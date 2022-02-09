Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): GBC Management Interview

^

Original-Research: MagForce AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu MagForce AG

Unternehmen: MagForce AG

ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5

Anlass der Studie: GBC Management Interview

Empfehlung: GBC Management Interview

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker

In the past fiscal year 2021, MagForce AG made progress in both business

segments. Of particular note here is the approval granted by the FDA for

the start of Stage 2b for the treatment of prostate cancer patients. This

means that the pivotal study could be concluded as early as summer 2022. In

parallel, the treatment capacities for the indication glioblastoma are to

be expanded in Europe. GBC analyst Cosmin Filker spoke to MagForce CEO Dr

Ben Lipps about the latest development:

Cosmin Filker: In December 2021, you reported that patient recruitment for

Stage 2b is successfully underway. What is the current status on this?

Dr Ben Lipps: Yes, that is correct. We are thrilled, that the first men

have been enrolled and the patient recruitment is proceeding well.

Let me elaborate on this: In November we received FDA approval to initiate

Stage 2b with the final study protocol. This was a necessary pre-condition

to also receive the green light from the ethics committees ('Institutional

Review Board', IRB) in the respective states to proceed with the study at

each center.

In preparation for Stage 2b, we already pre-identified eligible patients in

the areas around the treatment centers owned and operated by MagForce so

that we could start the trial immediately. With both FDA and IRB approvals

having been granted, those pre-selected candidates are currently being

invited into the clinics for updated testing and preparations and for

official recruitment into the study. In addition, we are of course

continuing screening activities. We are looking to enroll men with

intermediate risk prostate cancer that has progressed to a stage where a

clinical review and treatment change is required.

We were very pleased that the strong interest in enrollment, which we also

saw during the previous stages of the study from prostate cancer patients

and their attending physicians remains strong. This reflects the high

medical need in this indication and continues to encourage our confidence

in the potential of a well-tolerated and effective treatment option for

prostate cancer. Our approach could significantly change the way prostate

cancer is treated, as it allows for a less invasive, less aggressive

treatment modality that could cure the cancer or, at a minimum, reduce a

patient's chances of needing a more definitive treatment in the future.

Cosmin Filker: When can the first results be expected and do you still

consider the timetable, according to which the completion of the study is

expected for summer of 2022, to be up-to-date?

Dr Ben Lipps: Indeed, based on the current plan and conditions set out by

the FDA, we target to finish patient treatments in late summer 2022. In

parallel, we will submit interim data packages at 15 and 30 patients

treated for FDA review, whilst treatments continue. These packages will be

updated and submitted for approval after trial completion.

As studies such as ours require face to face interaction, the spread of the

new COVID-19 virus variants and a surge in diagnosed cases over the winter

months also had an effect on our recruitment. Fortunately, the structure we

implemented in the U.S., where our centers for the focal treatment of

prostate cancer are set-up as stand-alone units, independently from

hospitals, enables us to conduct the clinical registration study despite

COVID-19. Because cancer does not halt in the face of the pandemic - and

neither do we.

To further mitigate any pandemic impacts and accelerate the process, we

have contracted additional urological practices - so-called reference

centers - in proximity to our study sites in Florida, Texas and Washington.

Two of this practices are already actively screening patients with the

onboarding process for the third practice currently underway. All reference

centers run own Active Surveillance programs and will screen their

respective patient base for eligible subjects, i.e. men diagnosed with low-

intermediate risk and intermediate-high risk prostate cancer for which a

clinical review and treatment change is required. Following screening, the

patients will be referred to MagForce, and we will be handling the study

recruitment and treatment process.

So, all in all, we are confident that we can proceed in a swift and timely

manner with the patient treatments of Stage 2b.

Cosmin Filker: Once FDA approval is granted, how soon could you start

commercial treatments?

Dr Ben Lipps: We expect to start commercialization immediately upon FDA

approval. This might seem ambitious at first glance, but the way we have

set-up our study was specifically aimed at supporting a seamless

transition. To avoid delays between approval and start of commercial

treatments, we decided to conduct the clinical study at centers owned and

operated by MagForce. This way the Focal Cancer Treatment Centers are

already established and operational once the study concludes with staff

well-versed in the therapy and treatment.

Our strategy is to continue to operate those stand-alone Focal Cancer

Treatment Centers as this will allow MagForce USA to bill for the entire

procedure, including the instillation of the nanoparticles. Operating

proprietary treatment sites enables MagForce to more efficiently utilize

its devices and significantly increase revenue per patient. This should

enable us to generate up to threefold revenues compared to just selling the

NanoTherm particles. In addition to our current locations in San Antonio,

Texas; Seattle, Washington; and Sarasota, Florida, which will be our

immediate commercial locations, we plan to have additional proprietary

treatment centers in place still in 2022. In subsequent years, we will

continue to open up Focal Cancer Treatment Centers in strategic locations

in the U.S. in order to treat patients locally.

It is estimated that there were 209,500 new cases of prostate cancer in

2020 in the USA alone and despite advances in diagnosis and treatment

options, an estimated 31,000 deaths occurred according to the American

Society of Clinical Oncology. Our focal ablation approach targets patients

who have progressed to intermediate prostate cancer stages and are under

active surveillance. By destroying smaller cancer lesions, it is

anticipated that patients will be able to remain in Active Surveillance

programs and avoid, for as long as possible, definitive therapies such as

surgery or whole gland radiation with their well-known side effects. The

addressable market in the USA alone is worth USD 4.1 billion per year

considering the revenue from the entire procedure.

Cosmin Filker: Last year you signed a cooperation agreement with a Spanish

clinic, so the European roll-out for glioblastoma treatment could gain

momentum. When will the market entry take place here and which countries

are still in focus?

Dr Ben Lipps: The collaboration, you are referring to, is the partnership

with Complejo Hospitalario Integral Privado - or CHIP - in Málaga, headed

by the General Director Toni Serra together with the treating neurosurgeon

Prof. Miguel Angel Arraez. We signed it in September last year. Spain is

one of our initial target countries and the center's strategic location

will allow access to our therapy for a large number of patients from

Andalusia, further regions of Spain but also for patients from other

countries abroad.

The private clinic CHIP will be equipped with MagForce's 'plug-and-treat'

solution - a mobile container fully operational with a pre-installed

NanoActivator device. As you may know, as of May 2021, all European-based

medical device manufacturers must comply with the requirements of the new

Medical Device Regulation ('MDR'), which will subsequently require new MDR

certification for each of the devices that are part of our

NanoTherm Therapy system. We expect to be among the first companies to

deploy devices under the new MDR certificate in the first half of 2022.

Subject to all inspections and permissions by local authorities being

granted, we expect commercial treatments to start in the second half of

2022.

To add to Germany, Spain and our very active center in Poland, our next

focus country will be Italy. There we also received high interest through

clinics who would like to start with the NanoTherm Therapy system.

Additionally, we saw a significant rise in patient inquiries from Italy, as

a result of pursuit for further therapy options to treat glioblastoma.

However, we have to note that especially in Europe and the indication

glioblastoma, the pandemic continues to have a negative impact on our work.

The situation in hospitals remains tense and patients still avoid going to

the clinics as long as they can for fear of a Covid-19 infection,

unfortunately. We are, of course, continuing discussions with other

potential locations. In Austria and Germany as well as Italy, advanced

negotiations with potential partners are ongoing. However, the respective

hospitals have more pressing problems at the moment. Nevertheless, I hope

and believe it is quite realistic that we will be able to announce further

cooperation agreements this year.

Beyond further partnerships we are always looking at utilizing existing

capacities in the best possible way. This includes agreements with public

and private clinics in the surrounding areas of our partner hospitals. The

model could be, in a nutshell, that the local clinics instill patients with

our NanoTherm particles and then transfer them to the next treatment center

with a NanoTherm device. This way, with one device per region, considerably

more patients can receive treatment, without the need to install additional

devices.

Cosmin Filker: Can you briefly outline the topic of reimbursement by

insurance providers? Currently, so-called Investigator-Initiated Trials

(IIT) are taking place.

Dr Ben Lipps: Reimbursement by healthcare systems of course is an important

factor and remains a top priority for us. We are continuously working with

experts on solutions for efficient reimbursement processes, both for

patients treated in Germany and abroad.

In Germany for example, private patients are currently reimbursed, while

public insurances usually cover the treatment costs on a case-by-case

request. All patient data collected and filed with our European registry

will be used to support budget negotiations with health insurance

providers.

The Investigator Initiated Trials, or short IIT, you are referring to, are

trials initiated and managed by the hospitals themselves, meaning they are

responsible for the legal and regulatory aspects of the trial. While

MagForce is not directly involved as a sponsor, we of course support our

partners in every way and also benefit from the results.

Both in Poland and Spain, those IITs will support patient reimbursement.

The trial at SPSK4 in Lublin is currently underway and has produced

encouraging interim data that was presented at two prestigious conferences

last year: the 45th Congress of Polish Neurosurgeons in Cracow, Poland and

the Congress of Neurological Surgeons 2021 in Austin, Texas, USA.

The data will be used to apply to the Agency for Health Technology

Assessment and Tariff System in Poland for the reimbursement of NanoTherm

therapy as a supplementary treatment.

Cosmin Filker: Finally, a question for investors with a long-term

investment horizon. Where do you see MagForce AG in five years' time?

Dr Ben Lipps: In five years' time, MagForce will have a fully set-up

commercial operation in the US for prostate cancer with full reimbursement.

We envision to have a number of strategically positioned centers across the

US to provide broad access to patients. By 2027 MagForce should have some

30 centers in the country. Depending on how many shifts are run at each

center, they could generate 10m USD of revenues each on average. This would

result in US revenues of approx. 300m USD at an EBITDA margin of approx. 60

percent.

In Europe the roll-out will have continued for the treatment of

glioblastoma, also providing good geographical coverage with reimbursement

set up in most relevant countries and patient treatments far exceeding the

approximate break-even point. In addition, MagForce will likely have

started to look at further cancer indications by then, including bringing

the prostate cancer treatment over to Europe as well as the glioblastoma

treatment to the US.

Cosmin Filker: Dr Lipps, thank you for the interview.





































