Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Unternehmen: MagForce AG

ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 15.80 EURO

Kursziel auf Sicht von: End FY 2018

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

Important milestones achieved in 2018, Financing basis considerably

expanded, FDA trial approval received

In the past financial year 2017 and in the first months of the current

financial year 2018, MagForce AG set the next steps on the course for the

future development of the company.



The most notable among them is the FDA

approval to conduct a registration study for the approval for the treatment

of prostate cancer in the USA granted in February 2018. The registration

study is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2018 and will include

up to 120 patients. The clinical approval trial could be concluded in the

second half of 2019 and the market approval is expected to be issued by

late 2019. This would open up a very high-volume market for MagForce AG,

which promises high sales volumes even with a low penetration rate.

Another aspect of the recent company development is the preparation of the

roll-outs of MagForce technology in Europe. After the commercial treatment

of glioblastoma patients was started in Germany, the markets in Poland,

Italy and Spain are to be tapped in the first step. The close regional

proximity to the patients should result in a significant increase in

commercial treatments. In this respect, a mobile deployment solution for

the NanoActivator(R) device is currently being developed, which allows for

high flexibility and rapid development of possible treatment centres.

Country-specific reimbursement studies will be carried out in parallel to

this to ensure the financing of the treatments.

In 2017, MagForce AG took major steps in the expansion of the financial

basis. In the first half of the year, within the framework of a convertible

bond issue as well as in the context of a capital increase, around EUR 10

million was raised. In addition, the company signed a financing agreement

with the European Investment Bank (EIB), which states that borrowed capital

of up to EUR 35 million may be taken in the next three years. Thus, the

company has significantly reduced risk and achieved a major milestone with

regard to the financing of the future strategic steps.

The key operating figures for the past financial year 2017 are still

characterised by low revenues and as a result a continuing negative

earnings level. The liquidity outflow from the operating business in the

amount of EUR 5.34 million was covered by the liquidity inflow from the

capital measures. With the inclusion of the EIB credit agreement, the

company should be able to cover the operating liquidity outflows in the

coming financial years.

For the two financial years 2018 and 2019, we expect a continuation of the

still low revenue base. Although we expect a slight increase of patient

inquiries in Germany in 2018 and the servicing of enquiries in Poland for

the first time, initial noteworthy sales are unlikely to be posted until

financial year 2020. According to our expectations, break-even on EBITDA

level will only be achieved in financial year 2021. In principle, we assume

a comparatively high level of profitability (EBITDA margin: approx. 45%),

as high economies of scale are likely to be achieved given stable

conditions. This forms the basis for our DCF valuation model.

As part of our DCF valuation model, based on unchanged forecasts, we have

an unchanged target price of EUR 15.80 per share. Based on the current

price level, our previously issued BUY rating remains unchanged.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/16523.pdf

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

