Original-Research: MBH Corporation plc (von GBC AG): BUY

08.10.20 10:02
dpa-AFX

Unternehmen: MBH Corporation plc


ISIN: GB00BF1GH114



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 1.72 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



With 8 acquisitions, the target for the year has almost been reached, high


investment activity should continue, forecasts and price target unchanged



With the publication of the half-year figures for 2020, MBH Corporation plc


(short: MBH) is showing strong growth in sales of 30.5% to GBP 27.37


million (previous year: GBP 20.97 million). This strong growth is primarily


due to the three company acquisitions, which enabled MBH to expand its


investment portfolio to a total of 13 investment companies as of 30 June


2020. Particularly noteworthy here is the acquisition of Robinson Caravans,


a UK-based manufacturer of caravans, in March 2020. The company should


benefit from increased demand, particularly in the environment of pandemic-


related travel restrictions.

Since the acquisition, Robinson Caravans has


contributed a total of GBP 4.63 million to Group sales. In parallel, the


Samuel Hobson House nursing home, newly acquired in January 2020, also


contributed GBP 0.49 million to MBH sales for the first time. Logistica


Training, the third acquisition in the first half of 2020, is unlikely to


have made a relevant contribution to revenue due to the fact that it was


not acquired until 9 June 2020. The breakdown of revenue by segment shows


the contribution of the new leisure segment (Robinson Caravans) to the


dynamic growth achieved.



Negative effects in connection with the Covid 19 pandemic can be observed


particularly in the construction services segment. Cape Ltd., which is


active in New Zealand in the field of renovation services, suffered a


decline in sales to GBP 5.55 million (previous year: GBP 11.46 million).


However, this was offset by sales increase in UK and overall the


construction services segment nevertheless achieved sales growth of 5.8% to


GBP 17.48 million (previous year: GBP 16.53 million).



The higher costs associated with the increased investment activity led to a


disproportionately low increase in EBITDA of 12.0% to GBP 1.50 million


(previous year: GBP 1.34 million). All companies acquired in 2020 are


reporting positive earnings. Against this backdrop, the only constant


development of the after-tax result of GBP 0.66 million (previous year: GBP


0.67 million) is due to a significant increase in depreciation and


amortisation as well as higher financing costs. MBH financed the expansion


of its portfolio in 2020 mainly through the EUR50 million bond programme it


launched. This enables the company to finance acquisitions without dilution


even if the MBH share price is low. At the balance sheet date, bonds with a


volume of GBP 14.27 million had been issued.



After 30.06.2020 MBH continued to show very high transaction activity.


After the acquisition of GS Contracts was announced at the end of July


2020, the company took over Ashley David Taxis in August, thus establishing


a new 'Transportation' segment. At the beginning of September 2020, the new


'Real Estate' segment was established with the takeover of the US-based


companies Meeting of the Minds (MOTM) and Everyday Realty Services (ERS),


while at the same time addressing the US market for the first time. MOTM


provides events and mentoring services for real estate companies and ERS is


a real estate broker and commercial finance company.



With the acquisition of the two US-based companies, MBH has so far made 8


acquisitions and is thus very close to its target of acquiring 10 new


companies over the year as a whole. Our forecast, in which we assumed 8


acquisitions for 2020, has thus also been achieved ahead of schedule. We


are adjusting our estimates to the company guidance. However, the sales


revenues of the most recently acquired companies were well below our


assumptions, which assumed an average increase in pro forma sales per


acquisition of GBP 3.8 million p.a. In 2019, MOTM and ERS had total revenue


of USD 1.23 million (GBP 0.95 million).



Even though we assume that MBH is likely to acquire further companies by


the end of the year, we are maintaining our previous sales and earnings


forecasts. The higher number of transactions will be offset by a lower


inorganic revenue contribution. We do not expect any changes for the


following years and continue to assume 10 company acquisitions per year. In


view of the unchanged forecasts, we confirm our previous target price of


GBP 1.55 (EUR1.72) and, with a current share price of EUR0.44, continue to


assign the BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/21721.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


Date (time) of completion: 08.10.2020(08:15 am)


Date (time) of first distribution: 08.10.2020 (10:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



