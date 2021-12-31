Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): Buy




29.04.21
Unternehmen: MagForce AG


ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 11.00 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



Further results of the pivotal study 2a confirm expectations, market


approval in 2021 still in prospect, price target of EUR 11.00 and BUY


rating confirmed



After MagForce AG announced the successful completion of stage 2a of the


pivotal study for the treatment of prostate cancer in the USA in February


2021, the company has published additional, more concrete results on this


study phase in a recent company announcement.

After further analysis of the


results of the 10 patients included in phase 2a, only minimal side effects


were observed in the streamlined treatment procedure, thus once again


confirming the good safety and tolerability profile.



However, the data on the efficacy of prostate treatment with MagForce


technology are also very encouraging, according to the company. Very well-


defined ablation and cell death in the area of the nanoparticle depot were


observed. In treatment with MagForce technology, magnetic nanoparticles are


introduced directly into the tumor and then heated, thereby destroying the


cancer cells. The pivotal study 2a demonstrated that the minimally invasive


procedure developed in phase 1 allows the nanoparticles to be introduced


very precisely and to remain in the desired location. Ablation in the


target area was very precise and there was minimal damage to the


surrounding tissue (range 2-4 mm).



The promising data form a good basis for the Phase 2b registration trial,


which is due to start shortly and in which patient recruitment is at an


advanced stage. In this final part of the study, which is necessary for


approval, the efficacy and safety of the MagForce technology in the


treatment of prostate cancer will be demonstrated in a total of up to 100


men. This will take place at a total of three centers in the USA, in Texas,


Washington and Florida. The inclusion of three treatment centers is


intended to ensure a prompt readiness for operation following approval. As


before, the study is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021.


This is also against the backdrop of the streamlined treatment procedure


developed during the approval phase 2a, which currently comprises only one


day. In addition, MagForce management does not currently identify any


further material pandemic delays to the further progress of the U.S. trial.



MagForce AG's current corporate announcement should be regarded as a


confirmation of the results already available. There is no relevant


information that would influence our revenue and earnings forecasts, which


is why we are keeping them unchanged. We continue to expect that revenue


from the prostate cancer treatment business should increase significantly


from 2022 onwards. In the current fiscal year 2021, the company should


therefore generate revenues primarily from the treatment of glio-blastoma,


which has already been approved in Europe. The EBITDA break-even should be


reached from 2022.



We therefore maintain both our forecasts and our price target of EUR11.00


per share. At a share price of EUR4.06, we continue to assign a BUY rating.



Date (time) of completion: 29/04/2021 (12:35)


Date (Time) first distribution: 29/04/2021 (02:00 pm)



