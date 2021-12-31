Original-Research: MBH Corporation plc (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: MBH Corporation plc - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu MBH Corporation plc



Unternehmen: MBH Corporation plc


ISIN: GB00BF1GH114



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 1,82 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



With four further acquisitions, our expectations were exceeded; price


target slightly increased; share clearly undervalued



MBH Corporation plc (MBH for short) has continued to show a high level of


acquisition activity compared to our last research report (see report dated


08.10.2020), as has been the case so far this year.

On 30 October, the


company had further strengthened its construction segment with the


acquisition of 100% shares in Australian Cobul Constructions ('Cobul').


Cobul, which was founded in 2001, primarily acts as a developer of


commercial properties, mainly in the public sector. According to MBH


management, average annual revenues for the past financial years are A$11.6


million (GBP6.5 million) and as at 30 September 2020, the company has a 12-


month EBIT of A$2.7 million (GBP1.5 million). The purchase price of up to


GBP 8.0 million is to be paid primarily through the listed 5.0% convertible


bond. Only a small portion is to be paid through the issue of MBH shares.



In mid-November 2020, the acquisition of NVQ Nail & Beauty Specialists


Training Academy Ltd ('NVQ') marked the tenth acquisition of the current


financial year. With revenue of £0.3m generated in the last financial year


(ending March 2020) and a positive earnings level, this company is a


comparatively smaller acquisition. It is a strategic acquisition, as NVQ


had already worked together with Acacia Training, which belongs to the MBH


Group. Accordingly, this company will be included under Acacia Training.


The purchase price of approximately GBP 0.6 million will be covered


exclusively by the issue of convertible bonds.



On 26 November, MBH announced the further strengthening of its education


segment through the acquisition of Academy One Group, a leading provider of


sports education programmes. In the last financial year (ending 31 March


2020), Academy One had achieved revenues of £3.7m and should, in our view,


show a positive earnings level. In this acquisition, too, the total


purchase price of up to GBP 3.0m will be paid largely via a listed bond.



Finally, on 14 December 2020, MBH announced the acquisition of Victoria


Gosden Travel Ltd. (VGT), a taxi company based in the UK. With revenues of


approximately GBP 2.0 million, the company generated EBIT of GBP 0.28


million in 2020. Based on this, the purchase price of GBP 1.3 to 2 million


also appears very attractive for this investment.



In our last research study in October 2020, we had only assumed the


acquisition of two additional companies, which means that this assumption


has now been exceeded. Consequently, we are adjusting our revenue estimates


upwards for the current financial year and, on the basis of the higher


forecasts, for the coming financial years. At the same time, we are


reducing our earnings forecasts for 2020. These are to be understood as a


consequence of the lower-than-expected construction sector, which was


particularly affected by the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic. Two lock-


downs in the UK and the increased restrictions in New Zealand have led to


project postponements into the coming financial year.



We have calculated a new target price of GBP 1.64 (previously: GBP 1.55) or


EUR 1.82 per share in our updated DCF valuation model. The slight price


target increase is a consequence of our higher sales forecasts for the


current and the coming financial years. We also assume that the shipped


orders in the construction segment can be processed in the coming financial


year. Based on the current price level of EUR 0.38, which is significantly


lower, we continue to give the share a BUY rating and see it as clearly


undervalued.



