Original-Research: M1 Kliniken AG (von GBC AG): BUY

11.10.18 10:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: M1 Kliniken AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu M1 Kliniken AG



Unternehmen: M1 Kliniken AG


ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 19.00 Euro


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



Strong growth in revenue achieved in the first half-year



The half-year figures for M1 Kliniken AG are in line with our expectations.


Both the 30% growth in revenue to EUR 28.93 million and an EBIT margin of


12.0% form an excellent basis for achieving our revenue and earnings


forecast for 2018. We continue to view the location expansions that have


been implemented as well as those that are expected as the biggest growth


factor, which represents an extended basis for an increase in treatment


capacities and trading revenues. With both of the locations that were newly


added in the first half-year of 2018, the Company has more than 20


outpatient specialist centres and a clinic in Berlin. In the second half-


year, more specialist centres are to be opened and a second specialist


clinic location will be established in Essen. In addition, the Company is


planning an international roll-out with the opening of a specialist centre


in Austria. By the financial year 2020, we even see the number of locations


rising to 50 as a realistic scenario. New treatment fields, such as the


addition of laser treatments (hair removal, tattoo removal, etc.), are


currently also in the pipeline and could contribute to further growth


stimulus in the future.



The development of further revenue streams is currently being implemented,


according to corporate specifications. Therefore, in the first quarter of


2018, the field of aesthetic dentistry was added to the service portfolio.


This area is interesting, as there is a much higher demand here, with a


similarly high price sensitivity among customers. Over the coming financial


years, 10-15 dental locations are to be developed in Germany.



For the rapid implementation of the location expansion, M1 Kliniken AG


recently suc-cessfully carried out a capital increase. After a total of 1


million shares were issued at a price of EUR 15.30, the gross issuing


proceeds amounted to EUR 15.30 million. The newly raised capital should


support the planned location expansion over the next financial years.


According to our information, the total investment amount per specialist


centre is in the low six-digit range respectively. Although dental clinics


are accompanied by slightly higher levels of investment compared to


specialist centres, we believe the newly acquired capital is sufficient in


order to achieve the planned number of clinics.



In addition, the company will continue to push the commercial sector for


the higher-margin own-brands for the retail segment. To this effect, the


roll-out of the B2C business took place at the beginning of 2018, which


sees care products sold online and in specialist centres under the brand


name M1 Select (m1-select.de). The placement in stationary retail is


planned for the medium term and should open up new sales potential out of


this.



In our updated DCF model, we have also taken into consideration the capital


increase that was carried out along with the associated slight dilutive


effect. In contrast, due to the largely guaranteed financing of the


location expansion, we have slightly increased the revenue momentum in the


continuity phase of our valuation model to 9.0% (previously: 8.0%), which


resulted in the target price increasing slightly to EUR 19.00 (previously:


EUR 18.50). Based on the current share price of EUR 15.80, we are


maintaining our BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/17063.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Datum (Zeitpunkt)Fertigstellung: 24.09.18 (13:42 Uhr)


Datum (Zeitpunkt) erste Weitergabe: 11.10.18 (10:00 Uhr)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Artikelsuche
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,00 € 13,30 € -0,30 € -2,26% 11.10./12:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0STSQ8 A0STSQ 17,70 € 10,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,20 € -2,22%  12:57
Stuttgart 13,20 € +1,54%  08:40
Xetra 13,00 € -2,26%  12:28
Düsseldorf 12,80 € -3,03%  12:00
Berlin 13,00 € -3,70%  12:48
Frankfurt 12,70 € -5,93%  11:10
  = Realtime
