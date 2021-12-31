Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): Buy




12.11.20 10:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: MagForce AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu MagForce AG



Unternehmen: MagForce AG


ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 11.00 Euro


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2021


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



Significant treatment revenues generated for the first time, roll-out in


Europe and Germany to be continued; Approval for prostate treatment


expected in 2021



In the first six months of 2020, MagForce AG treated a significant number


of glioblastoma patients for the first time.

By treating 11 patients in


Germany and six patients in Poland, the company garnered treatment revenues


of EUR 0.38 million (previous year: EUR 0.03 million). Although the revenue


level is still low, which with an EBIT of EUR -3.42 million (previous year:


EUR -3.61 million) means an unchanged negative earnings level, the first


half of 2020 could mark the beginning of a high growth dynamic in the


number of treatments. The basis for this has been laid by the expansion


strategy implemented in previous reporting periods. In April 2019, the


first NanoActivator device was installed in Poland, a region from which


MagForce AG had received an above-average number of enquiries. Another


treatment device was also installed in Germany in Zwickau, at the


Paracelsus Clinic. From November 2020, the Hufeland Clinic in Mühlhausen


will be the third location in Germany.



Parallel to the technology roll-out in Poland and Germany, MagForce AG has


successfully continued a clinical study for approval for the treatment of


prostate cancer in the USA. After successfully completing patient


recruitment for the first stage of the study in August 2019, MagForce AG


received approval from the FDA for the second stage in April 2020. In the


first stage, only minimal treatment-related side effects were observed. The


multi-stage, single-arm study is currently being conducted due to COVID-19


only at a MagForce-owned treatment centre in the USA. Since MagForce AG has


established a streamlined procedure in which the treatment of a patient can


be completed within one day, an accelerated study duration can be assumed.


The treatments of the next and final stage will then take place in three


MagForce-owned treatment centres. We expect approval in the second half of


2021 and the first significant sales revenues from the 2022 financial year


onwards.



Under the agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the agreed


convertible bond program with Yorkville, MagForce AG can raise a


substantial amount of capital. Of the agreed EIB volume of EUR35 million,


EUR13 million had been drawn down as of the balance sheet date. As of June


30, 2020, convertible bonds amounting to EUR2.5 million had been issued


under the Yorkville agreement, which has a total volume of EUR15 million.



We expect the growth momentum in commercial glioblastoma treatment to


continue, with strong revenue growth from 2022 onwards in prostate cancer


patients. In 2022, we expect the EBITDA break-even point to be reached, and


from 2023 onwards, we also expect to break even at the level of after-tax


earnings.



As part of the DCF valuation model, we have determined a fair value per


share of EUR11.00 (previously: EUR13.50). The reduction in the price target


is due, on the one hand, to the time lag in sales revenues in both


indication areas. On the other hand, we have adopted a somewhat more


conservative approach to medium-to-long-term sales expectations and assume


a lower growth dynamic. We continue to assign the BUY rating.



http://www.more-ir.de/d/21826.pdf



Date and time of completion of the study: 12.11.2020 (08:35 am)


Date and time of first distribution of the study: 12.11.2020 (10:00 am)



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,54 € 2,50 € 0,04 € +1,60% 12.11./12:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0HGQF5 A0HGQF 4,58 € 1,98 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,54 € +1,60%  12:32
Berlin 2,51 € +8,66%  09:15
Hamburg 2,42 € +4,76%  08:09
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,82 $ +4,67%  06.11.20
Xetra 2,54 € +1,60%  12:11
München 2,51 € +1,21%  09:15
Stuttgart 2,51 € +1,21%  12:00
Frankfurt 2,54 € 0,00%  11:51
Düsseldorf 2,50 € -1,96%  12:00
  = Realtime
8,56 Mrd. $ Lithium nahe Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) entdeckt - Massives Kaufsignal. Neue Ressourcen-Schätzung, PEA und Abnahmedeal voraus

Noram Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Bitte warten...