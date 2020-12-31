Original-Research: M1 Kliniken AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



12.09.19 11:01
Unternehmen: M1 Kliniken AG


ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 21.30 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2020


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



The first six months of 2019 are in line with the business development of


M1 Kliniken AG, which has thus far been characterised by continued growth.


With a 13.9% growth in revenues to EUR 32.93 million, this is a good basis


for achieving our 2019 sales forecasts (EUR 81.75 million; +25.3%). In the


second half of 2019, however, a significant increase of revenues is still


needed. We expect that the four treatment centres that were added in 2019


will make significant sales contributions in the second half of the ongoing


financial year 2019. There are also currently other treatment centres in


their opening phase, which should also have a positive impact on Group


sales. In parallel with the new openings, the company is also planning to


extend the treatment capacities of the existing sites, which can be


implemented relatively quickly. Finally, the volume of trading revenues,


which is generally significantly stronger, should increase in the second


half of the year.



In principle, the company's mid-term planning, which states that the number


of specialist centres for the beauty segment is expected to increase to 50


by the end of 2020 (of which, 20 are abroad), is still valid. As well as


expanding the network of clinics in the beauty sector, there is an


increasing focus on new treatments such as laser treatments (M1 Laser) and


aesthetic dentistry (M1 Dental). While M1 Laser can be readily implemented


into the existing network of clinics, M1 Dental is operated each in


individual centers.



In future, trading the company's own products under the brand name M1


Select will also gain in importance. The high-quality cosmetic products


currently distributed through the company's own online channels and its


network of clinics are to be gradually more strongly positioned for sale in


the B2C sector. Here, for example, there should be potential to tap into


new revenue through the planned medium-term implementation of over-the-


counter retailing.



Our revenue and earnings forecasts remain unchanged from our last research


study (see study dated 06/08/2019). The expected double-digit revenue


growth includes the planned location expansions, expanding the range of


treatments and the launch of the B2B business. With regard to EBIT, we


continue to expect only a disproportionate increase at first, which is due


to the initial costs for the new clinics. The EBIT margin level is expected


to rise from 2021.



Based on the unchanged forecasts, we confirm our stock price target of EUR


21.30 and therefore continue to issue a BUY rating.



Bitte warten...