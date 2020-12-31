Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen

12.02.20 11:02
dpa-AFX

Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest plc


ISIN: MT0000580101



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 1.90 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2020


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Dario Maugeri, Cosmin Filker



Acquisition of the main assets of the mobile marketing specialist Verve


Wireless Inc.

brings high potential synergies, high acquisition activities


continue, outlook and target price confirmed



The Media and Games (MGI) subsidiary gamigo AG announced on January 23rd,


2020 the acquisition of the main assets of the North American Verve


Wireless Inc. (Verve), which continues the high M&A activities of recent


years. Verve is a provider for location-based programmatic video and


display marketing and has a well-known customer base (including: BMW, Mc


Donalds, Pepsico, Unilever. etc.). On the other hand, the company, which is


active in New York and San Diego with a broad network of well-known


publishers, ensures the spread of marketing activities.



With the integration of Verve, gamigo and Media and Games Group benefit


from established customer contact, both on the sales side and publisher-


level. Particularly, the two B2B subsidiaries, PubNative and Applift, which


are active in the field of mobile marketing, have high synergy potentials.


Both companies are currently not active in the USA, so Verve should enable


existing activities to expand into this largest advertising market. On the


other hand, Verve could benefit from the global orientation of the two


companies. Additionally, the B2C area could also benefit from the Verve


acquisition. This should give the gaming subsidiaries additional expertise


in customer acquisition and increase their know-how in mobile applications.



According to DGAP-news from gamigo AG, it is expected that the acquisition


will generate extra income in the low single-digit million range. In our


view, this should mean a sales volume of approx. EUR 10 - 13 million.


Although Verve does not yet generate positive results, gamigo management is


confident that it will quickly bring the company to profitability. Large


potential savings are expected from the organizational integration within


the gamigo cloud alone. An additional reduction in the high personnel costs


should then lead to an overall EBITDA contribution in the low single-digit


million ranges (approx. EUR 1-2 million according to GBC's interpretation).



We expect the purchase price to be roughly at the level of sales, between


EUR 10 and EUR 13 million. In view of the gamigo group cash-holding of EUR


20.9m, which was last published on September 30, 2019, the purchase price


payment should be easy to make.



The acquisition of Verve is to be seen as the continuation of the


previously high M&A activities, which we have assumed in part as the basis


for revenues and the earnings growth for the coming financial years.


Therefore we hold unchanged our previous forecasts compared to our most


recently published research study (see study from November 11th, 2019).


Based on the unchanged price target of EUR 1.90, we continue to give a BUY


rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/20065.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Date (Time) completion: 12.02.2020 (09:09 am)


Date (Time) first distribution: 12.02.2020 (11:00 am)



