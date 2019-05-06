Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): Management Interview

Erweiterte Funktionen

MagForce AG, which is specialized in the field of nanomedicine with a focus


on the treatment of malignant brain tumors (glioblastoma) and prostate


cancer, has made further progress in recent months.

The Company currently


has EU-wide certification for glioblastoma treatment and is also seeking


approval in the US for the treatment of prostate cancer. MagForce CEO Dr.


Ben Lipps spoke to GBC analyst Cosmin Filker about the latest company


development.



Cosmin Filker: In early 2018 the FDA approved a clinical trial for the


treatment of prostate cancer and in July 2018 the first patient was already


recruited. What is your assessment regarding the current clinical trial


progress?



Dr. Ben Lipps: The trial you are referring to is our pivotal, staged,


single-arm study that will enroll up to 120 men. We want to demonstrate


that NanoTherm therapy can focally ablate prostate cancer lesions with


minimal side effects.



As background, this is the very first time that MagForce is applying


NanoTherm therapy as a focal treatment. Although the NanoTherm therapy is


recognized and approved as a device, the FDA considered our nanoparticles


as a drug in 2015. During 2016 and 2017, MagForce re-conducted the ten-


year-old studies to the latest FDA preclinical standards. MagForce


demonstrated to the FDA, that the nanoparticles remain at the injection


site and do not wander in the patient's body, and thus can be classified as


medical device rather than as drug, as opposed to a classification as a


drug, which would have required years of very expensive clinical testing to


obtain approval.



After having reviewed all the safety data and new preclinical data that


MagForce provided in 2016 and 2017, the FDA granted us Investigative Device


Exemption (IDE), which allowed us to start patient recruiting at the first


clinic in July 2018. This was a major achievement for MagForce in bringing


our innovative prostate cancer treatment to the patients.



As part of Stage I of this clinical trial, we took the required time and


focused our work during the past months on precisely injecting our


NanoTherm particles into the targeted human prostate Region of Interest


(ROI).



In this context, MagForce diligently worked to quantify the effect of


prostate perfusion and optimized the nanoparticle infusion process with the


latest, cutting-edge biopsy technology that is available for surgeons. We


introduced a standardized process for the instillation of the particles, to


ensure that it is equal across all study physicians. Based on our


experience so far, we anticipate to show with successful completion of


Stage 1 that there are only minimal treatment-related side effects which


are tolerable and similar to those commonly associated with biopsies.



Cosmin Filker: You previously mentioned, that you had to show to the


regulators that you can precisely instill the nanoparticles into the


lesions. Could you explain this in more detail?



Dr. Ben Lipps: Of course. 10 years ago, the technology to conduct targeted


biopsies did not exist. Today, we are using this cutting-edge technology


(MRI-ultrasound fusion biopsies technology) to instill the NanoTherm


particles but we are utilizing a different injection needle. However,


contrary to the isolated whole prostate gland studies that were conducted


10 years ago, our objective is to contain the nanoparticles in the 2-4 cc


of the suspected cancerous region - the lesion. This focal application


required an injection speed of about 1/5 of the speed used in the old whole


gland study to allow for the NanoTherm particles to conjugate in the region


of interest, which ensures they will remain in that region. During the


treatments so far, we have shown that NanoTherm particles can be accurately


instilled in the targeted treatment area in the minimally invasive


procedure.



Cosmin Filker: This means that the original timetable for the planned


marketing authorization as of late 2019 is not valid anymore? What could an


updated possible schedule look like?



Dr. Ben Lipps: After the extensive work over the past months, I do not


think it is realistic for us to commercially launch NanoTherm therapy in


the US in 2019. Please keep in mind that this is the very first time that


such an innovative focal treatment approach to ablate prostate cancer


lesions has been tested on patients in the US. In Stage I, Mag-Force has to


proceed diligently with the first 10 patients, as we define the therapy to


be used in the next 100-patient stage. This process cannot and should not


be rushed in the very best interest of the physicians but most importantly


the patients.



However, in 2019 we will proceed with introducing the ambulatory


NanoActivator chair to select urology programs, so called Active


Surveillance Programs, to allow gaining experience with training phantoms,


which are commonly used for new urological procedures. My new target for


commercialization is 2020. The delay is due primarily to the extra effort


MagForce USA had to perform to achieve device status for our nanoparticles


- like I said before: as opposed to a classification as a drug, which would


have required years of very expensive clinical testing to obtain approval.


However, our nanoparticles are the only nanoparticles with a device status.



Cosmin Filker: So, patient recruitment is key. Are you confident to be able


to successfully enroll the requested amount of prostate cancer patients?



Dr. Ben Lipps: Yes, absolutely. As mentioned before, we have now extended


patient enrollment to three urological centers - Texas Urology Group,


University of Texas, San Antonio and University of Washington, Seattle. All


three of them are currently continuing to actively enroll male patients


aged 40-85 that are diagnosed with intermediate risk prostate cancer to be


treated at one of the two US study sites, the University of Washington


Medical Center in Seattle and the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical


Center in San Antonio. We are very fortunate to be working together with


such well-respected partners for the recruitment with their extensive


reach.



Within the near future, we will be setting up a third site in the Eastern


region of the United States.



The University of Washington (UW) Medicine group consists of a network of


hospitals and clinics that reach from Olympia to Bellingham, Washington, a


catchment area housing of as well nearly six million people. Through their


extended network, e.g. partnerships with the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance/


Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, one of the top ten cancer research


facilities in the country, and the willingness of patients to travel for


cancer care, this number is even significantly higher. An initial


evaluation of the electronic health records system at UW Medicine shows


30,000 patients with prostate cancer diagnoses currently being cared for by


UW. The San Antonio/Austin and South Texas region alone has a similar


catchment area housing nearly six million people.



The therapy procedure in the next stage is projected to require a one-day


stay at one of MagForce's NanoActivator facilities. Therefore, patients can


be recruited from across the USA in addition to the catchment areas


surrounding the MagForce facilities.



Cosmin Filker: The MagForce technology is already certified in Europe for


the treatment of glioblastoma. Recently, you announced the installation of


the first mobile treatment center in Poland. How is the response so far?



Dr. Ben Lipps: Immediately when we began treating patients commercially in


Germany in late 2015 and early 2016, we saw an elevated interest for the


therapy in patients from Poland. In 2018, MagForce had over 700 inquiries


and about 40% of these inquiries were from Poland. With our NanoActivator


in Poland, these patients have a significantly reduced economic burden to


receive treatment since non-NanoTherm therapy procedures are all reimbursed


in Poland and they receive the treatment in their home country.



Consequently, only the NanoTherm therapy must be funded by private pay or


crowd-funding until MagForce can get reimbursement for the NanoTherm


patients.



Cosmin Filker: What is the rollout strategy for Europe and Germany?



Dr. Ben Lipps: Due to the aggressive nature of glioblastoma, there is a


narrow window for patients to receive treatment. In order for patients to


benefit from our NanoTherm therapy, access has to be fast. To this end, the


goal of our European roll-out plan is to establish treatment centers in


selected European countries to allow patients to be treated in their


homeland. Mobile treatment center enable us to place the devices more


quickly and cost-effectively by avoiding protracted construction and


allowing for easy integration into existing hospital infrastructure.


Although the highest interest in our therapy stems from patients from


Poland we also register high numbers of patient inquiries from Italy and


Spain and are currently in negotiations with an Italian and a Spanish


clinic. In addition, we are delighted to report, that additional hospitals


in Germany have displayed strong interest in our therapy and we expect to


open another treatment center in Germany, too.



Cosmin Filker: To what extent is achieving reimbursement by health


insurances in Europe and in the USA decisive for the use of the MagForce


technology?



Dr. Ben Lipps: Achieving reimbursement is of course an important factor


when it comes to selecting a treatment plan. The reimbursement in Germany


so far was achieved in a rather lengthy process for each individual


patient/case. As previously communicated, we now have the number of cases


necessary for the NanoTherm treatment centers to be able to negotiate their


budgets with the health insurance providers. These negotiations are


currently ongoing and we support the clinics in every way we can in order


to achieve the best possible result and facilitate the reimbursement


process.



Cosmin Filker: MagForce AG entered into a financing agreement with the


European Investment Bank (EIB) totaling EUR 35 million. Will the EIB


financing ensure sufficient funding until the comprehensive market entry in


the USA and Europe?



Dr. Ben Lipps: Over the past two years, we have secured the necessary


funding to drive MagForce through our next inflection points and execute


our strategy. Moreover, the EIB loan offers us financial flexibility to


pursue our goals. With that said, I would still never rigorously exclude


any financial transaction as we need to remain flexible to operate


successfully and continue to evaluate all options open to us.



Cosmin Filker: Finally, another question for investors with a long-term


investment horizon: Where do you see MagForce AG in five years?



Dr. Ben Lipps: With the encouraging results we have seen so far from our


pivotal study, our confidence in our NanoTherm technology and unique


therapy feature remains high. I am positive that, after approval in the US,


MagForce will generate revenues north of 200 million Euro in five years


from now with a very favorable profit margin.



Cosmin Filker: Dr. Lipps, thank you for your time.



