Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): BUY




28.11.19 11:31
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: MagForce AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu MagForce AG



Unternehmen: MagForce AG


ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 13.50 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2020


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



Half-year figures in line with our expectations, target price and rating


confirmed



As stated in our most recently published research study (see study dated


10/09/2019), the operating performance of MagForce AG is currently marked


by the expansion of the commercialisation of NanoTherm technology to treat


glioblastoma in Europe and by the progress made in gaining approval for


treating prostate cancer in the USA.



The values achieved in the first six months of 2019 are in line with our


expectations. Based on the European roll-out and the continuing development


expected with regard to the approval of the MagForce technology for


prostate cancer treatment in the USA, we expect an increase in revenue from


the coming financial year onwards, however, significant revenues will most


likely only be generated from 2021.



According to our expectations, the Company should first benefit from the


European roll-out. In addition to the further regional expansion of the


range of treatments in Germany (Zwickau), the newly opened treatment centre


in Lublin (Poland), where the mobile NanoTherm(R) technology was


commissioned in April 2019, plays an important role here. Given the fact


that more than 40% of the enquiries received in 2018 from over 700 patients


came from this region, it is understandable that the Polish market should


be addressed accordingly. Proximity to the treatment centre is essential to


such patients because glioblastoma is a rapidly progressing disease


associated with severe mobility restrictions. Although cover for treatment


costs continues to accelerate in Poland, the current focus is on the self-


financing of treatment costs (including crowdfunding). Additional market


entries in Italy and Spain currently feature in the company's concrete


plans.



In Germany, too, cover for costs is expected to be increased, thus


increasing the number of treatments performed. MagForce AG can already


report its first success in this respect. Previously, individual patient


costs had been covered, but in future, due to the increasing number of


cases, treatment centres may be able to negotiate their budgets with the


health insurance funds. However, the issue of cost coverage will continue


to be explored in the coming financial years.



We assume that the registration trial on prostate treatment in the USA,


which will include up to 120 patients, will be completed in the coming


financial year. In this indication area, which is characterised by a


significantly higher population, the first significant revenues should be


generated from the financial year 2021 onwards.



As there are no changes in our assumptions from our last research study


(see research study dated 10/09/2019), we confirm our revenue and earnings


forecasts. We continue to assume an increase in commercial treatment


revenues for Europe from the financial year 2020 onwards and an increase in


revenues for the glioblastoma indication from 2021.



Our expectations show that the break-even point should be achieved across


all operating levels when the strong increase in revenue is achieved after


the approval for prostate cancer treatment in the USA in financial year


2021.



On the basis of the unchanged forecasts and the unchanged DCF valuation


model, we confirm the stock price target of EUR13.50. Based on the current


share price, we therefore maintain our BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/19509.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date and time of completion: 28/11/2019 (9:21 am)


Date and time of first distribution: 28/11/2019 (11:30 pm)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Bitte warten...