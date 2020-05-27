Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): Management Interview




27.05.20
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: MagForce AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu MagForce AG



Unternehmen: MagForce AG


ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5



Anlass der Studie: GBC Management Interview


Empfehlung: Management Interview


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker



At the end of April 2020, MagForce received FDA approval to start the next


stage of the clinical trial for the treatment of patients with prostate


cancer.

Until the end of 2020, the promising results achieved so far,


should be confirmed within the treatment of additional 100 patients. In the


recently published letter to shareholders, the company also reported on the


successful development in the treatment of brain tumors in Europe. GBC


analyst Cosmin Filker spoke with MagForce CEO Dr. Ben Lipps about recent


developments and future prospects:



Cosmin Filker: Now that FDA approval has been received for the next stage


of the clinical trial in prostate patients in the USA, the next step


towards approval in the USA can now be taken. What is the timetable for


this?



Dr. Ben Lipps: We are very pleased to have received FDA approval for the


next stage of our pivotal U.S. prostate cancer study; we are now initiating


the treatments with three well-respected urological centers in Texas,


Washington and Florida who actively enrolled patients in Stage 1. Initial


findings shown in Stage 1 were encouraging demonstrating a favorable safety


and tolerability profile as well as well-defined ablation and cell death in


the region of the nanoparticle deposit. Our positive experience from this


initial phase resulted in a streamlined trial protocol for the next stage


of our trial.



The approved next stage of our study will be conducted in phases to ensure


early on that the minimal side effects observed in Stage 1, with a drawn-


out procedure, are maintained in the streamlined one-day procedure.


Treatment of the first 5 to10 subjects should be sufficient to affirm the


minimal side effects as expected. This streamlined procedure will allow


patient treatment to be completed within one day at one of MagForce's three


out-patient treatment facilities. Which further means, that we can treat


patients much faster than in Stage 1. During Stage 1, each step,


instillation and activation took several weeks. Now, both steps will be


completed on the very same day, which should favorably affect the duration


of the trial. I therefore see a good chance of completing the patient


treatments still this year, as originally planned.



Cosmin Filker: What is the study objective that needs to be achieved to


meet this timetable?



Dr. Ben Lipps: The purpose of the focal ablation registration study, which


will enroll up to 120 men in a single arm study, is to demonstrate that


NanoTherm therapy system can focally ablate cancer lesions with minimal


side effects for patients who have progressed to intermediate risk prostate


cancer stage and are under active surveillance. By destroying these cancer


lesions, it is anticipated that patients will be able to remain in Active


Surveillance Programs and avoid definitive therapies such as surgery or


whole gland radiation with their well-known side effects as long as


possible.



The American Society of Clinical Oncology reports that in 2019, it was


estimated that there were 174,000 new cases of prostate cancer in the


United States and in spite of advances in diagnosis and treatment an


estimated 31,000 deaths occurred. Clearly, early diagnosis and MagForce's


Focal Therapy has a strong chance to reduce the death rate for prostate


cancer.



Cosmin Filker: Do you see any restrictions from the current Covid-19


situation on the approval process in the USA?



Dr. Ben Lipps: While there are many restrictions that have been applied


such as 'Shelter at Home' and eliminating state to state travel via car or


via plane; however, MagForce is still working diligently with its physician


investigators. Exemptions exist for healthcare workers, such as MagForce's


USA staff at MagForce USA clinical facilities. Clearly MagForce USA can


conduct the trial in its out-patient facilities and has developed COVID-19


infection control procedures for staff and study subjects. All this effort


has caused a certain delay but MaForce is confident the next stage of the


clinical trial will not be unduly delayed since MagForce USA will conduct


the trial from its own facilities.



We are still hopeful that the COVID-19 pandemic will not cause significant


delay beyond 2020 to complete this single-arm clinical trial.



Cosmin Filker: MagForce AG's NanoTherm technology has already been approved


in Europe for the treatment of malignant brain tumors. In the current


letter to shareholders, you reported a strong increase of 700% in treatment


numbers. How do you explain this dynamic development?



Dr. Ben Lipps: Over the last 20 years, there was no significant progress in


survival of glioblastoma patients - which is also evidenced by various


publications. After years of development, MagForce has a significantly


improved clinical procedure. Our dedicated staff, especially the whole


commercial team, has turned the 'Commercial Glioblastoma Corner'. Of


course, it is clear that this growth rate is based on a comparatively low


level, but we now have partner hospitals that are convinced of NanoTherm


therapy and use it with great commitment for the benefit of their patients


in treatment. We therefore expect the number of treatments will continue to


increase sustainably.



Cosmin Filker: The treatment of malignant brain tumors must generally begin


without delay, so Covid-19 should not have any influence on the therapy.


Are there any possible restrictions in Europe due to the current pandemic?



Dr. Ben Lipps: That's right, brain tumor treatments must be carried out as


quickly as possible, even in times of COVID-19. The corresponding safety


regulations exist in the hospitals. Fortunately, the course of the


pandemic, especially in Germany, has so far been such that patient care in


hospitals is always possible and our partner hospitals in Zwickau, Munster


and Lublin are continuing to offering NanoTherm therapy to treat brain


tumor patients, also during the COVID-19 crisis.



Our expansion activities, including NanoActivator installations in Spain


and Italy with partner hospitals, which were planned for H2 of 2020, will


be delayed by six to nine months; however, we plan to install two more


activators in Germany, which has about 3,000 new glioblastoma cases per


year.



Cosmin Filker: Is there a current development regarding the reimbursement


of treatment in Europe?



Dr. Ben Lipps: In Poland, the financing of NanoTherm Therapy treatment is


still well covered by private payers and crowd funding. In addition, a


'Health Technology Assessment' (HTA) is currently being carried out, which


should lead to reimbursement by the health care system. In Germany, in


addition to reimbursement by private health insurers, costs are currently


reimbursed from the budgets of the hospitals themselves. The hospitals will


continue to submit applications for reimbursement this year, which will be


negotiated and decided on at the turn of the year. This support from the


hospitals is very helpful for MagForce, as it clearly shows the hospitals'


interest in NanoTherm therapy.



Cosmin Filker: Dr. Lipps, thank you for the interview.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/20899.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:
http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date (time) of completion: 27/05/2020 (08:20 am)


Date (time) of first distribution: 27/05/2020 (10:30 am)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



