Magforce
Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): BUY




10.09.19 14:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: MagForce AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu MagForce AG



Unternehmen: MagForce AG


ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 13.50 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2020


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



USA approval underway, Roll-out plan in Europe is currently being


implemented, Sound financial base following capital increase



MagForce AG has made a significant in obtaining approval for prostate


treatment in the USA.

Following FDA approval for a registration trial at


the beginning of 2018, MagForce AG enrolled its first patients in mid-2018.


With the announcement dated 27.08.2019, the company announced the


successful completion of the first phase of study. During this study phase,


the treatment processes were successfully established with only minor side


effects in the treated patients. In the next stage of the study the


technology aims to be tested on up to 110 patients in three urological


centres by the next financial year. The aim of the registration trial is to


demonstrate that prostate cancer patients are able to remain in the Active


Surveillance programmes for longer periods of time. A longer stay in such a


programme would imply that the progression of the disease is stable, which


means that there is no need for treatments with a large number of side


effects. According to our expectations, market approval should be complete


by Q3/Q4 2020 and, accordingly, should ensure an increase in treatment


revenues in this area from the end of 2020.



MagForce AG reached further milestones in the 2018 financial year in its


efforts to promote its self-developed technology and to obtain approval for


medical device commercialisation in the USA. Expansion plans continued in


Europe with NanoTherm(R) technology, which has been approved for the


treatment of malignant brain tumours. Following the development of the


mobile NanoTherm(R) system in the past financial year, two cooperation


agreements have now been concluded with treatment centres. The mobile


treatment system was installed for the first time in April 2019 at the


Independent Public Clinical Hospital No. 4 in Lublin, Poland. Another


cooperation was concluded with the Paracelsus Clinic in Zwickau, Germany,


with a further mobile treatment centre to be installed in the second half


of 2019.



At the same time, the Company should be in a position to increase its


commercial treatment revenues in Europe too, which now are at a very low


level. The basis for this should partly be the recently opened treatment


centres and partly the continued expansion plans. The mobile system allows


new cooperations to be implemented quickly as there is no need for a fixed


installation within the hospital infrastructure. In addition to expansion


in Germany, the company intends to gain the initial market entry in Spain


and Italy in the near future.



Our forecasts indicate a significant increase in commercial treatment


revenues for Europe, particularly from the 2020 financial year on. We have


assumed in our forecasts that the development of the much larger segment in


the USA will take effect from the end of the 2020 financial year. This


should enable MagForce AG to achieve a larger number of treatments quite


quickly. Accordingly, the volume of sales should rise significantly from


2021 onwards, reaching a sustainable EBITDA break-even point.



We have calculated a new stock price target of EUR13.50 (previously:


EUR15.30) using the updated DCF valuation model. The reduced stock price


target is due in part to the delay in market approval for the treatment of


prostate cancer in the USA. Partly though, we have set a slightly more


conservative revenue and earnings target for Europe. We have also taken


into account a dilution effect as a consequence of the recent capital


increase (1.18 million new shares at EUR4.25 per share). We continue to


assign a BUY rating.



http://www.more-ir.de/d/18977.pdf



Date and time of completion: 10/09/2019 (10:55 am)


Date and time of first distribution: 10/09/2019 (2:00 pm)



Bitte warten...