Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc (von GBC AG): BUY

Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest plc

Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest plc

ISIN: MT0000580101

Anlass der Studie: Researchstudie (Initial Coverage)

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 1.90 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2020

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Dario Maugeri, Cosmin Filker

Dynamic and profitable investment group within the synergetic gaming and

media sectors

Media and Games Invest plc (formerly Blockescence plc) was created in May

2018 as a result of a business focus change from real estate to the current

game and media segment.



As a result of the new orientation, the group

acquired a controlling stake in the gaming publishing platform gamigo AG.

At the same time, the media sector was gradually strengthened, with a focus

on social media and digital influencers companies.

Under the brand gamigo AG, there are grouped several titles (e.g. Fiesta,

Desert Operations or Trove) which have recorded a long lifetime among users

and a high conversion rate from users to paying customers. The latter is a

significant metric in free-to-play games where revenues are generated from

the sales of in-game virtual items and micro-transactions. In order to

expand the business in the high-value U.S. market, gamigo acquired first

the assets of Trion Worlds Inc. in October 2018 (i.e. the titles Trove,

Rift, Defiance and ArcheAge) and then the casual games publisher

WildTangent Inc. As usual for a technology company, the acquisitions led to

a sharp increase in intangible assets, which turned to EUR 38.84m (previous

year: EUR 18.13m) at the end of 2018.

Integrations and synergistic effects led to a higher level of profitability

for gamigo AG in the first six months of 2019. A key metric in our

financial analysis was the EBITDA margin, which was up to 29.3% in H1/2019

(from the previous 24.3%). In order to finance the growth, bonds with an

outstanding volume of around EUR 55m have been issued: a) EUR 50m on gamigo

level with a coupon of 7.75% and above the 3-month EURIBOR; b) a EUR 5m

bond on MGI level with a coupon of 7.00%. However alone with its operating

cash flows (around EUR 10.5m in 2018) gamigo was able to face acquisitions

costs for the mentioned US assets.

The group MGI plc also carried out important acquisitions in digital media.

The acquisitions strengthened the offer in business intelligence such as

data and performance analysis and in social media marketing services such

as influencers or YouTube campaigns. Therefore, synergies are expected in

customer acquisitions, user performance analyses or offering video games

advertising space (e.g. in-game advertising) aimed at a wider panel of

potential clients.

The market for in-game virtual items has improved substantially in the last

few years. According to the agency 'game', the in-game purchase sector

improved by 28% from 2017 to 2018 in Germany. Video games are used almost

equally among the different age cohorts in the country, with those 50 years

old having the largest share. In free-to-play games, however, sales lie in

making virtual items important to get new contents or having more of a

chance to win the game, pushing purchase of goods and thus increasing the

payment made per player.

In Q2 2019 gamigo recorded an increase in monthly active users of 149%

(1.3m vs. 0.5m) accompanied by an increase of +1.1% in average monthly

spending per player to EUR 46.1. Basis for our organic growth assumptions

are the game updates, the launch of new games along with the social media

advertising services. We have forecasted revenues of EUR 74.46m in 2019 and

EUR 90,96m in 2020. Under our DCF valuation model, we have calculated a

stock price target of EUR 1.90, and the rating is BUY.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/19321.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Jörg Grunwald

Vorstand

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm

Date (time) of completion: 11.11.2019 (9:42 am)

Date (time) of first distribution: 11.11.2019 (11:00 am)

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

