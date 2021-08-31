Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY




31.08.21 11:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest SE



Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest SE


ISIN: MT0000580101



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 8.50 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



Continuation of dynamic sales growth in H1 2021; Significant increase in


profitability due to economies of scale and M&A effects; GBC estimates and


target price also raised following increase in company guidance



Business development in HY1 2021



Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) was able to continue its dynamic growth


course in the first six months of the current fiscal year.

Compared to the


same period of the previous year, consolidated revenues jumped by 92.6% to


EUR 109.00 million (H1 2020: EUR 56.60 million).



This was mainly due to strong organic growth effects in the Gaming and


Media segments as well as positive revenue synergies within the MGI Group.


In addition, M&A activities (especially the KingsIsle transaction) also


contributed to the positive Group revenue development.



Parallel to this, the consolidated operating result (EBITDA) also increased


significantly by 129.3% to EUR 26.60 million (previous year: EUR 11.60


million) compared with the same period of the previous year. Adjusted for


special effects (e.g. M&A costs), the adjusted EBITDA for the first half of


2021 amounted to EUR 28.70 million, which also rose sharply by around


125.0% year-on-year (previous year: EUR 12.70 million).



MGI also made significant gains at the net level in the first six months of


the current fiscal year as a result of their significant improvement in


profitability, leading to a jump in earnings to EUR 5.60 million in H1 2021


(H1 2020: EUR 0.50 million).



Business development in Q2 2021



Their dynamic growth course is particularly evident in the quarterly view.


Following their strong opening quarter, MGI also posted another record


quarter in the second quarter of the current fiscal year with a 90.0%


increase in consolidated revenues to EUR 57.10 million (Q2 2020: EUR 30.0


million). The strong growth resulted primarily from revenue synergies and


organic growth within the Gaming and Media segment. It should be noted here


that organic growth of 36.0% was significantly above the company's planning


and was also significantly increased despite a particularly strong prior-


year quarter due to the Corona pandemic.



Group EBITDA adjusted for special effects (e.g. M&A costs) grew even more


strongly than revenues in the second quarter due to the strong performance


of the acquired gaming company KingsIsle in combination with economies of


scale and thus increased by around 128.0% to EUR 15.30 million (Q2 2020:


EUR 6.70 million). The economies of scale came to bear here primarily in


the media segment due to the revenue growth achieved and the synergies


realized and led to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.0% (Q2 2020: 11.0%).



Guidance raised against the backdrop of accelerated inorganic growth



In addition, MGI announced on July 13, 2021 that an agreement was


successfully concluded with the current Smaato shareholder Shanghai Qiugu


Investment Partnership for the acquisition of 99.9% of the shares in


Smaato's holding company 'Shanghai Yi Qiu Business Management Co. Ltd. As


part of the transaction, MGI will acquire all but one share of Smaato and


will receive a call option to acquire the remaining share, exercisable no


earlier than March 31, 2022. According to company sources, the Smaato


transaction is expected to close on September 1, 2021.



With locations in San Francisco and Hamburg, Smaato operates a leading


digital programmatic advertising platform with a clear focus on mobile


devices. This advertising specialist offers its programmatic services to


publishers on a software-as-a-service (programmatic SaaS) basis. With


expected revenues of EUR 39.0 million in 2021, representing organic growth


of approximately 20.0% compared to 2020, and expected adjusted EBITDA of


EUR 13.0 million in 2021 (corresponding to a 33.0% EBITDA margin), Smaato


is showing a very positive development, according to the company. Through


its platform, Smaato reaches over 1.30 billion unique users worldwide every


month. This would significantly increase the reach of MGI's Verve Group


media segment to a total of 2.70 billion users worldwide.



Against the backdrop of the signed Smaato acquisition, MGI's management


recently decided to increase the company's previous guidance. MGI now


expects consolidated revenues for the current fiscal year 2021 to be in the


range of EUR 234.0 million to EUR 254.0 million (previously: EUR 220.0


million to EUR 240.0 million) and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of EUR


65.0 million to EUR 70.0 million (previously: EUR 60.0 million to EUR 65.0


million).



Overall, it should be noted that the revenue and earnings performance of


the MGI Group was very satisfactory in the first half of 2021. In


particular, the Media segment was able to make significant gains in terms


of profitability. In addition, the performance also showed how highly


scalable the Group's platform-based busi-ness model is and what positive


synergy effects are possible through the combination of the two


complementary business segments (Games & Media).



Forecast and evalutation



In view of their convincing half-year business development, the Group's


extensive growth pipeline and their once again increased guidance, we have


also raised our previous forecasts for the current financial year and


subsequent years.



From a conservative perspective, we now expect consolidated revenues of EUR


234.15 million (previously: EUR 223.15 million) and EBITDA of EUR 61.21


million (previously: EUR 58.71 million), which are both at the lower end of


the adjusted forecast range. For the current fiscal period, we assume that


around 50.0% of consolidated revenues will be generated in both the Gaming


and Media segments. For the latter segment, we also anticipate a positive


revenue contribution from the expected consolidation of Smaato (from


September 2021).



We also expect a continuation of the successful growth strategy for the


following fiscal years and anticipate significant revenue and earnings


growth in both business segments. Thanks to the good market position of the


Gaming segment and the numerous growth projects announced by the division,


MGI should succeed in profiting sustainably from the booming gaming sector.


Thus, their profitable growth in this business segment should be further


expanded significantly in the coming years.



With regard to the Media segment, we also expect dynamic revenue


development in the coming years. Here, the business unit should be able to


benefit in particular from its strong focus on gaming and e-commerce


companies and the increased marketing of digital programmatic advertising


(programmatic SaaS advertising). At this point, it should be emphasized


that, according to media experts, the area of programmatic advertising is


considered one of the fastest growing segments in the digital advertising


market.



As a result of the M&A transactions carried out in the recent past, the


Media division also has a strong market position and critical size, which


should enable MGI to continue to achieve dynamic growth in this division in


the future. In particular, the transformative Smaato transaction should


significantly advance the group's own advertising division (Verve Group) in


terms of revenue volume, profitability and reach. MGI said it expects


Smaato's digital advertising technology platform to further strengthen its


programmatic SaaS offering and EBITDA margin profile.



In addition, the even closer integration of the various media units should


enable further positive synergy effects to be achieved within the Verve


Group, which will additionally boost the profitability and revenue growth


of the media division.



Specifically, we expect consolidated revenues of EUR 289.88 million for the


following fiscal year 2022 (previously: EUR 276.29 million). In the


following year 2023, revenues should then be able to increase further to


EUR 362.41 million (previously: EUR 345.64 million). With regard to the


prospective revenue composition, we expect a balanced revenue mix from the


Games and Media segments in the medium and long term. Both complementary


business segments should also be able to benefit from significant synergy


effects with each other in the future.



Our expected dynamic revenue development is also reflected in our earnings


forecasts. We expect a significant increase in the operating result


(EBITDA) in the coming years. In parallel, we also expect a significant


increase in the EBITDA margin to around 30.0% in the long term due to


expected economies of scale based on the platform approach of the MGI


Group. In this context, it should be possible to generate EBITDA in the


order of EUR 107.63 million in fiscal year 2023.



Overall, we believe that the MGI Group is well positioned in the two


business segments Gaming and Media to continue their previous dynamic


growth course in the growth areas of online/mobile gaming and digital


media/ad-tech at a high growth rate in the future. Thanks to the company's


platform approach in the gaming and media segment and the extensive synergy


potential between the two complementary business areas, MGI should succeed


in further increasing group profitability in the future. In addition, the


company currently has around EUR 230.0 million in cash and cash equivalents


at its disposal in order to provide additional support for the profitable


growth course it has embarked upon through targeted acquisitions, which are


also planned as part of the corporate strategy.



Within the framework of our DCF valuation model, we have determined a new


price target of EUR 8.50 per share on the basis of our increased estimates


for the financial years 2021, 2022 and 2023, thus significantly raising our


previous price target (EUR 8.00) significantly. In view of the current


share price level, we continue to issue a 'buy' rating and see significant


upside potential. The results of our peer group analysis (see page 7 below)


also support our assessment of the share's attractiveness and price


potential.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22848.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion: 31/08/2021 (10:18 am)


Date (time) of first distribution: 31/08/2021 (11:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Crypto Mining Hot Stock schließt Übernahme ab - Massives Kaufsignal
Nach 7.313% mit Galaxy Digital ($GLXY) und 21.586% mit Voyager Digital ($VYGR)

iMining Technologies Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,475 € 5,445 € 0,03 € +0,55% 31.08./13:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
MT0000580101 A1JGT0 6,52 € 1,23 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,505 € +3,97%  12:57
Düsseldorf 5,475 € +3,50%  13:00
Frankfurt 5,515 € +1,38%  12:20
Xetra 5,475 € +0,55%  13:58
Berlin 5,475 € +0,46%  13:36
Nasdaq OTC Other 6,55 $ 0,00%  18.08.21
München 5,355 € -0,09%  08:00
Stuttgart 5,30 € -1,76%  08:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bill Gates: Die Kernenergie ist ideal zur Bewältigung des Klimawandels. 510% Uran Hot Stock nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 8.050% mit Encore Energy ($EU.V)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
839 Blockescence PLC Chance mit . 28.08.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...