Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): BUY

07.11.18 10:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: MagForce AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu MagForce AG



Unternehmen: MagForce AG


ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 15.30 Euro


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2019


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



After the publication of the half-year figures, the forecasts for the


coming financial years remain valid thanks to the continued positive


outlook and the confirmed approval schedule.

The basis for this remains the


planned roll-out of NanoTherm technology in Europe, more specifically in


Poland, Italy, Spain and Germany. The mobile solution, which eliminates the


need for permanent and relatively costly installation in the treatment


centres, has now been developed and the technical requirements have been


met. The readiness of the treatment centres to cooperate on the deployment


of MagForce technology should increase significantly, particularly because


of the associated reduction in risk for the user.



Another important aspect of the European roll-outs is the planned


reimbursement of costs by the insurance companies, as the treatment is


currently still financed privately or by individual request to the health


insurance provider. Reimbursement studies are to be carried out in this


regard in the countries targeted, with low costs expected in each case.



The approval process for prostate treatment, which is still expected to be


completed in the second half of 2019, is also proceeding as planned. Once


the pivotal studies at the two treatment centres in Seattle and San Antonio


have begun, the first results could even be published as early as in the


first quarter of 2019. After an evaluation phase, we expect the start of


the commercial treatment towards the end of the coming financial year 2019.


In parallel to this, MagForce AG is expected to include further hospitals


in addition to the two treatment centres that are currently part of the


project, making timely, comprehensive treatment possible. In this regard,


both the production of NanoTherm and the significantly smaller


NanoActivator devices required for prostate treatment are to be promoted.



The conclusion of further cooperation agreements in Europe and the expected


market approval for the treatment of prostate cancer in the USA should lead


to the generation of the first significant revenues in the coming financial


year. The Company should be able to show a rapid increase in the sales


volume in the 2020 financial year. This is based on the inclusion of


revenues in the US over the entire year and an expected rise in patient


requests in Europe.



According to our expectations, break-even on EBITDA level will only be


achieved in financial year 2021. In principle, we expect a relatively high


level of profitability (EBITDA margin: approx. 45%), as high economies of


scale are likely to be achieved given stable conditions. This forms the


basis for our DCF valuation model.



Under the DCF valuation model, we have established a target price of


EUR15.30 (previously: EUR15.80). The drop in the target price reflects the


reduction in the participating interest in the US subsidiary MagForce USA


to 67.9% (previously: 76.9%). This dilutive effect was caused by the


capital increase of the subsidiary carried out in August 2018. Based on the


current share price of EUR 6.09, we are maintaining our BUY rating.



http://www.more-ir.de/d/17139.pdf



Date (time) of completion: 06/11/18 (5:25 pm)


Date (time) of first distribution: 07/11/18 (10:00 am)



