Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): Buy
18.12.20 09:31
dpa-AFX
^
Original-Research: MagForce AG - von GBC AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu MagForce AG
Unternehmen: MagForce AG
ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5
Anlass der Studie: Research Comment
Empfehlung: Buy
Kursziel: 11.00 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann
Capital increase of EUR4.7m successfully implemented to finance growth
strategy, high share price potential, BUY rating confirmed
Since our last research study (see research study dated 12.11.2020), the
share price of MagForce AG has developed significantly positively.
Within
just one month, the share price has risen significantly by approximately
115% from EUR2.50 to the current level of EUR5.38. Against this background,
the capital increase carried out by the company is easily understandable.
According to the company's announcement of 15 December 2020, a total of
1.17 million new shares, which corresponds to 4.2% of the share capital,
were successfully placed with institutional and qualified investors at a
price of EUR 4.00. In total, the issue proceeds amount to around EUR 4.7
million. The newly raised funds will be used to finance the growth strategy
and strengthen the balance sheet overall.
The growth strategy includes the continuation and acceleration of the roll-
out of the MagForce treatment technology in Europe. For this purpose, it is
planned to build treatment devices and install them at focal centres for
the treatment of brain tumours. Most recently, the company announced the
successful commissioning of the treatment centre at the Hufeland Clinic in
Mühlhausen. Now that the final acceptance test has taken place, the first
brain tumour patients at this hospital are to be treated with MagForce
technology as early as December. With this installation, the company now
has three treatment locations in Germany and one in Poland. Although
expansion activities in other European countries were delayed this year due
to the Covid 19 pandemic, new devices are to be installed here in 2021,
particularly in Spain and Italy, and the treatment base is to be
significantly expanded.
At the same time, the prostate cancer treatment study in the USA is being
conducted by the subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc. Start of the final stage of
the study, Stage 2b, is expected to begin in early 2021. While the study is
being completed, MagForce will already begin preparations for
commercialization, which is anticipated to start in mid or the second half
of 2021.
MagForce AG has established several options for financing these two
commercialisation paths of the MagForce technology. In addition to the
current successful capital increase, the Company has concluded a financing
agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for a total of EUR35
million, of which a total of EUR13 million had been drawn down as at the
reporting date of 30 June 2020. In addition, a convertible bond programme
totalling EUR15 million was agreed with Yorkville. As of the reporting date
30 June 2020, convertible bonds totalling EUR 2.5 million had been issued.
We have included the current capital increase in our DCF valuation model
and confirmed the target price of EUR 11.00 (previously: EUR 11.00). In
addition to a slight price target reduction, which is purely technical in
nature, the capital increase has slightly reduced the risk. Both effects
cancel each other out. We continue to assign the rating BUY.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/21961.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
Jörg Grunwald
Vorstand
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
++++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:
http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
+++++++++++++++
Date (time) of completion: 17/12/2020 (4:52 pm)
Date (Time) first distribution: 18/12/2020 (9:30 am)
-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.
Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung
oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,38 €
|5,38 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.12./10:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0HGQF5
|A0HGQF
|5,70 €
|2,02 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,38 €
|0,00%
|10:55
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|6,49 $
|+15,89%
|14.12.20
|Hamburg
|5,32 €
|+2,31%
|08:15
|Berlin
|5,32 €
|+2,31%
|08:02
|Xetra
|5,38 €
|+0,75%
|10:36
|Düsseldorf
|5,32 €
|+0,38%
|10:30
|Frankfurt
|5,36 €
|0,00%
|09:58
|München
|5,38 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Stuttgart
|5,34 €
|0,00%
|10:45
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2567
|Magforce die neue/alte Nano-Pe.
|10:10
|1113
|MagForce Nanotechnologies AG
|16.12.20
|10
|Löschung
|23.11.20
|3
|Magforce
|14.02.19
|28
|Hannibal vor den Toren
|25.08.18