Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): BUY




25.05.18 09:36
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: MagForce AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu MagForce AG



Unternehmen: MagForce AG


ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 15.80 EURO


Kursziel auf Sicht von: End FY 2018


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



Important milestones achieved in 2018, Financing basis considerably


expanded, FDA trial approval received



In the past financial year 2017 and in the first months of the current


financial year 2018, MagForce AG set the next steps on the course for the


future development of the company.

The most notable among them is the FDA


approval to conduct a registration study for the approval for the treatment


of prostate cancer in the USA granted in February 2018. The registration


study is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2018 and will include


up to 120 patients. The clinical approval trial could be concluded in the


second half of 2019 and the market approval is expected to be issued by


late 2019. This would open up a very high-volume market for MagForce AG,


which promises high sales volumes even with a low penetration rate.



Another aspect of the recent company development is the preparation of the


roll-outs of MagForce technology in Europe. After the commercial treatment


of glioblastoma patients was started in Germany, the markets in Poland,


Italy and Spain are to be tapped in the first step. The close regional


proximity to the patients should result in a significant increase in


commercial treatments. In this respect, a mobile deployment solution for


the NanoActivator(R) device is currently being developed, which allows for


high flexibility and rapid development of possible treatment centres.


Country-specific reimbursement studies will be carried out in parallel to


this to ensure the financing of the treatments.



In 2017, MagForce AG took major steps in the expansion of the financial


basis. In the first half of the year, within the framework of a convertible


bond issue as well as in the context of a capital increase, around EUR 10


million was raised. In addition, the company signed a financing agreement


with the European Investment Bank (EIB), which states that borrowed capital


of up to EUR 35 million may be taken in the next three years. Thus, the


company has significantly reduced risk and achieved a major milestone with


regard to the financing of the future strategic steps.



The key operating figures for the past financial year 2017 are still


characterised by low revenues and as a result a continuing negative


earnings level. The liquidity outflow from the operating business in the


amount of EUR 5.34 million was covered by the liquidity inflow from the


capital measures. With the inclusion of the EIB credit agreement, the


company should be able to cover the operating liquidity outflows in the


coming financial years.



For the two financial years 2018 and 2019, we expect a continuation of the


still low revenue base. Although we expect a slight increase of patient


inquiries in Germany in 2018 and the servicing of enquiries in Poland for


the first time, initial noteworthy sales are unlikely to be posted until


financial year 2020. According to our expectations, break-even on EBITDA


level will only be achieved in financial year 2021. In principle, we assume


a comparatively high level of profitability (EBITDA margin: approx. 45%),


as high economies of scale are likely to be achieved given stable


conditions. This forms the basis for our DCF valuation model.



As part of our DCF valuation model, based on unchanged forecasts, we have


an unchanged target price of EUR 15.80 per share. Based on the current


price level, our previously issued BUY rating remains unchanged.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/16523.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Startschuss für die dritte 300% Kursrallye
Neuer Gold Hot Stock 2018 Aben Resources nach 2.090% mit GT Gold  
 
Aben Resources Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,01 € 5,77 € 0,24 € +4,16% 25.05./11:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0HGQF5 A0HGQF 8,68 € 5,15 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,02 € +3,79%  11:42
Frankfurt 6,04 € +5,59%  11:16
Xetra 6,01 € +4,16%  11:31
Stuttgart 6,00 € +3,09%  10:55
Hamburg 5,82 € +1,75%  08:09
Düsseldorf 5,80 € +1,58%  10:00
München 6,00 € -2,44%  10:38
Berlin 5,91 € -3,75%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als Nemaska Lithium - Nemaska 10 mal höher bewertet. 1.141% Lithium Hot Stock Power Metals nach 2.887% mit Nemaska - Top-Lithium-Aktientip 2018

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1434 Magforce die neue/alte Nano-Pe. 11:57
  Löschung 02.03.17
1 Löschung 07.06.16
27 Hannibal vor den Toren 03.02.16
1112 MagForce Nanotechnologies AG 02.11.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...