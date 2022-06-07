Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest SE


ISIN: MT0000580101



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 9.40 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



Q1 2022: MGI continues to grow strongly; Significant earnings increase due


to scale, efficiency and M&A effects; Continuation of dynamic sales growth


expected; GBC estimates and target price confirmed



Business development Q1 2022



Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) published its Q1 business figures on 31 May


2022. According to these figures, the Group again achieved a significant


increase in revenue in the first quarter of the year compared to the same


quarter of the previous year by around 27.0% to EUR 65.87 million (Q1 2021:


EUR 51.93 million) and was thus able to continue its dynamic growth course.


In addition to inorganic growth impulses (e.g. through the Smaato


acquisition), the growth was primarily driven by organic growth effects


(+18.0%) within the MGI Demand Side and Supply Side business segments.



In addition, the Group announced that the number of software customers


increased significantly by 26.0% in the first quarter compared to the


previous quarter (Q4 2021). MGI has thus established a good basis for


further growth, as the business customers acquired typically increase their


business volume with the Group gradually over time.



In addition, the business volume with existing software customers with an


annual turnover of more than USD 100,000 was also significantly expanded in


the first quarter, which was also reflected in an increased business


expansion rate (so-called 'net dollar expansion rate') of 125.0%. Key


success factors for this included an extensive team, (first-party) games


content and a high level of expertise in the area of cross-channel


advertising campaigns for brands.



At the adjusted EBITDA level (Adj. EBITDA), the MGI Group achieved an


increase in earnings of around 30.0% to EUR 17.55 million (Q1 2021: EUR


13.48 million) compared to the same quarter of the previous year, despite


considerable personnel investments, and thus increased its profitability


slightly disproportionately. This is mainly due to economies of scale,


synergies and efficiency gains. In addition, positive earnings effects from


previously completed M&As also boosted Group profitability.



Significant increases were also achieved in terms of cash flow development.


Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the operating cash flow


(after working capital changes) increased significantly by 44.8% to EUR


16.30 million (Q1 2021: EUR 11.26 million). In terms of value, there is


only a slight difference between adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow,


which is an indication of the good quality of the company's results.



Forecasts and target price



In view of the very positive business performance in the first quarter and


the positive expectations for the rest of the year, MGI's management has


confirmed the corporate guidance (dated 28 April 2022) for the current


financial period, which was previously raised as a result of the


AxesInMotion acquisition. The company continues to expect consolidated


revenues in a range of EUR 295.00 to EUR 315.00 million and adjusted EBITDA


between EUR 83.00 to EUR 93.00 million. Based on this, the company expects


year-on-year revenue growth of between 17.0% and 25.0% and EBITDA growth of


between 17.0% and 31.0%.



Against this background of the strong company performance, the promising


growth strategy and the maintained company guidance, we confirm our


previous sales and earnings forecasts as well as our previous price target


of EUR 9.40 per share. Based on the current share price level, we continue


to give the rating 'Buy' and see significant upside potential.



Overall, we continue to see the MGI Group well positioned to grow very


dynamically and highly profitably in the future as an ad software platform


with its own games content. Through the even stronger transformation into


an ad-tech company, the company should succeed in continuing to 'keep up'


the current growth rate and additionally increase profitability. In


addition, MGI's extensive liquid funds (including credit lines), which most


recently amounted to around EUR 170.0 million (as of 31 March 2022), offer


the possibility of setting additional growth impulses through M&A


transactions at any time and further advancing the group's profitability.


It should be mentioned here that M&As are an important component of the


company's growth strategy.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/24377.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion: 07/06/2022 (8:44 am)


Date (time) of first distribution: 07/06/2022 (10:00 am)



