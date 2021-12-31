Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Magforce":

Original-Research: MagForce AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu MagForce AG

Unternehmen: MagForce AG

ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 11.00 Euro

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2021

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

Successful completion of Phase 2a trial for the treatment of prostate

cancer; market approval expected in 2021; forecasts and BUY price target

confirmed

MagForce AG has announced the successful completion of Stage 2a of the

pivotal trial for the treatment of prostate cancer in the United States.



As

expected, the treatment group of 10 patients experienced only minimal

treatment-related side effects, comparable to those of the first study

phase. Prior to the start of the second study phase, MagForce AG had

established a streamlined one-day treatment procedure, which enables

patient treatment within just one day. Especially against the background of

the current Covid 19 pandemic, but also outside the current pandemic

situation, a single clinic visit is of great advantage. Even in this

streamlined procedure, the side effects observed were only minor.

In our previous projections, we had expected patient treatment to be

completed by the end of 2020 and the final pivotal study 2b to begin in

early 2021. We see the company's latest announcement as a confirmation of

this, especially as the company is currently preparing for the start of

study phase 2b, which should start early in the second quarter of 2021.

Following FDA approval, MagForce management expects marketing to begin in

the second half of 2021, which is also fully in line with our previous

expectations.

In the final study phase 2b, which is important for market approval, up to

120 male patients are to be enrolled at the three MagForce centres in

Texas, Washington and Florida. The aim of the study is to show that

treatment with the MagForce technology, prostate cancer patients can remain

in the so-called 'active surveillance programme' for longer. The disease

pattern of patients included in this programme requires close monitoring,

but surgery or radiation is not necessary. For patients, staying longer in

this stage is associated with a gain in quality of life and the avoidance

of side effects. For the health care system, the avoidance of surgical

interventions means savings effects that are significant in view of the

high number of prostate diseases. We therefore expect a high level of

acceptance for the MagForce treatment after market approval.

In view of the confirmation of the approval timetable relevant for our

forecasts so far, we leave our previous sales and earnings forecasts

unchanged. While revenue from the treatment of prostate cancer patients in

the US should not visibly increase until the coming 2022 financial year,

MagForce AG should primarily report revenue from glioblastoma treatment in

Europe in the current 2021 financial year. The management statement that a

tripling of commercial glioblastoma treatments is expected in 2021 compared

to 2020 still applies. We continue to expect the EBITDA break-even to be

reached from 2022 onwards, i.e. from the significant increase in sales in

the prostate area.

Based on the unchanged forecasts, we confirm our price target of EUR11.00

per share. We continue to assign the BUY rating.

