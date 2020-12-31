Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc (von GBC AG): BUY

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Media and Games Invest":

Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest plc

Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest plc

ISIN: MT0000580101

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 1.90 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2020

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Dario Maugeri, Cosmin Filker

Acquisition of the main assets of the mobile marketing specialist Verve

Wireless Inc.



brings high potential synergies, high acquisition activities

continue, outlook and target price confirmed

The Media and Games (MGI) subsidiary gamigo AG announced on January 23rd,

2020 the acquisition of the main assets of the North American Verve

Wireless Inc. (Verve), which continues the high M&A activities of recent

years. Verve is a provider for location-based programmatic video and

display marketing and has a well-known customer base (including: BMW, Mc

Donalds, Pepsico, Unilever. etc.). On the other hand, the company, which is

active in New York and San Diego with a broad network of well-known

publishers, ensures the spread of marketing activities.

With the integration of Verve, gamigo and Media and Games Group benefit

from established customer contact, both on the sales side and publisher-

level. Particularly, the two B2B subsidiaries, PubNative and Applift, which

are active in the field of mobile marketing, have high synergy potentials.

Both companies are currently not active in the USA, so Verve should enable

existing activities to expand into this largest advertising market. On the

other hand, Verve could benefit from the global orientation of the two

companies. Additionally, the B2C area could also benefit from the Verve

acquisition. This should give the gaming subsidiaries additional expertise

in customer acquisition and increase their know-how in mobile applications.

According to DGAP-news from gamigo AG, it is expected that the acquisition

will generate extra income in the low single-digit million range. In our

view, this should mean a sales volume of approx. EUR 10 - 13 million.

Although Verve does not yet generate positive results, gamigo management is

confident that it will quickly bring the company to profitability. Large

potential savings are expected from the organizational integration within

the gamigo cloud alone. An additional reduction in the high personnel costs

should then lead to an overall EBITDA contribution in the low single-digit

million ranges (approx. EUR 1-2 million according to GBC's interpretation).

We expect the purchase price to be roughly at the level of sales, between

EUR 10 and EUR 13 million. In view of the gamigo group cash-holding of EUR

20.9m, which was last published on September 30, 2019, the purchase price

payment should be easy to make.

The acquisition of Verve is to be seen as the continuation of the

previously high M&A activities, which we have assumed in part as the basis

for revenues and the earnings growth for the coming financial years.

Therefore we hold unchanged our previous forecasts compared to our most

recently published research study (see study from November 11th, 2019).

Based on the unchanged price target of EUR 1.90, we continue to give a BUY

rating.

°