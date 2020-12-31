Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen

20.02.20 12:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest plc



Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest plc


ISIN: MT0000580101



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 2.10 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2020


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Dario Maugeri, Cosmin Filker



Increase in the participation of gamigo AG to 98% agreed, purchase price


with EV/EBITDA multiple of 7 very attractive, target price increased to EUR


2.10 (previous: EUR 1.90), Rating BUY



With the Ad hoc-News from February 17th, 2020 Media and Games Invest plc


(MGI) has announced an increase in their stake of their most important


subsidiary gamigo AG.

With the acquisition of 1.05m gamigo shares, which


should take place in the coming days, their participation will increase


from 53% to 98%. The remaining 2% should also be acquired in the short term


so that Media and Games plc will become the sole owner of gamigo AG.



According to the ad-hoc-News, the total enterprise value of gamigo AG has


been set to EUR 112.0m, which corresponds to approximately seven times the


EBITDA of the period 01.10.2018 - 30.09.2019. According to the 'World Tech


M&A Report 2019', the EV/EBITDA multiples paid in the gaming industry


amount to around 16 and are thus significantly higher compared to the


gamigo-acquisition price.



The purchase price payment for 45% of the gamigo share is divided into a


cash component of EUR 16.5m and an equity component of about EUR 18.2m of


MGI shares. There is a lock-up period of 25 months for the MGI shares. The


cash portion of the acquisition in the amount of EUR 16.5m is financed


with, on the one hand, a UniCredit loan of EUR 10.0m and, on the other


hand, with its own liquidity. In this regard, on February 13th, 2020 MGI


announced the increase of the outstanding volume of the 7% corporate bond


by a further EUR 12m to the amount of EUR 17m so that there are sufficient


financial resources.



The near completed increase in the stake of the most important subsidiary


should primarily lead to an improvement in the realization of synergy


potential. In the future any possible consultation with the previous


gamigo-shareholders will be eliminated, which will clearly shorten the


decision-making process. The transaction will be noticeable in the


operative figures, in particular, due to the loss of minorities. On May


30th, 2019 these still had a significant magnitude at EUR 91.37m. Since the


minorities have ceased to exist, the result for shareholders will be


higher.



We assumed the closing of the transaction in our DCF-valuation model with


the related increase in the number of shares (post-money). The dilution


effect is more than compensated for by the removal of the high volume of


minority interests and, thus, on the basis of the new number of shares, we


have calculated a target price of EUR 2.10 (previously EUR 1.90). We


continue to give the rating BUY.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/20121.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Date (Time) completion: 20.02.2020 (09:56 am)


Date (Time) first distribution: 20.02.2020 (12:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






