Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY




07.07.21 10:31
Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest SE



Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest SE


ISIN: MT0000580101



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 8.00 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



MGI raises revenue and earnings forecast for the current financial year due


to very strong organic growth in H1; Planned Smaato acquisition opens up


additional revenue and earnings potential for H2; Increase of our previous


estimates and price target



Guidance increase for the 2021 business year



On 30 June 2021, Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) announced an increase in


its previous corporate guidance for the current financial year due to


strong organic growth of more than 30.0% in the first half of the year.



MGI expects to exceed its medium-term growth target of 25.0% to 30.0%


annual revenue growth per annum for the 2021 financial year and is now


targeting a growth rate more than twice as high as previously expected.


This also results in an expected significant increase in adjusted EBITDA


for 2021, with a significantly disproportionate increase in relation to the


planned revenue.



Specifically, the company now expects consolidated revenues in a range of


EUR 220.0 million to EUR 240.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 60.0


million to EUR 65.0 million for the current financial year 2021. In the


medium term, revenue growth of 25.0% to 30.0% p.a. and an EBITDA increase


of 66.0% to 72.0% p.a. are to be achieved.



The high organic growth achieved and the expected dynamic business


development are favoured in particular by the strongest organic growth


pipeline in the company's history already announced by MGI. In the games


segment, various new games were launched, platforms were expanded and


additional content was added for download. gamigo has, for example,


released Trove in South Korea and Trove on Nintendo Switch as well as the


closed beta of Skydome. The MGI Group has also successfully realised other


projects in its media business unit (Verve Group). For example, Verve


launched operations in Japan and Brazil with teams on the ground. In


addition, numerous partnerships have been concluded with publishers and


advertisers from the games sector, while Verve has introduced a promising


product for efficient user acquisition with the only on-device


anonymisation solution ATOM, which replaces the classic 'identifiers for


advertisers'.



It should be emphasised that the new corporate guidance does not include


any further M&A transactions and, thus, also not the recently announced


acquisition of the digital advertising platform Smaato.



However, the Smaato acquisition announced on 21 June 2021 opens up


significant additional revenue and earnings potential (additional annual


revenue of between EUR 30.0m to EUR 40.0m with an EBIDA margin of around


30.0%) for the second half of 2021. In our view, the proposed Smaato


acquisition is transformative for MGI's captive advertising division (Verve


Group), as it would significantly increase the media unit's revenue volume,


profitability and reach (an additional 1.3bn Smaato end-users to then over


2.0bn end-users across the entire advertising division). In addition to


significant synergy potentials (e.g. through cross-selling effects between


the platforms of the media unit) within the media unit, the acquisition


would also, in our estimation, open up significant synergy potentials for


the games unit, especially in the area of new customer acquisition.



Furthermore, MGI announced on 01/07/2021 that it had signed an unsecured


overdraft facility of EUR 30.00 million with UniCredit Bank at an interest


rate of 3.875% per annum. The signed credit line increases the company's


flexibility in the area of working capital as well as for further M&A-


related financing needs. The guaranteed interest rate underlines the


company's continuously decreasing interest costs, which was already


demonstrated by the last follow-up bond (volume: EUR 150.0 million) at a


price of 102.0% above par on 18 June 2020, and at the same time


demonstrates the company's high creditworthiness. In our opinion, MGI has


thus been able to secure further financial leeway at favourable conditions


for general corporate financing as well as for opportunistic M&A


transactions.



Forecasts and evaluation



In view of the very convincing company performance so far in the current


financial year and the increase in company guidance, we have also adjusted


our previous estimates for the current financial year and subsequent years


significantly upwards.



For the current financial year 2021, we now expect revenues of EUR 223.15


million (previously: EUR 202.30 million) and an EBITDA of EUR 58.71 million


(previously: EUR 52.81 million). For the following financial year 2022, we


calculate revenues of EUR 276.29 million (previously: EUR 255.10 million)


and EBITDA of EUR 76.60 million (previously: EUR 69.90 million). In the


following financial year 2023, turnover and EBITDA should increase again to


EUR 345.64 million (previously: EUR 319.39 million) and EUR 101.02 million


(previously: EUR 92.94 million), respectively.



Overall, we remain convinced that the MGI Group will be able to


successfully continue on its profitable growth path. The planned Smaato


takeover would significantly strengthen the media division and further


increase the critical size in both business segments (games, media) and


also enable additional organic growth. In addition, the company's high


liquidity position of currently around EUR 290.0 million (= GBCe pro forma


liquidity, i.e. cash position including bond inflows) means that it is also


well equipped to initiate further acquisitions as part of the M&A strategy


being pursued and thus to again significantly increase the pace of growth


and further expand its market positions.



Within the framework of our DCF valuation model, we have significantly


raised our previous price target from EUR 6.92 per share to EUR 8.00 per


share due to our increased estimates for the financial years 2021, 2022 and


2023 and the associated higher valuation starting level for the following


years. The 'roll-over effect' that occurred has also had the effect of


increasing the price target (price target related to the following


financial year 2022 instead of 2021). In view of the current share price


level, we continue to issue a 'buy' rating and see significant upside


potential.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22658.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date (time) of completion: 07/07/2021 (9:28 am)


Date (time) of first distribution: 07/07/2021 (10:30 am)



