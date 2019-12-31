Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Magforce":

Original-Research: MagForce AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu MagForce AG

Unternehmen: MagForce AG

ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5

Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 15.30 Euro

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2019

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

After the publication of the half-year figures, the forecasts for the

coming financial years remain valid thanks to the continued positive

outlook and the confirmed approval schedule.



The basis for this remains the

planned roll-out of NanoTherm technology in Europe, more specifically in

Poland, Italy, Spain and Germany. The mobile solution, which eliminates the

need for permanent and relatively costly installation in the treatment

centres, has now been developed and the technical requirements have been

met. The readiness of the treatment centres to cooperate on the deployment

of MagForce technology should increase significantly, particularly because

of the associated reduction in risk for the user.

Another important aspect of the European roll-outs is the planned

reimbursement of costs by the insurance companies, as the treatment is

currently still financed privately or by individual request to the health

insurance provider. Reimbursement studies are to be carried out in this

regard in the countries targeted, with low costs expected in each case.

The approval process for prostate treatment, which is still expected to be

completed in the second half of 2019, is also proceeding as planned. Once

the pivotal studies at the two treatment centres in Seattle and San Antonio

have begun, the first results could even be published as early as in the

first quarter of 2019. After an evaluation phase, we expect the start of

the commercial treatment towards the end of the coming financial year 2019.

In parallel to this, MagForce AG is expected to include further hospitals

in addition to the two treatment centres that are currently part of the

project, making timely, comprehensive treatment possible. In this regard,

both the production of NanoTherm and the significantly smaller

NanoActivator devices required for prostate treatment are to be promoted.

The conclusion of further cooperation agreements in Europe and the expected

market approval for the treatment of prostate cancer in the USA should lead

to the generation of the first significant revenues in the coming financial

year. The Company should be able to show a rapid increase in the sales

volume in the 2020 financial year. This is based on the inclusion of

revenues in the US over the entire year and an expected rise in patient

requests in Europe.

According to our expectations, break-even on EBITDA level will only be

achieved in financial year 2021. In principle, we expect a relatively high

level of profitability (EBITDA margin: approx. 45%), as high economies of

scale are likely to be achieved given stable conditions. This forms the

basis for our DCF valuation model.

Under the DCF valuation model, we have established a target price of

EUR15.30 (previously: EUR15.80). The drop in the target price reflects the

reduction in the participating interest in the US subsidiary MagForce USA

to 67.9% (previously: 76.9%). This dilutive effect was caused by the

capital increase of the subsidiary carried out in August 2018. Based on the

current share price of EUR 6.09, we are maintaining our BUY rating.

Date (time) of completion: 06/11/18 (5:25 pm)

Date (time) of first distribution: 07/11/18 (10:00 am)

