Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc (von GBC AG): BUY

Media and Games Invest plc

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest plc

Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest plc

ISIN: MT0000580101

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 2.10 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2020

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Dario Maugeri, Cosmin Filker

Increase in the participation of gamigo AG to 98% agreed, purchase price

with EV/EBITDA multiple of 7 very attractive, target price increased to EUR

2.10 (previous: EUR 1.90), Rating BUY

With the Ad hoc-News from February 17th, 2020 Media and Games Invest plc

(MGI) has announced an increase in their stake of their most important

subsidiary gamigo AG.



With the acquisition of 1.05m gamigo shares, which

should take place in the coming days, their participation will increase

from 53% to 98%. The remaining 2% should also be acquired in the short term

so that Media and Games plc will become the sole owner of gamigo AG.

According to the ad-hoc-News, the total enterprise value of gamigo AG has

been set to EUR 112.0m, which corresponds to approximately seven times the

EBITDA of the period 01.10.2018 - 30.09.2019. According to the 'World Tech

M&A Report 2019', the EV/EBITDA multiples paid in the gaming industry

amount to around 16 and are thus significantly higher compared to the

gamigo-acquisition price.

The purchase price payment for 45% of the gamigo share is divided into a

cash component of EUR 16.5m and an equity component of about EUR 18.2m of

MGI shares. There is a lock-up period of 25 months for the MGI shares. The

cash portion of the acquisition in the amount of EUR 16.5m is financed

with, on the one hand, a UniCredit loan of EUR 10.0m and, on the other

hand, with its own liquidity. In this regard, on February 13th, 2020 MGI

announced the increase of the outstanding volume of the 7% corporate bond

by a further EUR 12m to the amount of EUR 17m so that there are sufficient

financial resources.

The near completed increase in the stake of the most important subsidiary

should primarily lead to an improvement in the realization of synergy

potential. In the future any possible consultation with the previous

gamigo-shareholders will be eliminated, which will clearly shorten the

decision-making process. The transaction will be noticeable in the

operative figures, in particular, due to the loss of minorities. On May

30th, 2019 these still had a significant magnitude at EUR 91.37m. Since the

minorities have ceased to exist, the result for shareholders will be

higher.

We assumed the closing of the transaction in our DCF-valuation model with

the related increase in the number of shares (post-money). The dilution

effect is more than compensated for by the removal of the high volume of

minority interests and, thus, on the basis of the new number of shares, we

have calculated a target price of EUR 2.10 (previously EUR 1.90). We

continue to give the rating BUY.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/20121.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

GBC AG

Jörg Grunwald

Vorstand

GBC AG

Halderstrasse 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR.

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm

Date (Time) completion: 20.02.2020 (09:56 am)

Date (Time) first distribution: 20.02.2020 (12:00 am)

