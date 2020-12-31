Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc (von GBC AG): BUY
Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc - von GBC AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest plc
Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest plc
ISIN: MT0000580101
Anlass der Studie: Research Comment
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 1.90 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2020
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Dario Maugeri, Cosmin Filker
Acquisition of the main assets of the mobile marketing specialist Verve
Wireless Inc.
brings high potential synergies, high acquisition activities
continue, outlook and target price confirmed
The Media and Games (MGI) subsidiary gamigo AG announced on January 23rd,
2020 the acquisition of the main assets of the North American Verve
Wireless Inc. (Verve), which continues the high M&A activities of recent
years. Verve is a provider for location-based programmatic video and
display marketing and has a well-known customer base (including: BMW, Mc
Donalds, Pepsico, Unilever. etc.). On the other hand, the company, which is
active in New York and San Diego with a broad network of well-known
publishers, ensures the spread of marketing activities.
With the integration of Verve, gamigo and Media and Games Group benefit
from established customer contact, both on the sales side and publisher-
level. Particularly, the two B2B subsidiaries, PubNative and Applift, which
are active in the field of mobile marketing, have high synergy potentials.
Both companies are currently not active in the USA, so Verve should enable
existing activities to expand into this largest advertising market. On the
other hand, Verve could benefit from the global orientation of the two
companies. Additionally, the B2C area could also benefit from the Verve
acquisition. This should give the gaming subsidiaries additional expertise
in customer acquisition and increase their know-how in mobile applications.
According to DGAP-news from gamigo AG, it is expected that the acquisition
will generate extra income in the low single-digit million range. In our
view, this should mean a sales volume of approx. EUR 10 - 13 million.
Although Verve does not yet generate positive results, gamigo management is
confident that it will quickly bring the company to profitability. Large
potential savings are expected from the organizational integration within
the gamigo cloud alone. An additional reduction in the high personnel costs
should then lead to an overall EBITDA contribution in the low single-digit
million ranges (approx. EUR 1-2 million according to GBC's interpretation).
We expect the purchase price to be roughly at the level of sales, between
EUR 10 and EUR 13 million. In view of the gamigo group cash-holding of EUR
20.9m, which was last published on September 30, 2019, the purchase price
payment should be easy to make.
The acquisition of Verve is to be seen as the continuation of the
previously high M&A activities, which we have assumed in part as the basis
for revenues and the earnings growth for the coming financial years.
Therefore we hold unchanged our previous forecasts compared to our most
recently published research study (see study from November 11th, 2019).
Based on the unchanged price target of EUR 1.90, we continue to give a BUY
rating.
