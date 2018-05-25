Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): BUY
Original-Research: MagForce AG - von GBC AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu MagForce AG
Unternehmen: MagForce AG
ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5
Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 15.80 EURO
Kursziel auf Sicht von: End FY 2018
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann
Important milestones achieved in 2018, Financing basis considerably
expanded, FDA trial approval received
In the past financial year 2017 and in the first months of the current
financial year 2018, MagForce AG set the next steps on the course for the
future development of the company.
The most notable among them is the FDA
approval to conduct a registration study for the approval for the treatment
of prostate cancer in the USA granted in February 2018. The registration
study is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2018 and will include
up to 120 patients. The clinical approval trial could be concluded in the
second half of 2019 and the market approval is expected to be issued by
late 2019. This would open up a very high-volume market for MagForce AG,
which promises high sales volumes even with a low penetration rate.
Another aspect of the recent company development is the preparation of the
roll-outs of MagForce technology in Europe. After the commercial treatment
of glioblastoma patients was started in Germany, the markets in Poland,
Italy and Spain are to be tapped in the first step. The close regional
proximity to the patients should result in a significant increase in
commercial treatments. In this respect, a mobile deployment solution for
the NanoActivator(R) device is currently being developed, which allows for
high flexibility and rapid development of possible treatment centres.
Country-specific reimbursement studies will be carried out in parallel to
this to ensure the financing of the treatments.
In 2017, MagForce AG took major steps in the expansion of the financial
basis. In the first half of the year, within the framework of a convertible
bond issue as well as in the context of a capital increase, around EUR 10
million was raised. In addition, the company signed a financing agreement
with the European Investment Bank (EIB), which states that borrowed capital
of up to EUR 35 million may be taken in the next three years. Thus, the
company has significantly reduced risk and achieved a major milestone with
regard to the financing of the future strategic steps.
The key operating figures for the past financial year 2017 are still
characterised by low revenues and as a result a continuing negative
earnings level. The liquidity outflow from the operating business in the
amount of EUR 5.34 million was covered by the liquidity inflow from the
capital measures. With the inclusion of the EIB credit agreement, the
company should be able to cover the operating liquidity outflows in the
coming financial years.
For the two financial years 2018 and 2019, we expect a continuation of the
still low revenue base. Although we expect a slight increase of patient
inquiries in Germany in 2018 and the servicing of enquiries in Poland for
the first time, initial noteworthy sales are unlikely to be posted until
financial year 2020. According to our expectations, break-even on EBITDA
level will only be achieved in financial year 2021. In principle, we assume
a comparatively high level of profitability (EBITDA margin: approx. 45%),
as high economies of scale are likely to be achieved given stable
conditions. This forms the basis for our DCF valuation model.
As part of our DCF valuation model, based on unchanged forecasts, we have
an unchanged target price of EUR 15.80 per share. Based on the current
price level, our previously issued BUY rating remains unchanged.
