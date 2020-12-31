Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Strong enhancement in gamigo numbers in FY 2019, revenues up 30% and EBITDA


up 47.8%; organic growth doubled from 5% to 10% through the launch of new


games and updated contents, EUR 16.39m cash generation from operating cash


flows



For the financial year ending in 2019, gamigo AG clearly increased its


financial figures.

Total revenues improved to EUR 58.92m (FY 2018: EUR


45.29m) driven by organic growth and by the integration of Trion World and


WildTangent. The double digit organic growth was related to regular content


updates in existing games such as in Fiesta Online and Last Chaos, the


relaunch of their desert operations game (e.g. graphic update), the


participation in game events (e.g. gamescom fair) as well as an optimized


game/user support system.



A significant highlight was the launch of the buy-to-play version of


ArcheAge Unchained. The company enjoyed a massive influx of players for


this new version, to the point of having to increase the number of servers.


For the whole FY 2019, gamigo total investments in strategic products and


platforms amounted to EUR 8.5m.



During this period, the company improved its efficiency and internal


organization. On the one hand, it reduced its tech spending, moving most of


the services from bare-metal data centres into cloud systems. The latter


increases manageability, reduces down-times and allows for a fast reaction


to changing demand. Tech spending was even reviewed in the acquired


companies, which, on average, after acquisition decreased their spending


from 30-40% to 5-10% of sales. On the other hand, advertising and media


sales teams were grouped under one team. This integration might improve


costs and technical optimizations.



Despite the increase in personal expenses ratio from 32.5% to 36.6% on an


annual basis, the EBITDA was improved by 47.8% to EUR 16.33m in 2019 (2018:


EUR 8.65m thus higher than the turnover rate. This shows management skills


in a developing economy of scale and synergies from the new acquisition.


Adjusted EBITDA for one-off items related to M&A transactions, financing,


legal and IT costs would be even higher to EUR 18.2m. The operating result


was somewhat offset by a EUR 1.61m increase in depreciation (mainly


purchase-price allocation depreciation) and around EUR 3.01m interests


expenses related to gamigo's bond, which after EUR 0.82m in tax, led to a


double-digit growth of 21.8% in net income to EUR 1.97m (2018: EUR 1.62m).



The operating cash flow has also developed very positively. The operating


cash flow rose significantly in the reporting period from EUR 10.48m (FY


2018) to EUR 16.39m. Basically, gamigo AG was thus able to finance the


investments made in 2019. After the investments for acquisitions and in


infrastructure (e.g. IT), the company had a positive free cash flow of EUR


4.53m (previous year: EUR 4.14m). For enhancing the financing position, two


further senior secured corporate bond tranches were issued on the Nasdaq


Stockholm in 2019. The value of these issues amounted to EUR 18m (current


whole bond value of EUR 50m), which were partly used to cover the inorganic


expansion. Cash position on balance at the end of 2019 amounted to EUR


21.96m, an amount that leaves flexibility for new strategic growth.



Since the gamigo numbers were within our expectations, we confirm our


forecasts for Media and Games Invest plc, last published on 20.02.20. With


a target price of EUR 2.10, we continue to assign our BUY rating.



