Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Magforce":
Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): BUY




11.02.21 09:31
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: MagForce AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu MagForce AG



Unternehmen: MagForce AG


ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 11.00 Euro


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2021


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



Successful completion of Phase 2a trial for the treatment of prostate


cancer; market approval expected in 2021; forecasts and BUY price target


confirmed



MagForce AG has announced the successful completion of Stage 2a of the


pivotal trial for the treatment of prostate cancer in the United States.

As


expected, the treatment group of 10 patients experienced only minimal


treatment-related side effects, comparable to those of the first study


phase. Prior to the start of the second study phase, MagForce AG had


established a streamlined one-day treatment procedure, which enables


patient treatment within just one day. Especially against the background of


the current Covid 19 pandemic, but also outside the current pandemic


situation, a single clinic visit is of great advantage. Even in this


streamlined procedure, the side effects observed were only minor.



In our previous projections, we had expected patient treatment to be


completed by the end of 2020 and the final pivotal study 2b to begin in


early 2021. We see the company's latest announcement as a confirmation of


this, especially as the company is currently preparing for the start of


study phase 2b, which should start early in the second quarter of 2021.


Following FDA approval, MagForce management expects marketing to begin in


the second half of 2021, which is also fully in line with our previous


expectations.



In the final study phase 2b, which is important for market approval, up to


120 male patients are to be enrolled at the three MagForce centres in


Texas, Washington and Florida. The aim of the study is to show that


treatment with the MagForce technology, prostate cancer patients can remain


in the so-called 'active surveillance programme' for longer. The disease


pattern of patients included in this programme requires close monitoring,


but surgery or radiation is not necessary. For patients, staying longer in


this stage is associated with a gain in quality of life and the avoidance


of side effects. For the health care system, the avoidance of surgical


interventions means savings effects that are significant in view of the


high number of prostate diseases. We therefore expect a high level of


acceptance for the MagForce treatment after market approval.



In view of the confirmation of the approval timetable relevant for our


forecasts so far, we leave our previous sales and earnings forecasts


unchanged. While revenue from the treatment of prostate cancer patients in


the US should not visibly increase until the coming 2022 financial year,


MagForce AG should primarily report revenue from glioblastoma treatment in


Europe in the current 2021 financial year. The management statement that a


tripling of commercial glioblastoma treatments is expected in 2021 compared


to 2020 still applies. We continue to expect the EBITDA break-even to be


reached from 2022 onwards, i.e. from the significant increase in sales in


the prostate area.



Based on the unchanged forecasts, we confirm our price target of EUR11.00


per share. We continue to assign the BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22102.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date (time) of completion: 11/02/2021 (08:38 am)


Date (Time) first distribution: 11/02/2021 (9:30 am)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,56 € 4,41 € 0,15 € +3,40% 11.02./11:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0HGQF5 A0HGQF 5,70 € 2,02 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,56 € +3,40%  11:31
Düsseldorf 4,50 € +4,17%  11:30
Stuttgart 4,52 € +3,67%  11:30
Xetra 4,50 € +0,67%  11:26
Frankfurt 4,44 € -0,67%  09:56
München 4,39 € -2,01%  08:02
Berlin 4,31 € -3,36%  08:02
Hamburg 4,22 € -6,64%  08:09
Nasdaq OTC Other 5,4243 $ -9,75%  05.02.21
  = Realtime
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
Bitte warten...