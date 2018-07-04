Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



04.07.18
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: MagForce AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu MagForce AG



Unternehmen: MagForce AG


ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 15.80 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Matthias Greiffenberger



MagForce enrolls the first patient in its single-arm study in the USA -


Another important milestone for entering the attractive US market - Target


price of EUR 15.80 confirmed - Rating BUY



The company announced on the 02/07/2018 that it has enrolled the first


patient in its clinical evaluation with the Company's innovative NanoTherm


selective ablation. This represents an important milestone in the history


of the company and should make a significant contribution to the future


development of the US market.



The purpose of this registration study is to demonstrate that NanoTherm


therapy can focally ablate cancer lesions with minimal side effects for


patients who have progressed to intermediate risk prostate cancer stage.


The objective of the new cancer treatment is to establish itself as a


further pillar of cancer therapy alongside conventional treatment methods


such as surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.



The method is based on the insertion of a liquid containing


superparamagnetic, nano-sized iron oxide particles into the cancer cells.


Afterwards an alternating magnetic field is created, which activates the


nanoparticles, whereby the orientation of the magnetic field


alternates around 100,000 times per second, resulting in the activation of


the nanoparticles and therefore heating the tissue of the injected tumour.


This results in the destruction of cancer cells directly at the


NanoTherm depots, in addition to the hyperthermic effect in the


vicinity of the tumour.



An important milestone was the FDA's approval in February 2018 to conduct a


registration study for the approval for the treatment of prostate cancer in


the United States. The successful patent recruitment is now underway, with


the goal of enrolling up to 120 male patients in the single-arm study.



We expect the study to be completed in the second half of 2019 with


subsequent market approval at the end of 2019. Subsequently, MagForce could


tap into the high-volume US market, which should lead to significant


increases in sales.



The scheduled start of the study and the first enrollment speaks for itself


and we confirm our forecast and our price target of EUR 15.80 per share.


Based on the current share price, we confirm a BUY rating.













Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de





Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11)














Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.












Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,79 € 4,70 € 0,09 € +1,91% 04.07./15:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0HGQF5 A0HGQF 8,37 € 4,38 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,90 € +3,05%  14:52
Stuttgart 4,91 € +4,25%  13:30
Düsseldorf 4,885 € +3,72%  13:30
München 4,91 € +3,26%  15:02
Hamburg 4,665 € +2,08%  08:09
Berlin 4,665 € +2,08%  08:00
Xetra 4,79 € +1,91%  15:10
Frankfurt 4,84 € +1,36%  12:09
  
