Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY

Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest SE

ISIN: MT0000580101

Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 8.00 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

MGI raises revenue and earnings forecast for the current financial year due

to very strong organic growth in H1; Planned Smaato acquisition opens up

additional revenue and earnings potential for H2; Increase of our previous

estimates and price target

Guidance increase for the 2021 business year

On 30 June 2021, Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) announced an increase in

its previous corporate guidance for the current financial year due to

strong organic growth of more than 30.0% in the first half of the year.





MGI expects to exceed its medium-term growth target of 25.0% to 30.0%

annual revenue growth per annum for the 2021 financial year and is now

targeting a growth rate more than twice as high as previously expected.

This also results in an expected significant increase in adjusted EBITDA

for 2021, with a significantly disproportionate increase in relation to the

planned revenue.

Specifically, the company now expects consolidated revenues in a range of

EUR 220.0 million to EUR 240.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 60.0

million to EUR 65.0 million for the current financial year 2021. In the

medium term, revenue growth of 25.0% to 30.0% p.a. and an EBITDA increase

of 66.0% to 72.0% p.a. are to be achieved.

The high organic growth achieved and the expected dynamic business

development are favoured in particular by the strongest organic growth

pipeline in the company's history already announced by MGI. In the games

segment, various new games were launched, platforms were expanded and

additional content was added for download. gamigo has, for example,

released Trove in South Korea and Trove on Nintendo Switch as well as the

closed beta of Skydome. The MGI Group has also successfully realised other

projects in its media business unit (Verve Group). For example, Verve

launched operations in Japan and Brazil with teams on the ground. In

addition, numerous partnerships have been concluded with publishers and

advertisers from the games sector, while Verve has introduced a promising

product for efficient user acquisition with the only on-device

anonymisation solution ATOM, which replaces the classic 'identifiers for

advertisers'.

It should be emphasised that the new corporate guidance does not include

any further M&A transactions and, thus, also not the recently announced

acquisition of the digital advertising platform Smaato.

However, the Smaato acquisition announced on 21 June 2021 opens up

significant additional revenue and earnings potential (additional annual

revenue of between EUR 30.0m to EUR 40.0m with an EBIDA margin of around

30.0%) for the second half of 2021. In our view, the proposed Smaato

acquisition is transformative for MGI's captive advertising division (Verve

Group), as it would significantly increase the media unit's revenue volume,

profitability and reach (an additional 1.3bn Smaato end-users to then over

2.0bn end-users across the entire advertising division). In addition to

significant synergy potentials (e.g. through cross-selling effects between

the platforms of the media unit) within the media unit, the acquisition

would also, in our estimation, open up significant synergy potentials for

the games unit, especially in the area of new customer acquisition.

Furthermore, MGI announced on 01/07/2021 that it had signed an unsecured

overdraft facility of EUR 30.00 million with UniCredit Bank at an interest

rate of 3.875% per annum. The signed credit line increases the company's

flexibility in the area of working capital as well as for further M&A-

related financing needs. The guaranteed interest rate underlines the

company's continuously decreasing interest costs, which was already

demonstrated by the last follow-up bond (volume: EUR 150.0 million) at a

price of 102.0% above par on 18 June 2020, and at the same time

demonstrates the company's high creditworthiness. In our opinion, MGI has

thus been able to secure further financial leeway at favourable conditions

for general corporate financing as well as for opportunistic M&A

transactions.

Forecasts and evaluation

In view of the very convincing company performance so far in the current

financial year and the increase in company guidance, we have also adjusted

our previous estimates for the current financial year and subsequent years

significantly upwards.

For the current financial year 2021, we now expect revenues of EUR 223.15

million (previously: EUR 202.30 million) and an EBITDA of EUR 58.71 million

(previously: EUR 52.81 million). For the following financial year 2022, we

calculate revenues of EUR 276.29 million (previously: EUR 255.10 million)

and EBITDA of EUR 76.60 million (previously: EUR 69.90 million). In the

following financial year 2023, turnover and EBITDA should increase again to

EUR 345.64 million (previously: EUR 319.39 million) and EUR 101.02 million

(previously: EUR 92.94 million), respectively.

Overall, we remain convinced that the MGI Group will be able to

successfully continue on its profitable growth path. The planned Smaato

takeover would significantly strengthen the media division and further

increase the critical size in both business segments (games, media) and

also enable additional organic growth. In addition, the company's high

liquidity position of currently around EUR 290.0 million (= GBCe pro forma

liquidity, i.e. cash position including bond inflows) means that it is also

well equipped to initiate further acquisitions as part of the M&A strategy

being pursued and thus to again significantly increase the pace of growth

and further expand its market positions.

Within the framework of our DCF valuation model, we have significantly

raised our previous price target from EUR 6.92 per share to EUR 8.00 per

share due to our increased estimates for the financial years 2021, 2022 and

2023 and the associated higher valuation starting level for the following

years. The 'roll-over effect' that occurred has also had the effect of

increasing the price target (price target related to the following

financial year 2022 instead of 2021). In view of the current share price

level, we continue to issue a 'buy' rating and see significant upside

potential.

http://www.more-ir.de/d/22658.pdf

