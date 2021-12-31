Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: MBH Corporation plc (von GBC AG): BUY




26.08.20 09:31
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: MBH Corporation plc - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu MBH Corporation plc



Unternehmen: MBH Corporation plc


ISIN: GB00BF1GH114



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 1,72 Euro


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2021


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



Fifth acquisition in 2020 reported, financing under the bond programme,


forecasts slightly increased, BUY rating confirmed



After MBH Corporation plc (MBH) was able to expand its investment portfolio


by three new companies (Samuel Hobson House, Robinson Caravans, Logistica


Training) in the first half of 2020, two new acquisitions were recently


added to the portfolio.

At the end of July 2020, the acquisition of GS


Contracts (Joinery) Limited (GS Contracts) was reported as the 14th


acquisition in the MBH history. Similar to Cape Ltd., which is already


included in the MBH portfolio and is active in New Zealand, GS Contracts


specialises in the interior design of retail and catering facilities. The


company offers services such as design management, project management,


furnishing and custom manufacturing. In the past fiscal year (fiscal year-


end December 31, 2019), GS Contracts generated revenues of GBP 5.3 million


and, according to our information, should have generated a positive EBIT.



In the run-up to this acquisition, the MBH portfolio company Gaysha Ltd.


has already worked together with GS Contracts, which means that a vertical


integration can be implemented quickly. Gaysha Ltd., a company that offers


extension and renovation services, could use the production facilities of


GS Contracts and thus reduce its dependence on suppliers.



A further takeover was reported on 17.08.2020 with the acquisition of


Ashley David Taxis (ADT), a taxi company based in the UK. This acquisition


creates the new MBH segment 'Transport'. Founded in 2002, ADT owns 150


vehicles and employs around 600 drivers. In the period May 2019 - April


2020, which thus partly includes the effects of the Covid 19 pandemic, ADT


generated revenues of GBP 3.9 million and an EBITDA of GBP 0.8 million. Of


particular interest to MBH is the technological approach of ADT. Around 70%


of bookings are made via the app developed in-house and the fleet is


completely cloud-based. Further business growth in the highly fragmented


taxi market in Great Britain could be supported by the Corporate Driving or


Food Delivery divisions.



The purchase prices for both acquisitions of GBP 1.7 million (GS Contracts)


and GBP 3.4 million (ADT) will be largely paid for by the listed bond


issued for the first time in July 2020. Up to now, the company had


primarily implemented the portfolio expansion by means of non-cash capital


increases. However, due to the current low price level of the MBH share,


but also in order to limit the dilution effect in the future, the company


has set up a bond program with a volume of up to EUR 50 million. Bonds can


be issued to the selling party as part of corporate acquisitions, which


also significantly increases financing flexibility. The 5-year bonds have a


semi-annual interest coupon of 5.0 % p.a. In addition, MBH has issued a


euro-denominated bond with a coupon of 2.0 %.



With the acquisition of the two companies, pro forma revenues as of


December 31, 2019 will increase to GBP 85.4 million annually. With the


announcement of the commencement of listing of the corporate bond, the MBH


management has once again confirmed its plans to make around 10


acquisitions over the year as a whole. In view of the five corporate


acquisitions made so far in 2020, this target appears realistic. In our


previous forecasts (see study dated June 29, 2020), we had assumed a total


of five acquisitions for the full year 2020, which has now been achieved


with the acquisition of Ashley David Taxis. As a result, we are increasing


the number of acquisitions forecast for 2020 to a total of eight and are


therefore expecting three more acquisitions.



For the coming corporate acquisitions, we have also assumed financing


primarily within the framework of the bond program, which will result in an


increase in borrowed capital with correspondingly higher financial


expenses. On the other hand, this will lead to a significantly lower


dilution effect. In our DCF valuation model, we have also made a slight


change in the cost of debt, which has slightly reduced the WACC. Since the


number of outstanding shares increased significantly to 61.4 million


(previously: 49.2 million), the result of the DCF model is subject to a


dilution effect. Although the fair enterprise value calculated by us


increases to GBP 95.11 million (previously: GBP 83.65 million), the fair


value per share is GBP 1.55 (previously: GBP 1.70) due to the higher number


of shares.



