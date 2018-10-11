Original-Research: M1 Kliniken AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Strong growth in revenue achieved in the first half-year

The half-year figures for M1 Kliniken AG are in line with our expectations.





Both the 30% growth in revenue to EUR 28.93 million and an EBIT margin of

12.0% form an excellent basis for achieving our revenue and earnings

forecast for 2018. We continue to view the location expansions that have

been implemented as well as those that are expected as the biggest growth

factor, which represents an extended basis for an increase in treatment

capacities and trading revenues. With both of the locations that were newly

added in the first half-year of 2018, the Company has more than 20

outpatient specialist centres and a clinic in Berlin. In the second half-

year, more specialist centres are to be opened and a second specialist

clinic location will be established in Essen. In addition, the Company is

planning an international roll-out with the opening of a specialist centre

in Austria. By the financial year 2020, we even see the number of locations

rising to 50 as a realistic scenario. New treatment fields, such as the

addition of laser treatments (hair removal, tattoo removal, etc.), are

currently also in the pipeline and could contribute to further growth

stimulus in the future.

The development of further revenue streams is currently being implemented,

according to corporate specifications. Therefore, in the first quarter of

2018, the field of aesthetic dentistry was added to the service portfolio.

This area is interesting, as there is a much higher demand here, with a

similarly high price sensitivity among customers. Over the coming financial

years, 10-15 dental locations are to be developed in Germany.

For the rapid implementation of the location expansion, M1 Kliniken AG

recently suc-cessfully carried out a capital increase. After a total of 1

million shares were issued at a price of EUR 15.30, the gross issuing

proceeds amounted to EUR 15.30 million. The newly raised capital should

support the planned location expansion over the next financial years.

According to our information, the total investment amount per specialist

centre is in the low six-digit range respectively. Although dental clinics

are accompanied by slightly higher levels of investment compared to

specialist centres, we believe the newly acquired capital is sufficient in

order to achieve the planned number of clinics.

In addition, the company will continue to push the commercial sector for

the higher-margin own-brands for the retail segment. To this effect, the

roll-out of the B2C business took place at the beginning of 2018, which

sees care products sold online and in specialist centres under the brand

name M1 Select (m1-select.de). The placement in stationary retail is

planned for the medium term and should open up new sales potential out of

this.

In our updated DCF model, we have also taken into consideration the capital

increase that was carried out along with the associated slight dilutive

effect. In contrast, due to the largely guaranteed financing of the

location expansion, we have slightly increased the revenue momentum in the

continuity phase of our valuation model to 9.0% (previously: 8.0%), which

resulted in the target price increasing slightly to EUR 19.00 (previously:

EUR 18.50). Based on the current share price of EUR 15.80, we are

maintaining our BUY rating.

