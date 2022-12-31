Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: MagForce AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu MagForce AG



Unternehmen: MagForce AG


ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 11.00 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



1st HY 2021: FDA approval for final pivotal study received, forecasts and


price target confirmed, rating: BUY



In the context of the research study (Anno) of 20.07.2021, we had already


postulated our expectations that MagForce AG would probably report low


treatment figures overall in Europe (indication area: glioblastoma) in the


first half of 2021. This is due in particular to the pandemic-related


closure measures, which led to low patient enquiries in both the first and


second quarters.

In our previous research study, we had only expected an


increase in commercial treatments and thus in revenues for the second half


of 2021. Consequently, sales revenues of EUR 0.19 million (previous year:


EUR 0.38 million) were still below the previous year's value. Due to the


unchanged low level of sales, there is still no cost coverage, so that


negative values are reported both at the EBIT level and at the level of the


after-tax result.



In mid-October 2021, MagForce AG received the conditions for approval of


the final clinical protocol for the Phase 2b trial from the FDA. After the


company submitted the required documents to the regulatory authority, the


FDA approved the final study protocol and the start of Stage 2b on 5


November 2021. This means that this Stage 2b, in which up to 100 patients


are enrolled, can begin promptly. According to the company's applications,


targeted biopsies can be used as desired to assess efficacy. The trial will


demonstrate that the Mag-Force technology can be used to treat prostate


patients in a targeted manner with minimal side effects. The first results


are to be delivered to the FDA after 15 and after 30 treated patients in


order to provide an early first indication of the study objective, while


patient treatments continue.



In the current company announcement, the summer of 2022 was confirmed as


the expected approval date. This confirms our previous assumption (see


Comment of 18.10.2021), according to which we expected commercialisation to


start in the second half of 2022. A rapid start of commercial treatments is


possible primarily because the treatment centres and personnel required for


commercialisation are already in place for the conduct of the pivotal


trial. Accordingly, there is no need to build up the infrastructure.


However, it is likely that further centres will be added to the current


MagForce treatment centres in Texas, Washington and Florida as early as the


2022 financial year, thus enabling broader regional coverage.



Our assumptions for glioblastoma treatment in Europe have also been


confirmed with the publication of the half-year report and the cooperation


now in place in Spain. We expect that the current portfolio of four


NanoActivator devices, in addition to Spain, will be expanded in Italy,


Austria and Germany, so that eight treatment centres will be in operation


in 2022. In addition, reimbursement will remain a focus. In Spain, for


example, an Investigator-Initiated Trial (IIT) is to be carried out at the


Carlos Haya Malaga University Hospital, on the basis of which reimbursement


is to take place. The treatments in Poland are also to form the basis for


reimbursement within the framework of an IIT.



With the expansion of the treatment offer, a noticeable increase in


commercial treatments is to be achieved in Europe. Parallel to this, with


the expected approval in the USA, commercialisation activities for prostate


treatment are also to begin from 2022. While the current financial year


2021 should still be characterised by low sales revenues, the company


should achieve a visible jump in sales from the coming financial year 2022.



As early as the coming 2022 financial year, MagForce AG should be in a


position to break even for the first time and at all earnings levels. As we


consequently maintain our previous revenue and earnings estimates


unchanged, we confirm our previous price target of EUR 11.00 per share. We


continue to assign a BUY rating.



