Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Magforce":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): Buy




18.12.20 09:31
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: MagForce AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu MagForce AG



Unternehmen: MagForce AG


ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 11.00 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



Capital increase of EUR4.7m successfully implemented to finance growth


strategy, high share price potential, BUY rating confirmed



Since our last research study (see research study dated 12.11.2020), the


share price of MagForce AG has developed significantly positively.

Within


just one month, the share price has risen significantly by approximately


115% from EUR2.50 to the current level of EUR5.38. Against this background,


the capital increase carried out by the company is easily understandable.


According to the company's announcement of 15 December 2020, a total of


1.17 million new shares, which corresponds to 4.2% of the share capital,


were successfully placed with institutional and qualified investors at a


price of EUR 4.00. In total, the issue proceeds amount to around EUR 4.7


million. The newly raised funds will be used to finance the growth strategy


and strengthen the balance sheet overall.



The growth strategy includes the continuation and acceleration of the roll-


out of the MagForce treatment technology in Europe. For this purpose, it is


planned to build treatment devices and install them at focal centres for


the treatment of brain tumours. Most recently, the company announced the


successful commissioning of the treatment centre at the Hufeland Clinic in


Mühlhausen. Now that the final acceptance test has taken place, the first


brain tumour patients at this hospital are to be treated with MagForce


technology as early as December. With this installation, the company now


has three treatment locations in Germany and one in Poland. Although


expansion activities in other European countries were delayed this year due


to the Covid 19 pandemic, new devices are to be installed here in 2021,


particularly in Spain and Italy, and the treatment base is to be


significantly expanded.



At the same time, the prostate cancer treatment study in the USA is being


conducted by the subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc. Start of the final stage of


the study, Stage 2b, is expected to begin in early 2021. While the study is


being completed, MagForce will already begin preparations for


commercialization, which is anticipated to start in mid or the second half


of 2021.



MagForce AG has established several options for financing these two


commercialisation paths of the MagForce technology. In addition to the


current successful capital increase, the Company has concluded a financing


agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for a total of EUR35


million, of which a total of EUR13 million had been drawn down as at the


reporting date of 30 June 2020. In addition, a convertible bond programme


totalling EUR15 million was agreed with Yorkville. As of the reporting date


30 June 2020, convertible bonds totalling EUR 2.5 million had been issued.



We have included the current capital increase in our DCF valuation model


and confirmed the target price of EUR 11.00 (previously: EUR 11.00). In


addition to a slight price target reduction, which is purely technical in


nature, the capital increase has slightly reduced the risk. Both effects


cancel each other out. We continue to assign the rating BUY.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/21961.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion: 17/12/2020 (4:52 pm)


Date (Time) first distribution: 18/12/2020 (9:30 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock meldet spektakuläre Übernahme
nach 9.217% mit Osisko Mining (TSX:OSK) und 39.160% mit Great Bear Resources (TSXV:GBR)


Valorem Resources Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,38 € 5,38 € -   € 0,00% 18.12./10:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0HGQF5 A0HGQF 5,70 € 2,02 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,38 € 0,00%  10:55
Nasdaq OTC Other 6,49 $ +15,89%  14.12.20
Hamburg 5,32 € +2,31%  08:15
Berlin 5,32 € +2,31%  08:02
Xetra 5,38 € +0,75%  10:36
Düsseldorf 5,32 € +0,38%  10:30
Frankfurt 5,36 € 0,00%  09:58
München 5,38 € 0,00%  08:01
Stuttgart 5,34 € 0,00%  10:45
  = Realtime
Aktuell
385% Lithium Hot Stock meldet weitere Volltreffer - Massives Kaufsignal. Elektroauto-Riese Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) steigt ein

Noram Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2567 Magforce die neue/alte Nano-Pe. 10:10
1113 MagForce Nanotechnologies AG 16.12.20
10 Löschung 23.11.20
3 Magforce 14.02.19
28 Hannibal vor den Toren 25.08.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...