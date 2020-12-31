Original-Research: MBH Corporation plc (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



02.03.20 11:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: MBH Corporation plc - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu MBH Corporation plc



Unternehmen: MBH Corporation plc


ISIN: GB00BF1GH114



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Coverage)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 1.95 EUR (1.66 GBP)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2020


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Dario Maugeri, Cosmin Filker



Investment Vehicle that is implementing a buy and hold strategy under


the Agglomeration Methodology



MBH plc is an investment vehicle that connects smart investors to small


profitable international businesses.

Currently, MBH's portfolio includes


ten subsidiaries in four segments with local businesses across the UK, New


Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the Pacific Islands and South-East Asia.



Acquisitions are executed in an accretive manner. After an intense


selection process (i.e. high earnings per share), auditing and due


diligence practices, the target companies are wholly acquired (100%) by


issuance of new MBH shares. Their integration is accomplished efficiently


and effectively by trying to create synergies and ultimately increasing the


total value of the combined entities (i.e. increasing pro-forma group


figures).



Attractive organic growth opportunities and a pipeline of intensive M&A


transactions are key drivers for shareholders' value creation along with


diversification effects and lower risk. The company promotes organic growth


via an earn-out system that provides incentives to middle managers (former


business owners) to generate additional earnings over a specific base (i.e.


on an acquisition value).



Business owners that approach MBH are typically running mature businesses,


looking for new steps or for scaling opportunities for their business. They


continue to run the subsidiaries and have the opportunity to compete in


larger projects as part of a PLC. It is a way to extract wealth by breaking


through their barriers and constraints (i.e. cash or key people) and


bringing the subsidiaries to the next level. MBH also views itself as a


networking site that provides experience, and information as well as


overseeing internal issues among the different subsidiaries. This also has


the potential to roll out SMEs in different markets or locations.



The success of the agglomeration model can be seen in MBH's first half


numbers. Total revenues reached GBP 21.25m (FY2018: sales GBP 15.5m) as


generated by the acquisitions performed in 2018 (GBP 15.9m) and to the new


subsidiaries included in 2019 (GBP 6.05m). EBT was GBP 1.36m and net profit


for the period GBP 1.10m.



The net assets amounted to GBP 30.01m in H1/19. The main items on the


balance sheet were (1) goodwill of GBP 65.44m, stemming from the recent


acquisitions; (2) receivables of GBP 26.60m; (3) contingent considerations


for earn-out to senior managers and directors of GBP 38.35m in current


liabilities and GBP 9.50m in non-current liabilities. Total cash amounted


to GBP 4.63m.



Besides a projected amount of ten M&A transactions per year for the next


three years, we have assumed in our forecasts substantial organic growth


for MBH's SME portfolio. Our revenue estimates were for GBP 52.59m for 2019


and GBP 136.59m in 2020. We give a BUY recommendation based on a calculated


fair value per MBH share of 1.66 GBP (1.95 EUR). The fair value assumes ten


acquisitions per year. At the end of the current financial year 2020, we


assume that the outstanding shares will increase to a total of 86.31


million. This assumption takes into account the so-called EPS-accretive


acquisitions strategy, according to which the dilution effect when issuing


shares for new acquisitions is less than the new EPS contribution.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/20161.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date (time) of completion of English version: 28/02/2020 (3:44 am)


Date (time) of first distribution of English version: 02/03/2020 (11:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Bitte warten...