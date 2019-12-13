Original-Research: MBH Corporation plc (von GBC AG): Management Interview

Erweiterte Funktionen



13.12.19
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: MBH Corporation plc - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu MBH Corporation plc



Unternehmen: MBH Corporation plc


ISIN: GB00BF1GH114



Anlass der Studie: GBC Management Interview


Empfehlung: Management Interview


Kursziel: -


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Dario Maugeri, Cosmin Filker



MBH Corporation plc is an investment holding company based on an innovative


Agglomeration Model that allows SMEs to convert their private shares into


MBH shares.

Private owners may thus take advantage of a public limited


corporation (plc) structure. Currently, the group is divided into three


segments: education, construction and engineering across the UK, New


Zealand and Singapore.


GBC-analyst Dario Maugeri spoke with Callum Laing, CEO of MBH:



Dario Maugeri: Mr. Laing, MBH's Agglomeration Model is an innovative 'buy


and hold' approach which is building up a diversified portfolio of


profitable companies. Which would you define as key strengths of this


approach?



Callum Laing: There are several strengths to this model. Diversification


is for us about protecting our shareholders first and foremost and not


leaving us too exposed to inevitable cycles in different industries.


Geographic diversification also gives us some protection against different


macro-economic or currency exposures. Beyond defensive, it also provides us


with a much bigger pool of companies to choose from and this allows us to


announce material acquisitions on a regular basis leading to greater scale


and liquidity in the company.



We end up with the ultimate in fast growth, decentralized management who


has earned the authority and autonomy to respond to opportunities on the


front line in real time without having to be weighed down by too much


bureaucracy. The three key drivers of value in the Agglomeration Model are:


Acquisitions are all EPS accretive, Organic growth and Synergistic growth


through collaboration.



Dario Maugeri: Can you briefly describe to us your accretive growth


principle?



Callum Laing: A small business will typically trade at a lower multiple


than a big PLC. Our model exploits the arbitrage of this effect for the


benefit of all shareholders. Acquisitions are completed on earnings per


share (EPS) accretive manner. It's effectively issuing shares at lower


price-to-earnings (PE) multiples than MBH's PE ratio.



Dario Maugeri: Under the brands Acacia Training and Parenta you built up


the education segment. How is the segment currently performing and what are


the key market drivers?



Callum Laing: Education is a very interesting industry for us with many


opportunities to work with great companies around the world. It is highly


fragmented with some great entrepreneurs and that is exciting for us.



Acacia is just one great example of a company successfully leveraging the


benefits of joining MBH to thrive. We are seeing good organic growth within


the business. Plus, they have been adding opportunistic tactical


acquisitions to further bolster and enhance the service offerings of the


group which should result in higher EBIT growth. This leads to more


synergies and great opportunities.



Dario Maugeri: Beside the construction and education segments, you recently


acquired a company engaged in the engineering services segment: the Asia


Pacific Energy Ventures Pte Ltd (APEV). They should become the most


significant revenue contributors for the whole MBH group. Which development


do you expect for APEV?



Callum Laing: APEV is a fantastic company and I believe that with the


benefits of a PLC it will be able to bid for and win even more impressive


projects. However, whilst APEV is significant today, we are confident of


adding many more companies of the size and quality of APEV over the coming


years to complement the group. We also have companies in the group that are


growing fast. The beauty of the Agglomeration Model is that, as we grow,


our material dependence on any one business lessens, which makes the model


even stronger for investors.



Dario Maugeri: Mr. Laing with around nine companies in portfolio you are


also encouraging synergies between companies or segments. Could you offer


us an example of synergies developed or underway?



Callum Laing: Education is a good example - the companies are now sharing


resources which include sales and finance.



Construction - the companies are now providing various services for


projects which reduce the requirement to engage sub-contractors.



Beyond those synergies we are also seeing a very strong culture emerging of


sharing best practices amongst companies even across different industries.


For many of the business owners joining this could be the first time in 20


years they have had a support network. Despite the differences there are


many more things that successful small businesses have in common than


separates them.



Dario Maugeri: Since the listing of MBH the number of acquisitions has


grown consistently year on year. In the guidance you mentioned the target


of 15-20 acquisitions per year. Which segment do you intend to strengthen


the most?



Callum Laing: We have only just completed our first year of listing but,


yes, we are very bullish on growing the group over the coming years. The


advantage of MBH is that there is no need or requirement to strengthen


various sectors. The sectors will naturally grow due to the entrepreneurial


nature of the principals in the company. We are sector-agnostic. So, over


the coming years, you will see us bring on companies in many other


verticals and every time we do so it will also attract others like them to


join us.



Longer-term industries can peak and trough but we will continue to add


great companies in an accretive manner enhancing the value for all


shareholders. We don't see any shortage of great businesses that can thrive


in an environment like ours.



Dario Maugeri: Mr. Laing, MBH revenues have risen consistently due to


organic growth and portfolio expansion in the last year. For a better


understanding of the true value of MBH shares, which key elements would you


point out to investors?



Callum Laing: The recent announcement on pro forma revenue and EBITDA


growth should help to explain things more clearly for investors. I


mentioned in the Chairman's Letter when we first listed that we don't need


organic growth for this model to create massive shareholder value. However,


if we weren't seeing organic growth, then we would probably need to ask


ourselves some hard questions. Fortunately, and I acknowledge it is still


very early days, the companies in the group are thriving.



For us, the metric we focus most on is EPS. It is easy to get carried away


with doing acquisitions but being bound to focus on increasing EPS with the


majority of acquisitions is a very good discipline and it allows us the


freedom to have the growth pace of a tech company but by not using cash for


acquisitions we can pay dividends in the future as a more mature company


might.



Dario Maugeri: Where do you see MBH in the next five years?



Callum Laing: At our current trajectory we should comfortably have a market


cap in the multibillion range. Whilst that's exciting it's not what we


focus on internally. We will continue to focus on the drivers of value that


we can control; Accretive acquisitions, Organic Growth and Group Synergies.


We are lucky that we attract fantastic small business owners to us and


increasingly we are attracting good, long-term investors that also


appreciate the bigger picture of what we are trying to do. We will continue


to focus on the fundamentals and getting our EPS up.



Dario Maugeri: Mr. Laing, thank you for the interview.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/19763.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date (time) of completion of English version: 13/12/2019 (09:29 am)


Date (time) of first distribution of English version: 13/12/2019 (10:00 am)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Bitte warten...