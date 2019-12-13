Original-Research: MBH Corporation plc (von GBC AG): Management Interview

^

Original-Research: MBH Corporation plc - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu MBH Corporation plc

Unternehmen: MBH Corporation plc

ISIN: GB00BF1GH114

Anlass der Studie: GBC Management Interview

Empfehlung: Management Interview

Kursziel: -

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Dario Maugeri, Cosmin Filker

MBH Corporation plc is an investment holding company based on an innovative

Agglomeration Model that allows SMEs to convert their private shares into

MBH shares.



Private owners may thus take advantage of a public limited

corporation (plc) structure. Currently, the group is divided into three

segments: education, construction and engineering across the UK, New

Zealand and Singapore.

GBC-analyst Dario Maugeri spoke with Callum Laing, CEO of MBH:

Dario Maugeri: Mr. Laing, MBH's Agglomeration Model is an innovative 'buy

and hold' approach which is building up a diversified portfolio of

profitable companies. Which would you define as key strengths of this

approach?

Callum Laing: There are several strengths to this model. Diversification

is for us about protecting our shareholders first and foremost and not

leaving us too exposed to inevitable cycles in different industries.

Geographic diversification also gives us some protection against different

macro-economic or currency exposures. Beyond defensive, it also provides us

with a much bigger pool of companies to choose from and this allows us to

announce material acquisitions on a regular basis leading to greater scale

and liquidity in the company.

We end up with the ultimate in fast growth, decentralized management who

has earned the authority and autonomy to respond to opportunities on the

front line in real time without having to be weighed down by too much

bureaucracy. The three key drivers of value in the Agglomeration Model are:

Acquisitions are all EPS accretive, Organic growth and Synergistic growth

through collaboration.

Dario Maugeri: Can you briefly describe to us your accretive growth

principle?

Callum Laing: A small business will typically trade at a lower multiple

than a big PLC. Our model exploits the arbitrage of this effect for the

benefit of all shareholders. Acquisitions are completed on earnings per

share (EPS) accretive manner. It's effectively issuing shares at lower

price-to-earnings (PE) multiples than MBH's PE ratio.

Dario Maugeri: Under the brands Acacia Training and Parenta you built up

the education segment. How is the segment currently performing and what are

the key market drivers?

Callum Laing: Education is a very interesting industry for us with many

opportunities to work with great companies around the world. It is highly

fragmented with some great entrepreneurs and that is exciting for us.

Acacia is just one great example of a company successfully leveraging the

benefits of joining MBH to thrive. We are seeing good organic growth within

the business. Plus, they have been adding opportunistic tactical

acquisitions to further bolster and enhance the service offerings of the

group which should result in higher EBIT growth. This leads to more

synergies and great opportunities.

Dario Maugeri: Beside the construction and education segments, you recently

acquired a company engaged in the engineering services segment: the Asia

Pacific Energy Ventures Pte Ltd (APEV). They should become the most

significant revenue contributors for the whole MBH group. Which development

do you expect for APEV?

Callum Laing: APEV is a fantastic company and I believe that with the

benefits of a PLC it will be able to bid for and win even more impressive

projects. However, whilst APEV is significant today, we are confident of

adding many more companies of the size and quality of APEV over the coming

years to complement the group. We also have companies in the group that are

growing fast. The beauty of the Agglomeration Model is that, as we grow,

our material dependence on any one business lessens, which makes the model

even stronger for investors.

Dario Maugeri: Mr. Laing with around nine companies in portfolio you are

also encouraging synergies between companies or segments. Could you offer

us an example of synergies developed or underway?

Callum Laing: Education is a good example - the companies are now sharing

resources which include sales and finance.

Construction - the companies are now providing various services for

projects which reduce the requirement to engage sub-contractors.

Beyond those synergies we are also seeing a very strong culture emerging of

sharing best practices amongst companies even across different industries.

For many of the business owners joining this could be the first time in 20

years they have had a support network. Despite the differences there are

many more things that successful small businesses have in common than

separates them.

Dario Maugeri: Since the listing of MBH the number of acquisitions has

grown consistently year on year. In the guidance you mentioned the target

of 15-20 acquisitions per year. Which segment do you intend to strengthen

the most?

Callum Laing: We have only just completed our first year of listing but,

yes, we are very bullish on growing the group over the coming years. The

advantage of MBH is that there is no need or requirement to strengthen

various sectors. The sectors will naturally grow due to the entrepreneurial

nature of the principals in the company. We are sector-agnostic. So, over

the coming years, you will see us bring on companies in many other

verticals and every time we do so it will also attract others like them to

join us.

Longer-term industries can peak and trough but we will continue to add

great companies in an accretive manner enhancing the value for all

shareholders. We don't see any shortage of great businesses that can thrive

in an environment like ours.

Dario Maugeri: Mr. Laing, MBH revenues have risen consistently due to

organic growth and portfolio expansion in the last year. For a better

understanding of the true value of MBH shares, which key elements would you

point out to investors?

Callum Laing: The recent announcement on pro forma revenue and EBITDA

growth should help to explain things more clearly for investors. I

mentioned in the Chairman's Letter when we first listed that we don't need

organic growth for this model to create massive shareholder value. However,

if we weren't seeing organic growth, then we would probably need to ask

ourselves some hard questions. Fortunately, and I acknowledge it is still

very early days, the companies in the group are thriving.

For us, the metric we focus most on is EPS. It is easy to get carried away

with doing acquisitions but being bound to focus on increasing EPS with the

majority of acquisitions is a very good discipline and it allows us the

freedom to have the growth pace of a tech company but by not using cash for

acquisitions we can pay dividends in the future as a more mature company

might.

Dario Maugeri: Where do you see MBH in the next five years?

Callum Laing: At our current trajectory we should comfortably have a market

cap in the multibillion range. Whilst that's exciting it's not what we

focus on internally. We will continue to focus on the drivers of value that

we can control; Accretive acquisitions, Organic Growth and Group Synergies.

We are lucky that we attract fantastic small business owners to us and

increasingly we are attracting good, long-term investors that also

appreciate the bigger picture of what we are trying to do. We will continue

to focus on the fundamentals and getting our EPS up.

Dario Maugeri: Mr. Laing, thank you for the interview.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/19763.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Jörg Grunwald

Vorstand

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

+++++++++++++++

Date (time) of completion of English version: 13/12/2019 (09:29 am)

Date (time) of first distribution of English version: 13/12/2019 (10:00 am)

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°