Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY

Q1 2022: MGI continues to grow strongly; Significant earnings increase due

to scale, efficiency and M&A effects; Continuation of dynamic sales growth

expected; GBC estimates and target price confirmed

Business development Q1 2022

Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) published its Q1 business figures on 31 May

2022. According to these figures, the Group again achieved a significant

increase in revenue in the first quarter of the year compared to the same

quarter of the previous year by around 27.0% to EUR 65.87 million (Q1 2021:

EUR 51.93 million) and was thus able to continue its dynamic growth course.

In addition to inorganic growth impulses (e.g. through the Smaato

acquisition), the growth was primarily driven by organic growth effects

(+18.0%) within the MGI Demand Side and Supply Side business segments.

In addition, the Group announced that the number of software customers

increased significantly by 26.0% in the first quarter compared to the

previous quarter (Q4 2021). MGI has thus established a good basis for

further growth, as the business customers acquired typically increase their

business volume with the Group gradually over time.

In addition, the business volume with existing software customers with an

annual turnover of more than USD 100,000 was also significantly expanded in

the first quarter, which was also reflected in an increased business

expansion rate (so-called 'net dollar expansion rate') of 125.0%. Key

success factors for this included an extensive team, (first-party) games

content and a high level of expertise in the area of cross-channel

advertising campaigns for brands.

At the adjusted EBITDA level (Adj. EBITDA), the MGI Group achieved an

increase in earnings of around 30.0% to EUR 17.55 million (Q1 2021: EUR

13.48 million) compared to the same quarter of the previous year, despite

considerable personnel investments, and thus increased its profitability

slightly disproportionately. This is mainly due to economies of scale,

synergies and efficiency gains. In addition, positive earnings effects from

previously completed M&As also boosted Group profitability.

Significant increases were also achieved in terms of cash flow development.

Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the operating cash flow

(after working capital changes) increased significantly by 44.8% to EUR

16.30 million (Q1 2021: EUR 11.26 million). In terms of value, there is

only a slight difference between adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow,

which is an indication of the good quality of the company's results.

Forecasts and target price

In view of the very positive business performance in the first quarter and

the positive expectations for the rest of the year, MGI's management has

confirmed the corporate guidance (dated 28 April 2022) for the current

financial period, which was previously raised as a result of the

AxesInMotion acquisition. The company continues to expect consolidated

revenues in a range of EUR 295.00 to EUR 315.00 million and adjusted EBITDA

between EUR 83.00 to EUR 93.00 million. Based on this, the company expects

year-on-year revenue growth of between 17.0% and 25.0% and EBITDA growth of

between 17.0% and 31.0%.

Against this background of the strong company performance, the promising

growth strategy and the maintained company guidance, we confirm our

previous sales and earnings forecasts as well as our previous price target

of EUR 9.40 per share. Based on the current share price level, we continue

to give the rating 'Buy' and see significant upside potential.

Overall, we continue to see the MGI Group well positioned to grow very

dynamically and highly profitably in the future as an ad software platform

with its own games content. Through the even stronger transformation into

an ad-tech company, the company should succeed in continuing to 'keep up'

the current growth rate and additionally increase profitability. In

addition, MGI's extensive liquid funds (including credit lines), which most

recently amounted to around EUR 170.0 million (as of 31 March 2022), offer

the possibility of setting additional growth impulses through M&A

transactions at any time and further advancing the group's profitability.

It should be mentioned here that M&As are an important component of the

company's growth strategy.

