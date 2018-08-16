Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



MagForce AG


ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5



Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 15.80 Euro


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Matthias Greiffenberger



Capital increase at US subsidiary secures financing of the clinical trial;


price target and rating unchanged



In its company press release of 08/08/2018, MagForce AG announced the


completion of a successful capital increase at the US subsidiary MagForce


USA, Inc.

By exercising 700,000 subscription rights, which were issued


within the framework of a growth financing in 2014 and by subscription of


166,666 new shares, the US subsidiary is receiving gross issue proceeds in


the amount of USD 9.0 million.



The potentially high-volume US activities of MagForce AG are bundled at the


US subsidiary. A registration trial of focal ablation for prostate cancer


is currently being conducted in the US, whereas the inclusion of the first


patients already took place in July 2018. A total of up to 120 male


patients will be included in the trial. Against this background, the


current capital increase is, on the one hand, a key financing module of the


clinical trial and, in our opinion, also proof of the major shareholders


trust with regard to the successful development of the US market.



With the company press release, MagForce AG confirmed the trial schedule,


according to which the start of the commercial treatment is expected by the


end of 2019, after which the trial completion is to take place as of H2


2019. The clinical trial is currently being conducted at two treatment


centres. At the start of the commercialisation phase, further treatment


centres/urological practices are to be included, so that a comprehensive


treatment should become possible in the US. The potential is huge. In the


US, around 260,000 men become diseased with prostate cancer every year,


whereby we can assume a significant increase in the annual number of cases


over the next few years. By 2035, some 350,000 new cases a year are to be


added. With a majority of these patients, who are experiencing only slow


growth of the cancer cells, there is strong demand for focal treatment


options such as the ones offered by MagForce.



The liquidity inflow at the MagForce subsidiary does not have a noteworthy


influence on the DCF valuation model. Furthermore, the licensing schedule


has been confirmed in the US, and for that reason we are keeping our


valuation model and price target in the amount of EUR 15.80 unchanged. We


continue to assign the BUY rating.



