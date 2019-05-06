Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): Management Interview

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Magforce":

MagForce AG, which is specialized in the field of nanomedicine with a focus

on the treatment of malignant brain tumors (glioblastoma) and prostate

cancer, has made further progress in recent months.



The Company currently

has EU-wide certification for glioblastoma treatment and is also seeking

approval in the US for the treatment of prostate cancer. MagForce CEO Dr.

Ben Lipps spoke to GBC analyst Cosmin Filker about the latest company

development.

Cosmin Filker: In early 2018 the FDA approved a clinical trial for the

treatment of prostate cancer and in July 2018 the first patient was already

recruited. What is your assessment regarding the current clinical trial

progress?

Dr. Ben Lipps: The trial you are referring to is our pivotal, staged,

single-arm study that will enroll up to 120 men. We want to demonstrate

that NanoTherm therapy can focally ablate prostate cancer lesions with

minimal side effects.

As background, this is the very first time that MagForce is applying

NanoTherm therapy as a focal treatment. Although the NanoTherm therapy is

recognized and approved as a device, the FDA considered our nanoparticles

as a drug in 2015. During 2016 and 2017, MagForce re-conducted the ten-

year-old studies to the latest FDA preclinical standards. MagForce

demonstrated to the FDA, that the nanoparticles remain at the injection

site and do not wander in the patient's body, and thus can be classified as

medical device rather than as drug, as opposed to a classification as a

drug, which would have required years of very expensive clinical testing to

obtain approval.

After having reviewed all the safety data and new preclinical data that

MagForce provided in 2016 and 2017, the FDA granted us Investigative Device

Exemption (IDE), which allowed us to start patient recruiting at the first

clinic in July 2018. This was a major achievement for MagForce in bringing

our innovative prostate cancer treatment to the patients.

As part of Stage I of this clinical trial, we took the required time and

focused our work during the past months on precisely injecting our

NanoTherm particles into the targeted human prostate Region of Interest

(ROI).

In this context, MagForce diligently worked to quantify the effect of

prostate perfusion and optimized the nanoparticle infusion process with the

latest, cutting-edge biopsy technology that is available for surgeons. We

introduced a standardized process for the instillation of the particles, to

ensure that it is equal across all study physicians. Based on our

experience so far, we anticipate to show with successful completion of

Stage 1 that there are only minimal treatment-related side effects which

are tolerable and similar to those commonly associated with biopsies.

Cosmin Filker: You previously mentioned, that you had to show to the

regulators that you can precisely instill the nanoparticles into the

lesions. Could you explain this in more detail?

Dr. Ben Lipps: Of course. 10 years ago, the technology to conduct targeted

biopsies did not exist. Today, we are using this cutting-edge technology

(MRI-ultrasound fusion biopsies technology) to instill the NanoTherm

particles but we are utilizing a different injection needle. However,

contrary to the isolated whole prostate gland studies that were conducted

10 years ago, our objective is to contain the nanoparticles in the 2-4 cc

of the suspected cancerous region - the lesion. This focal application

required an injection speed of about 1/5 of the speed used in the old whole

gland study to allow for the NanoTherm particles to conjugate in the region

of interest, which ensures they will remain in that region. During the

treatments so far, we have shown that NanoTherm particles can be accurately

instilled in the targeted treatment area in the minimally invasive

procedure.

Cosmin Filker: This means that the original timetable for the planned

marketing authorization as of late 2019 is not valid anymore? What could an

updated possible schedule look like?

Dr. Ben Lipps: After the extensive work over the past months, I do not

think it is realistic for us to commercially launch NanoTherm therapy in

the US in 2019. Please keep in mind that this is the very first time that

such an innovative focal treatment approach to ablate prostate cancer

lesions has been tested on patients in the US. In Stage I, Mag-Force has to

proceed diligently with the first 10 patients, as we define the therapy to

be used in the next 100-patient stage. This process cannot and should not

be rushed in the very best interest of the physicians but most importantly

the patients.

However, in 2019 we will proceed with introducing the ambulatory

NanoActivator chair to select urology programs, so called Active

Surveillance Programs, to allow gaining experience with training phantoms,

which are commonly used for new urological procedures. My new target for

commercialization is 2020. The delay is due primarily to the extra effort

MagForce USA had to perform to achieve device status for our nanoparticles

- like I said before: as opposed to a classification as a drug, which would

have required years of very expensive clinical testing to obtain approval.

However, our nanoparticles are the only nanoparticles with a device status.

Cosmin Filker: So, patient recruitment is key. Are you confident to be able

to successfully enroll the requested amount of prostate cancer patients?

Dr. Ben Lipps: Yes, absolutely. As mentioned before, we have now extended

patient enrollment to three urological centers - Texas Urology Group,

University of Texas, San Antonio and University of Washington, Seattle. All

three of them are currently continuing to actively enroll male patients

aged 40-85 that are diagnosed with intermediate risk prostate cancer to be

treated at one of the two US study sites, the University of Washington

Medical Center in Seattle and the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical

Center in San Antonio. We are very fortunate to be working together with

such well-respected partners for the recruitment with their extensive

reach.

Within the near future, we will be setting up a third site in the Eastern

region of the United States.

The University of Washington (UW) Medicine group consists of a network of

hospitals and clinics that reach from Olympia to Bellingham, Washington, a

catchment area housing of as well nearly six million people. Through their

extended network, e.g. partnerships with the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance/

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, one of the top ten cancer research

facilities in the country, and the willingness of patients to travel for

cancer care, this number is even significantly higher. An initial

evaluation of the electronic health records system at UW Medicine shows

30,000 patients with prostate cancer diagnoses currently being cared for by

UW. The San Antonio/Austin and South Texas region alone has a similar

catchment area housing nearly six million people.

The therapy procedure in the next stage is projected to require a one-day

stay at one of MagForce's NanoActivator facilities. Therefore, patients can

be recruited from across the USA in addition to the catchment areas

surrounding the MagForce facilities.

Cosmin Filker: The MagForce technology is already certified in Europe for

the treatment of glioblastoma. Recently, you announced the installation of

the first mobile treatment center in Poland. How is the response so far?

Dr. Ben Lipps: Immediately when we began treating patients commercially in

Germany in late 2015 and early 2016, we saw an elevated interest for the

therapy in patients from Poland. In 2018, MagForce had over 700 inquiries

and about 40% of these inquiries were from Poland. With our NanoActivator

in Poland, these patients have a significantly reduced economic burden to

receive treatment since non-NanoTherm therapy procedures are all reimbursed

in Poland and they receive the treatment in their home country.

Consequently, only the NanoTherm therapy must be funded by private pay or

crowd-funding until MagForce can get reimbursement for the NanoTherm

patients.

Cosmin Filker: What is the rollout strategy for Europe and Germany?

Dr. Ben Lipps: Due to the aggressive nature of glioblastoma, there is a

narrow window for patients to receive treatment. In order for patients to

benefit from our NanoTherm therapy, access has to be fast. To this end, the

goal of our European roll-out plan is to establish treatment centers in

selected European countries to allow patients to be treated in their

homeland. Mobile treatment center enable us to place the devices more

quickly and cost-effectively by avoiding protracted construction and

allowing for easy integration into existing hospital infrastructure.

Although the highest interest in our therapy stems from patients from

Poland we also register high numbers of patient inquiries from Italy and

Spain and are currently in negotiations with an Italian and a Spanish

clinic. In addition, we are delighted to report, that additional hospitals

in Germany have displayed strong interest in our therapy and we expect to

open another treatment center in Germany, too.

Cosmin Filker: To what extent is achieving reimbursement by health

insurances in Europe and in the USA decisive for the use of the MagForce

technology?

Dr. Ben Lipps: Achieving reimbursement is of course an important factor

when it comes to selecting a treatment plan. The reimbursement in Germany

so far was achieved in a rather lengthy process for each individual

patient/case. As previously communicated, we now have the number of cases

necessary for the NanoTherm treatment centers to be able to negotiate their

budgets with the health insurance providers. These negotiations are

currently ongoing and we support the clinics in every way we can in order

to achieve the best possible result and facilitate the reimbursement

process.

Cosmin Filker: MagForce AG entered into a financing agreement with the

European Investment Bank (EIB) totaling EUR 35 million. Will the EIB

financing ensure sufficient funding until the comprehensive market entry in

the USA and Europe?

Dr. Ben Lipps: Over the past two years, we have secured the necessary

funding to drive MagForce through our next inflection points and execute

our strategy. Moreover, the EIB loan offers us financial flexibility to

pursue our goals. With that said, I would still never rigorously exclude

any financial transaction as we need to remain flexible to operate

successfully and continue to evaluate all options open to us.

Cosmin Filker: Finally, another question for investors with a long-term

investment horizon: Where do you see MagForce AG in five years?

Dr. Ben Lipps: With the encouraging results we have seen so far from our

pivotal study, our confidence in our NanoTherm technology and unique

therapy feature remains high. I am positive that, after approval in the US,

MagForce will generate revenues north of 200 million Euro in five years

from now with a very favorable profit margin.

Cosmin Filker: Dr. Lipps, thank you for your time.

