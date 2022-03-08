Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest SE


ISIN: MT0000580101



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 9.20 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



FY 2021 closed with jump in revenues and earnings; Strong dovetailing of


media and games business ensure high growth rate; Due to transformation


into a fully integrated ad tech company with own gaming activities, we


expect dynamic growth; Forecasts and price target raised; Buy rating



Turnover and earnings development 2021



On 28 February 2022, Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) announced its


preliminary business figures for the past financial year 2021. According to


these figures, the MGI Group was able to continue its dynamic growth course


in the past financial period with a jump in turnover of 80.0% to EUR 252.20


million (previous year: EUR 140.20 million). The high growth rate was


particularly due to the strong fourth quarter (revenue Q4 2021: EUR 80.2


million vs. revenue Q4 2020: EUR 48.70 million), which was also the quarter


with the highest revenue and earnings in the company's history to date. The


rapid increase in revenue was based on both organic and inorganic revenue


effects (38.0% organic growth and 42.0% inorganic growth).



The significant increase in Group turnover was mainly driven by the Media


segment. In this business segment, the company achieved a jump in turnover


by 147.7% to EUR 139.60 million (previous year: EUR 65.0 million). In


addition to significant revenue growth from organic growth factors, such as


expanded advertising partnerships, this business unit also benefited from


significant positive effects from completed M&A measures (e.g. Smaato


takeover).



In addition, the gaming segment also made a significant contribution to the


increase in group revenues with a significant increase in revenues of 49.7%


to EUR 112.60 million (previous year: EUR 75.20 million). This dynamic


increase in revenue resulted primarily from several content updates, game


launches and the KingsIsle acquisition.



Even more significant increases were achieved at the earnings level.


Compared to the previous year, EBITDA increased highly dynamically by


131.0% to EUR 65.00 million (previous year: EUR 26.50 million). EBITDA,


adjusted for one-off effects (e.g. special and restructuring costs from M&A


transactions), increased by 144.3% to EUR 71.10 million (previous year: EUR


29.10 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin also increased significantly to


28.0% (previous year: 21.0%). In our opinion, the very good company


performance is primarily the result of the economies of scale and synergy


effects achieved within the 'strongly interlinked' business fields of media


and games.



The corporate guidance issued by MGI management was thus exceeded. Our


revenue estimate (revenue: EUR 234.15 million) and earnings forecasts


(EBITDA: EUR 61.21 million, adjusted EBITDA: EUR 65.71 million) were also


exceeded, and our net forecast (net result: EUR 16.93 million) was almost


achieved.



Forecasts and evaluation



With the publication of the preliminary figures, MGI has announced its


corporate guidance for the current business year. According to this


guidance, the company expects revenues in a range of EUR 290.0 million to


EUR 310.0 million and adjusted EBITDA in a range of EUR 80.0 million to EUR


90.0 million.



Based on this positive outlook and the currently highly convincing company


performance, we are significantly raising our previous revenue and earnings


forecasts for the financial years 2022 and 2023. For the current financial


year, we now expect revenues of EUR 302.22 million (previously: EUR 289.88


million) and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 88.72 million (previously: EUR 86.53


million). For the following financial year 2023, we expect revenues of EUR


382.16 million (previously: EUR 362.41 million) and an adjusted EBITDA of


EUR 116.04 million (previously: EUR 111.83 million). In the following


financial year 2024, revenue and adjusted EBITDA should increase further to


EUR 478.26 million and EUR 145.78 million respectively. Against the


background that we expect higher interest expenses in the future than was


previously the case, we have only slightly increased our previous net


forecast for the financial year 2022 and slightly lowered our net forecast


for the financial year 2023.



In the past few years, the MGI Group has built up to a good starting point


to continue to grow very dynamically and highly profitably as an ad tech


company with its own gaming activities (access to 'first party data' and


advertising space of gaming assets). The combination of the synergetic


media and games business activities should continue to significantly boost


the profitable growth to date. In addition, the high level of cash on hand


(cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2021: approx. EUR 180.0 million)


offers the company the opportunity to further strengthen the group through


planned M&A transactions and thus to further increase the earning power and


the pace of growth.



Within the framework of our DCF valuation model, we have raised our


previous price target to EUR 9.20 (previously: EUR 8.50 per share) due to


our increased estimates for the financial years 2022 and 2023. In view of


the current share price level, we thus continue to assign a BUY rating and


see significant share price potential. The valuation results of our peer


group analysis (see below) also support our assessment of the


attractiveness and price potential of the MGI share.



