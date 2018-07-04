Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: MagForce AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu MagForce AG

Unternehmen: MagForce AG

ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 15.80 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Matthias Greiffenberger

MagForce enrolls the first patient in its single-arm study in the USA -

Another important milestone for entering the attractive US market - Target

price of EUR 15.80 confirmed - Rating BUY

The company announced on the 02/07/2018 that it has enrolled the first

patient in its clinical evaluation with the Company's innovative NanoTherm

selective ablation. This represents an important milestone in the history

of the company and should make a significant contribution to the future

development of the US market.





The purpose of this registration study is to demonstrate that NanoTherm

therapy can focally ablate cancer lesions with minimal side effects for

patients who have progressed to intermediate risk prostate cancer stage.

The objective of the new cancer treatment is to establish itself as a

further pillar of cancer therapy alongside conventional treatment methods

such as surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.

The method is based on the insertion of a liquid containing

superparamagnetic, nano-sized iron oxide particles into the cancer cells.

Afterwards an alternating magnetic field is created, which activates the

nanoparticles, whereby the orientation of the magnetic field

alternates around 100,000 times per second, resulting in the activation of

the nanoparticles and therefore heating the tissue of the injected tumour.

This results in the destruction of cancer cells directly at the

NanoTherm depots, in addition to the hyperthermic effect in the

vicinity of the tumour.

An important milestone was the FDA's approval in February 2018 to conduct a

registration study for the approval for the treatment of prostate cancer in

the United States. The successful patent recruitment is now underway, with

the goal of enrolling up to 120 male patients in the single-arm study.

We expect the study to be completed in the second half of 2019 with

subsequent market approval at the end of 2019. Subsequently, MagForce could

tap into the high-volume US market, which should lead to significant

increases in sales.

The scheduled start of the study and the first enrollment speaks for itself

and we confirm our forecast and our price target of EUR 15.80 per share.

Based on the current share price, we confirm a BUY rating.

