Original-Research: MBH Corporation plc (von GBC AG): Buy




29.06.20 13:31
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: MBH Corporation plc - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu MBH Corporation plc



Unternehmen: MBH Corporation plc


ISIN: GB00BF1GH114



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 1.89 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2020


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Dario Maugeri, Cosmin Filker



Significant growth in the first full year of listing


Management skills proved by organic growth and five acquisitions in 2019


Dividend of EUR 0.005 cents per share



For the financial year ended in 2019 MBH Corporation plc (MBH) reported a


set of outstanding numbers.

Revenues grew from GBP 12.5m to GBP 50.8m, up


306%, while EBIT rose from GBP 1.44m to GBP 4.11m, up 186%. These figures


stem from the full-year consolidation of the three founding companies


(Cape, Parenta and Acacia), their growth as well as five additional


acquisitions. These results confirm the success of the MBH agglomeration


model as well as management skills. On this basis, the management decided


for a dividend per share of 0.005 cents for the year 2019.



MBH is an acronym for multi-business holding. In a nutshell, the model


works out by putting together various private small companies in a PLC


ecosystem. After share-for-share exchange acquisition, the subsidiaries are


grouped under non-trading companies (special-purpose vehicles) and are


supported in growth and tactical acquisition. Joining MBH, the units have


gained scale (i.e. larger value contracts) and financing (i.e. access to


loans) benefits. Target businesses are in the range of USD 1-10m EBITDA.



Accretive acquisitions over small entities are generally favourable for the


listed company. It is expected to boost earnings per share of the holding


and to mitigate the dilution effects of a new share issue. Since FY2020 MBH


has begun acquisitions combining the payment with a debt issue (i.e.


private loan or public debt issue). Eventually, this substantially reduces


the dilution effect.



A substantial acquisition pipeline and attractive organic growth are the


key drivers of MBH's value creation. At the time of writing the portfolio


is well-diversified in four segments with eleven companies. Organic growth


is promoted via an earn-out system on each additional gain over a specific


base (i.e. on previous earnings). This also is a way to extract wealth by


breaking through their barriers and constraints and to roll out SMEs in


different markets or locations.



Group net assets amounted to GBP 43.3m at the end of fiscal year 2019. The


main items on the balance sheet were (1) goodwill of GBP 36.54m, stemming


from the recent acquisitions; (2) receivables of GBP 21.20m; (3) payables


of GBP 14.84m; (4) contingent considerations for earn-out to senior


managers and directors of GBP 6.43m. Total cash on balance was GBP 4.50m.



Since our estimations (Initial Coverage) were published at the beginning of


March 2020, we have adjusted the forecasts in order to consider the


COVID-19 crisis. We have reduced to five the acquisitions for the fiscal


year 2020 (previously ten) and then from 2021, again ten deals a year. It


remains our assumption for EPS-accretive acquisitions strategy, according


to which the dilution effect when issuing shares for new acquisitions is


less than the new EPS contribution. Our moderate scenario is also set in


reduced organic growth for 2020 while a recovery is expected in FY 2021. We


have also considered the deconsolidation of APEV, MBH's largest investment


to date in our forecasts, and thus we have adapted our previous shares


issue projection from 86.31m to 49.20m. In all, we have reduced the share


capital from 142.85m to 83.65m (mainly for the APEV's demerger) but


confirming our BUY rating with the new fair value per share of EUR 1.89 or


GBP 1.70 (previous EUR 1.95).



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/21157.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog mölicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


Date (time) of completion: 26.06.2020 (6:30 pm)


Date (time) of first distribution: 29.06.2020 (1:30 pm)


Target price valid until: max. 31.12.2020



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,434 € 0,434 € -   € 0,00% 29.06./14:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BF1GH114 A2JDGJ 1,51 € 0,38 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,45 € +6,89%  14:03
Berlin 0,439 € +1,15%  14:35
München 0,425 € 0,00%  08:00
Xetra 0,434 € 0,00%  26.06.20
Düsseldorf 0,423 € -0,94%  12:00
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...