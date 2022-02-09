Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): GBC Management Interview




09.02.22 13:31
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: MagForce AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu MagForce AG



Unternehmen: MagForce AG


ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5



Anlass der Studie: GBC Management Interview


Empfehlung: GBC Management Interview


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker



In the past fiscal year 2021, MagForce AG made progress in both business


segments. Of particular note here is the approval granted by the FDA for


the start of Stage 2b for the treatment of prostate cancer patients. This


means that the pivotal study could be concluded as early as summer 2022. In


parallel, the treatment capacities for the indication glioblastoma are to


be expanded in Europe. GBC analyst Cosmin Filker spoke to MagForce CEO Dr


Ben Lipps about the latest development:



Cosmin Filker: In December 2021, you reported that patient recruitment for


Stage 2b is successfully underway. What is the current status on this?



Dr Ben Lipps: Yes, that is correct. We are thrilled, that the first men


have been enrolled and the patient recruitment is proceeding well.



Let me elaborate on this: In November we received FDA approval to initiate


Stage 2b with the final study protocol. This was a necessary pre-condition


to also receive the green light from the ethics committees ('Institutional


Review Board', IRB) in the respective states to proceed with the study at


each center.



In preparation for Stage 2b, we already pre-identified eligible patients in


the areas around the treatment centers owned and operated by MagForce so


that we could start the trial immediately. With both FDA and IRB approvals


having been granted, those pre-selected candidates are currently being


invited into the clinics for updated testing and preparations and for


official recruitment into the study. In addition, we are of course


continuing screening activities. We are looking to enroll men with


intermediate risk prostate cancer that has progressed to a stage where a


clinical review and treatment change is required.



We were very pleased that the strong interest in enrollment, which we also


saw during the previous stages of the study from prostate cancer patients


and their attending physicians remains strong. This reflects the high


medical need in this indication and continues to encourage our confidence


in the potential of a well-tolerated and effective treatment option for


prostate cancer. Our approach could significantly change the way prostate


cancer is treated, as it allows for a less invasive, less aggressive


treatment modality that could cure the cancer or, at a minimum, reduce a


patient's chances of needing a more definitive treatment in the future.



Cosmin Filker: When can the first results be expected and do you still


consider the timetable, according to which the completion of the study is


expected for summer of 2022, to be up-to-date?



Dr Ben Lipps: Indeed, based on the current plan and conditions set out by


the FDA, we target to finish patient treatments in late summer 2022. In


parallel, we will submit interim data packages at 15 and 30 patients


treated for FDA review, whilst treatments continue. These packages will be


updated and submitted for approval after trial completion.



As studies such as ours require face to face interaction, the spread of the


new COVID-19 virus variants and a surge in diagnosed cases over the winter


months also had an effect on our recruitment. Fortunately, the structure we


implemented in the U.S., where our centers for the focal treatment of


prostate cancer are set-up as stand-alone units, independently from


hospitals, enables us to conduct the clinical registration study despite


COVID-19. Because cancer does not halt in the face of the pandemic - and


neither do we.



To further mitigate any pandemic impacts and accelerate the process, we


have contracted additional urological practices - so-called reference


centers - in proximity to our study sites in Florida, Texas and Washington.


Two of this practices are already actively screening patients with the


onboarding process for the third practice currently underway. All reference


centers run own Active Surveillance programs and will screen their


respective patient base for eligible subjects, i.e. men diagnosed with low-


intermediate risk and intermediate-high risk prostate cancer for which a


clinical review and treatment change is required. Following screening, the


patients will be referred to MagForce, and we will be handling the study


recruitment and treatment process.



So, all in all, we are confident that we can proceed in a swift and timely


manner with the patient treatments of Stage 2b.



Cosmin Filker: Once FDA approval is granted, how soon could you start


commercial treatments?



Dr Ben Lipps: We expect to start commercialization immediately upon FDA


approval. This might seem ambitious at first glance, but the way we have


set-up our study was specifically aimed at supporting a seamless


transition. To avoid delays between approval and start of commercial


treatments, we decided to conduct the clinical study at centers owned and


operated by MagForce. This way the Focal Cancer Treatment Centers are


already established and operational once the study concludes with staff


well-versed in the therapy and treatment.



Our strategy is to continue to operate those stand-alone Focal Cancer


Treatment Centers as this will allow MagForce USA to bill for the entire


procedure, including the instillation of the nanoparticles. Operating


proprietary treatment sites enables MagForce to more efficiently utilize


its devices and significantly increase revenue per patient. This should


enable us to generate up to threefold revenues compared to just selling the


NanoTherm particles. In addition to our current locations in San Antonio,


Texas; Seattle, Washington; and Sarasota, Florida, which will be our


immediate commercial locations, we plan to have additional proprietary


treatment centers in place still in 2022. In subsequent years, we will


continue to open up Focal Cancer Treatment Centers in strategic locations


in the U.S. in order to treat patients locally.



It is estimated that there were 209,500 new cases of prostate cancer in


2020 in the USA alone and despite advances in diagnosis and treatment


options, an estimated 31,000 deaths occurred according to the American


Society of Clinical Oncology. Our focal ablation approach targets patients


who have progressed to intermediate prostate cancer stages and are under


active surveillance. By destroying smaller cancer lesions, it is


anticipated that patients will be able to remain in Active Surveillance


programs and avoid, for as long as possible, definitive therapies such as


surgery or whole gland radiation with their well-known side effects. The


addressable market in the USA alone is worth USD 4.1 billion per year


considering the revenue from the entire procedure.



Cosmin Filker: Last year you signed a cooperation agreement with a Spanish


clinic, so the European roll-out for glioblastoma treatment could gain


momentum. When will the market entry take place here and which countries


are still in focus?



Dr Ben Lipps: The collaboration, you are referring to, is the partnership


with Complejo Hospitalario Integral Privado - or CHIP - in Málaga, headed


by the General Director Toni Serra together with the treating neurosurgeon


Prof. Miguel Angel Arraez. We signed it in September last year. Spain is


one of our initial target countries and the center's strategic location


will allow access to our therapy for a large number of patients from


Andalusia, further regions of Spain but also for patients from other


countries abroad.



The private clinic CHIP will be equipped with MagForce's 'plug-and-treat'


solution - a mobile container fully operational with a pre-installed


NanoActivator device. As you may know, as of May 2021, all European-based


medical device manufacturers must comply with the requirements of the new


Medical Device Regulation ('MDR'), which will subsequently require new MDR


certification for each of the devices that are part of our


NanoTherm Therapy system. We expect to be among the first companies to


deploy devices under the new MDR certificate in the first half of 2022.


Subject to all inspections and permissions by local authorities being


granted, we expect commercial treatments to start in the second half of


2022.



To add to Germany, Spain and our very active center in Poland, our next


focus country will be Italy. There we also received high interest through


clinics who would like to start with the NanoTherm Therapy system.


Additionally, we saw a significant rise in patient inquiries from Italy, as


a result of pursuit for further therapy options to treat glioblastoma.



However, we have to note that especially in Europe and the indication


glioblastoma, the pandemic continues to have a negative impact on our work.


The situation in hospitals remains tense and patients still avoid going to


the clinics as long as they can for fear of a Covid-19 infection,


unfortunately. We are, of course, continuing discussions with other


potential locations. In Austria and Germany as well as Italy, advanced


negotiations with potential partners are ongoing. However, the respective


hospitals have more pressing problems at the moment. Nevertheless, I hope


and believe it is quite realistic that we will be able to announce further


cooperation agreements this year.



Beyond further partnerships we are always looking at utilizing existing


capacities in the best possible way. This includes agreements with public


and private clinics in the surrounding areas of our partner hospitals. The


model could be, in a nutshell, that the local clinics instill patients with


our NanoTherm particles and then transfer them to the next treatment center


with a NanoTherm device. This way, with one device per region, considerably


more patients can receive treatment, without the need to install additional


devices.



Cosmin Filker: Can you briefly outline the topic of reimbursement by


insurance providers? Currently, so-called Investigator-Initiated Trials


(IIT) are taking place.



Dr Ben Lipps: Reimbursement by healthcare systems of course is an important


factor and remains a top priority for us. We are continuously working with


experts on solutions for efficient reimbursement processes, both for


patients treated in Germany and abroad.



In Germany for example, private patients are currently reimbursed, while


public insurances usually cover the treatment costs on a case-by-case


request. All patient data collected and filed with our European registry


will be used to support budget negotiations with health insurance


providers.



The Investigator Initiated Trials, or short IIT, you are referring to, are


trials initiated and managed by the hospitals themselves, meaning they are


responsible for the legal and regulatory aspects of the trial. While


MagForce is not directly involved as a sponsor, we of course support our


partners in every way and also benefit from the results.



Both in Poland and Spain, those IITs will support patient reimbursement.


The trial at SPSK4 in Lublin is currently underway and has produced


encouraging interim data that was presented at two prestigious conferences


last year: the 45th Congress of Polish Neurosurgeons in Cracow, Poland and


the Congress of Neurological Surgeons 2021 in Austin, Texas, USA.



The data will be used to apply to the Agency for Health Technology


Assessment and Tariff System in Poland for the reimbursement of NanoTherm


therapy as a supplementary treatment.



Cosmin Filker: Finally, a question for investors with a long-term


investment horizon. Where do you see MagForce AG in five years' time?



Dr Ben Lipps: In five years' time, MagForce will have a fully set-up


commercial operation in the US for prostate cancer with full reimbursement.


We envision to have a number of strategically positioned centers across the


US to provide broad access to patients. By 2027 MagForce should have some


30 centers in the country. Depending on how many shifts are run at each


center, they could generate 10m USD of revenues each on average. This would


result in US revenues of approx. 300m USD at an EBITDA margin of approx. 60


percent.



In Europe the roll-out will have continued for the treatment of


glioblastoma, also providing good geographical coverage with reimbursement


set up in most relevant countries and patient treatments far exceeding the


approximate break-even point. In addition, MagForce will likely have


started to look at further cancer indications by then, including bringing


the prostate cancer treatment over to Europe as well as the glioblastoma


treatment to the US.



Cosmin Filker: Dr Lipps, thank you for the interview.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23348.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion: 09/02/2022 (12:30 pm)


Date (time) of first distribution: 09/02/2022 (1:30 pm)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock entdeckt riesige Uran-Lagerstätte
Uran-Aktien gehören jetzt in jedes Depot - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,33 € 2,30 € 0,03 € +1,30% 09.02./15:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0HGQF5 A0HGQF 4,90 € 2,21 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,33 € +1,30%  15:38
Xetra 2,34 € +4,93%  14:50
Frankfurt 2,33 € +4,48%  13:31
Düsseldorf 2,30 € +1,77%  14:57
Stuttgart 2,31 € +1,76%  15:15
Berlin 2,31 € 0,00%  10:49
Hamburg 2,30 € -1,29%  10:55
München 2,23 € -8,23%  08:01
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,65 $ -31,17%  31.01.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Neuer 244% Lithium Aktientip nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3070 Magforce die neue/alte Nano-Pe. 13:56
1143 MagForce Nanotechnologies AG 28.04.21
10 Löschung 23.11.20
3 Magforce 14.02.19
28 Hannibal vor den Toren 25.08.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...