through the


planned acquisition of freenet digital GmbH; start of strategic media


cooperation with the freenet group, thus strengthening the media division



On 28 August 2020, Media and Games Invest plc (MGI) announced that it had


reached agreement on the acquisition of freenet digital GmbH as part of a


strategic partnership with the parent company freenet AG.

freenet digital


GmbH was founded in 2000 and specialises in digital mobile entertainment


content.



freenet digital GmbH distributes more than 1,500 mobile games via its own


platforms as well as other digital entertainment products. With the


acquisition of freenet digital GmbH, MGI strengthens its mobile games


offering and greatly expands its business activities towards this fast-


growing business segment. Most recently, mobile games only accounted for


1.0% of total revenues in the gaming division. It should be noted that,


according to market experts, the mobile gaming segment is the fastest


growing area of the gaming industry with double-digit growth rates and at


the same time accounts for a large part of the revenues of the global


gaming market.



According to the company, the purchase price for freenet digital GmbH is in


the upper single-digit million range and is to consist of a cash and share


component. The closing of the M&A deal is scheduled for 30 September 2020.



Besides the acquisition of the gaming and entertainment division, MGI and


freenet AG have announced that both companies intend to enter into


strategic cooperation in the media sector. In this context, MGI is to


support freenet AG in acquiring new customers by means of targeted online


and mobile marketing activities.



The MGI management expects an additional contribution to sales of EUR 13.0


to EUR 15.0 million and an additional EBITDA of EUR 2.0 to EUR 3.0 million


as a result of the takeover. We assume that this expected revenue and


earnings contribution will only be achieved after freenet digital GmbH has


been fully integrated into the group's gaming division and the organization


has been optimized. The company also anticipates additional revenue and


earnings effects from the planned media cooperation.



Through the past takeovers of Verve, Applift and PubNative in the media


segment, MGI has built up comprehensive know-how in the field of mobile


advertising and at the same time acquired a critical mass for a


comprehensive and far-reaching marketing of mobile content. Thus, MGI has


laid a good foundation for dynamic growth in the mobile games sector.



Against the background of the intended acquisition, we have adjusted our


previous sales and earnings forecasts upwards, whereby we had already


partially included M&A activities in our previous estimates from 2021


onwards. For the current financial year, we anticipate only minor effects


on our previous revenue forecast due to the expected first-time


consolidation of the business activities of freenet digital GmbH in the


fourth quarter and no positive effects on our previous earnings forecast


due to expected one-off effects. Specifically, we now expect revenues of


EUR 118.16 million (previously: EUR 116.16 million) and EBITDA of EUR 21.74


million (previously: EUR 21.74 million) for the current 2020 financial


year.



For the two subsequent years 2021 and 2022 we now expect significantly


higher sales and EBITDAs due to the expected acquisition effects.


Specifically, we expect revenues of EUR139.28 million (previously:


EUR132.28 million) and EBITDA of EUR26.98 million (previously: EUR25.87


million) for the 2021 financial year. For the 2022 financial year, which


will follow on from this, we anticipate a further increase in the


additional contribution to revenue and earnings, based on the increased use


of synergies, and are therefore forecasting revenue of EUR162.12m


(previously: EUR152.12m) and EBITDA of EUR32.34m (previously: EUR30.69m).



Based on our upwardly adjusted forecasts, we have also raised our previous


price target to EUR2.95 per share (previously: EUR2.85). In view of the


current price level, we continue to assign the BUY rating. The planned


takeover should enable MGI to significantly expand its mobile games


activities and thereby tap additional growth potential. In addition, the


media division should also be significantly strengthened by the strategic


cooperation with the freenet group and, as part of this, a new major


digital customer should be acquired.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/21563.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


Date (Time) completion: 08/09/2020 (09:56 am)


Date (Time) first distribution: 08/09/2020 (10:30 am)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Bitte warten...