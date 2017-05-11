Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: M1 Kliniken AG (von GBC AG): BUY




11.06.18 12:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: M1 Kliniken AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu M1 Kliniken AG



Unternehmen: M1 Kliniken AG


ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 18.50 Euro


Kursziel auf Sicht von: End FY 2019


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker



Substantial increase in clinic locations implemented, financial year


exceeds expectations, expansion course to be continued, new business areas


to be developed



M1 Kliniken AG significantly expanded the number of locations in Germany


from 13 to 19 in 2017, therefore exceeding its own growth plans.

With the


opening of six further locations in Leipzig, Wiesbaden, Münster, Berlin II,


Mannheim and Berlin III, the basis for an increase in beauty treatments was


expanded. The 150,000 beauty treatments completed in 2017 represent an


increase of 50% compared to the previous year.



On this basis, sales revenue climbed by 31.3% to EUR 47.19 million


(previous year: EUR 35.96 million). In our last year's annual study (dated


11/05/2017), we had predicted the opening of five further centres in 2017


and forecasted revenue of EUR 43.69 million. Our former forecast was


therefore exceeded. EBIT climbed by 31.0% to EUR 5.72 million (previous


year: EUR 4.36 million) and therefore in proportion to the increase in


sales. The EBIT margin of 12.1% (previous year: 12.1%) can be seen in


particular against the backdrop of the current expansion phase, which is


accompanied, for example, by a strong increase in workforce. In addition,


new locations are in the typical ramp-up phase, which is characterised by a


lower profitability level.



In the coming years, site expansion is to be continued. In the current


financial year, two more clinics have already been opened in Munich and


Frankfurt. According to our forecasts, there should be a total of 29


clinics in the M1 Group at the end of the financial year 2018. In the


process, not only is a 're-densification' planned in Germany, but an


international roll-out is also the focus of the corporate strategy.


Specifically, new openings could initially be made in Austria in order to


participate in the attractive market potential, which is similar to that in


Germany.



Further revenue streams, such as the field of aesthetic dentistry covered


since the first quarter of 2018, should provide additional momentum. Rapid


integration of this new service into the existing clinic network should


allow for fast expansion of this treatment. In addition, the company will


continue to push the commercial sector for the higher-margin own-brands for


the retail segment. To this effect, the roll-out of the B2C business took


place at the beginning of 2018, which sees care products sold online and in


specialist centres under the brand name M1 Select (m1-select.de).



On this basis, we expect the growth momentum to continue, as well as an


expansion of the sales base over the coming financial years. In the current


growth phase, which is expected to extend over the coming financial years,


M1 Kliniken AG should be characterised by corresponding up-front


investments. For the coming financial years, we therefore only forecast a


constant development of the EBIT margin, which should stabilise between


12.2% (2018e) and 13.0% (2019e). After completion of the growth phase,


higher EBIT margins are possible, which we have taken into account in our


DCF valuation model.



As part of the DCF valuation model, the resulting fair value per share at


the end of the 2018 financial year corresponds to the stock price target of


EUR 18.50 (previously: EUR 16.15). The target price increase is a result of


the first inclusion of the higher 2020 estimates as the basis for the


continuity phase of the valuation model, as well as the roll-over effect.


We continue to assign the BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/16579.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Börsenstar steigt ein - Gentherapie gegen Diabetes und Übergewicht
Jetzt 650% mit Biotech Hot Stock Preveceutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,40 € 17,30 € 0,10 € +0,58% 11.06./14:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0STSQ8 A0STSQ 17,70 € 9,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,40 € -1,69%  14:34
Xetra 17,40 € +0,58%  14:00
Berlin 17,40 € +0,58%  14:25
Düsseldorf 17,20 € -0,58%  13:30
Frankfurt 17,20 € -0,58%  13:20
Stuttgart 17,20 € -0,58%  13:30
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Closing der Kobalt-Übernahme in Kürze - Starkes Kaufsignal. Neuer 473% Kobalt Hot Stock 2018 Cameo Cobalt

Cameo Cobalt Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
109 M1 Beauty Aktie 18.05.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...